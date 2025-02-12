‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship

Universal Pictures

How To Train Your Dragon has a brand-new trailer showing the budding friendship between a Viking and dragon.

The new look at the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie features Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking, befriending Toothless, a dragon and enemy of the Viking group.

The trailer, released by Universal Pictures on Wednesday following a brief Super Bowl spot on Sunday, also features Gerard Butler reprising his voice role from 15 years ago as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father.

Fire-breathing dragons are seen in all their fury in the new trailer, before Thames’ Hiccup develops sympathy for Toothless, one of the beasts.

“Maybe they’re not as bad as we think they are,” Hiccup says in a voice-over.

Stoick pleads the Viking case to Hiccup, exclaiming, “They’ve killed hundreds of us,” to which Hiccup responds, “And we’ve killed thousands of them.”

Along with Butler and Thames, the film, which hits theaters June 13, stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn and more.

Dean DeBlois wrote, produced and directed the project.

How To Train Your Dragon, the original animated version, hit theaters in 2010, bringing in more than $495 million at the worldwide box office and inspiring two sequels.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zendaya harbors ‘a little animosity’ over losing ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Zendaya is an Emmy-winning actress and a household name. She also was runner-up on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars.

The actress came in second place on the dancing competition show back in 2013, over a decade ago. In a recent W magazine cover story, her interviewer said she should have won the program. Zendaya seemed to agree.

“Listen, I’m still harboring a little animosity about that,” Zendaya said.

She competed on season 16 of the show with partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she was just 16 years old, saying it was tough to lose the competition at such a young age.

“I felt that loss. I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful,” Zendaya said. “Being on live television every week? It’s so scary.”

The actress also said she wished she’d embraced a more fun approach to the show.

“I took it very seriously, which, in retrospect, I wish I didn’t. I wish I’d enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ You know what I mean?” Zendaya said. “But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that.”

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang star in trailer for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’
Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures

A new chapter of Karate Kid has arrived.

After 15 years, the Karate Kid franchise is returning with Karate Kid: Legends, the trailer for which debuted Tuesday, starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang.

The new film from Sony Pictures, which comes out May 30, focuses on the life of Li Fong, a boy who moves to New York City after a family tragedy and is forced to learn karate to avoid troubling situations, according to the film’s description.The film also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Ming-Na Wen.

The trailer introduces Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, the original Karate Kid, all grown up, meeting Jackie Chan, who reprises his role as Mr. Han, a kung fu instructor.

“Li is to me what you meant to Sensei Miyagi,” Mr. Han tells Daniel, referring to Wang’s character and setting up the new trainer and pupil dynamic by referencing Daniel’s past under the tutelage of his old instructor, Mr. Miyagi (played by Pat Morita).

Action shots show Li training alongside Daniel and Mr. Han, as well as fighting on the streets of New York City.

The trailer concludes with glimpses of a rooftop karate tournament, where Li appears locked in on his opponent.

The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, with Macchio and Jenny Hinkey as executive producers. Karen Rosenfelt produced the film.

The massively popular Karate Kid franchise debuted in 1984, telling the story of Daniel, played by a young Macchio, learning karate under Mr. Miyagi. Macchio last appeared in The Karate Kid Part III in 1989, while Chan last appeared in 2010’s The Karate Kid.

First trailer for new ‘Superman’ movie out now: Watch here
Warner Bros. Pictures

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Gunn-directed Superman film was released on Thursday.

The teaser from DC Studios gives fans their first taste of what to expect in the film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

DC Studios teased the trailer ahead of its release with a new look at Corenswet in full superhero gear on Monday and a new look at Brosnahan’s intrepid reporter on Wednesday.

Gunn first announced he was taking on the project in March 2023. He shared a photo with the cast of the upcoming film earlier this year, following a table read.

Along with Corenswet and Brosnahan, the upcoming film will also star Nicholas Hoult as Superman’s archnemesis Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

The cast also includes Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho; Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern; and Wendell Pierce, who plays Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark’s adoptive human father and mother, Jonathan and Martha Kent, respectively. Alan Tudyk is also cast in an undisclosed role.

Superman is set to premiere July 11, 2025.

