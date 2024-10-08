How Trump is laying the groundwork to possibly challenge the 2024 election results

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — There is roughly a month left to go in the 2024 presidential race, yet Donald Trump has been ramping up his rhetoric to possibly challenge the outcome.

For months, he’s accused Democrats of cheating, threatened to prosecute election workers and falsely claimed noncitizens are being allowed in the country to cast ballots.

Trump’s also now telling his supporters that if he loses in November, it will be the country’s “last election” — the latest dark comment in his increasingly bleak and dystopian campaign rhetoric.

Asked for comment on his remarks, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News: “President Trump has always stated we need free and fair elections, or we won’t have a country.”

Here’s a closer look at what Trump has said to supporters on the trail in an apparent effort to sow doubt on the voting process.

Trump falsely accuses Democrats of cheating

“They cheat. That’s all they want to do is cheat. And when you see this, it’s the only way they’re gonna win,” Trump said at a rally in Wisconsin on Oct. 6. “And we can’t let that happen and we can’t let it happen again. We’re going to have no country.”

Trump’s claims that Democrats cheated in the previous election or are doing so in this race are baseless.

Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2020 election were debunked by his own administration officials, legal challenges failed in the courts and recounts or audits conducted in narrowly-decided swing states all affirmed President Joe Biden’s victory.

In this same vein, he’s also accused Democrats of staging “coup” when Biden dropped out and Harris succeeded him. Harris received 99% of the delegate votes in the Democratic National Committee’s virtual roll call vote after Biden exited the race.

Top officials in key battleground states have said they are confident in the integrity of this election. Many have testified on Capitol Hill or at conferences on the steps they’ve taken to boost voter confidence and make the process more transparent.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, noting it conducts two audits after every election, told ABC News it was “confident in the integrity of county officials and election administrators across the Commonwealth, despite irresponsible statements that are not based in fact or supported by evidence.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently reiterated that the state’s elections are “secure.” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said “every valid vote will count, the election will be secure, the results will be accurate. Just like in 2020.”

Trump threatens to prosecute election workers if elected

In a post on his conservative social media site last month, Trump said if he is back in the White House, he will prosecute anyone he deems was involved in “unscrupulous behavior” in the 2024 election.

“It was a Disgrace to our Nation!” he wrote of the 2020 election. “Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

The prosecutions, he said, would extend to lawyers, donors, political operatives and election officials.

Election officials and experts told ABC News that Trump’s comments were “dangerous” given the heightened threat environment for election administrators and poll workers.

Trump falsely claims illegal immigrants are voting en masse

“Our elections are bad,” Trump said during the ABC News presidential debate on Sept. 10. “And a lot of these illegal immigrants coming in, they’re trying to get them to vote. They can’t even speak English. They don’t even know what country they’re in practically. And these people are trying to get them to vote. And that’s why they’re allowing them to come into our country.”

Noncitizen voting in federal elections is already illegal, and recorded instances of undocumented immigrants casting ballots are incredibly rare, according to officials and studies.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has recorded about two-dozen instances where noncitizens were penalized for voting between 2003 and 2023. Over that period of time, the foundation found just 1,500 proven instances of overall voter fraud despite billions of votes being cast.

The Brennan Center, following the 2016 general election, also found noncitizen voting to be virtually nonexistent. The center reported that election officials who oversaw the tabulation of 23.5 million votes across 42 jurisdictions referred only an estimated 30 incidents of suspected noncitizen voting for further investigation or prosecution — or 0.0001%.

Trump’s mixed messaging on mail-in ballots

Trump’s messaging on mail-in voting has been incredibly mixed. At times, he’s encouraged his supporters to vote by that method and in any other way possible — and voted himself by mail in 2020. Other times, however, he’s pushed a narrative that mail-in ballots are “corrupt” or not as secure.

“The elections are so screwed up. We have to get back in and we have to change it all,” Trump falsely said during a rally in Pennsylvania this past summer. “We want to go to paper ballots. We want to go to same-day voting. We want to go to citizenship papers. And we want to go to voter ID. It’s very simple. We want to get rid of mail-in voting.”

There are a number of safeguards in place to protect the voting process, including mail-in voting, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency has set out to combat misinformation about elections on its website.

Trump’s also targeted the U.S. Postal Service, claiming the agency may not be prepared for the election — which prompted significant pushback from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who flatly said such comments are “wrong.”

More recently, Trump amplified false claims that a significant percentage of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania (considered a key state for both campaigns) were “fraudulent.” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pushed back that mail ballots hadn’t been sent out yet when Trump made that claim and that the state conducts two audits after each election to ensure results are legitimate.

Trump still won’t accept he lost 2020 election

Trump continues to claim that the 2020 was stolen from him. His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, the top Republican on Capitol Hill, have also recently declined to say Trump lost that election.

“We won, we won, we did win,” Trump falsely told rallygoers in Michigan on Oct. 3. “It was a rigged election.”

President Biden recently stressed he believed the election would be “free and fair” but voiced worry it would not be “peaceful.” The concern, he said, came from Trump and Vance’s recent comments.

“They haven’t even accepted the outcome of the last election. So, I am concerned about what they’re going to do,” Biden said on Oct. 4.

At times, Trump and members of his campaign have said he will accept the 2024 results so long as it is a free and fair election.

“If it’s a fair and legal and good election, absolutely,” he said during the CNN presidential debate, declining to outrightly say he would accept the outcome.

That didn’t stop him, however, from challenging the 2020 election results despite no evidence of widespread fraud or wrongdoing.

ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Why Maryland Senate hopeful Angela Alsobrooks is championing a Harris presidency
Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. — Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The Democratic National Convention has seen the party’s top leaders advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris to win the White House this November.

Among the many speakers to take the DNC stage this week was Angela Alsobrooks, a Democratic Senate candidate in Maryland who stands to make history as the first Black woman senator to represent the state.

In an interview with ABC News at the DNC on Thursday Alsobrooks praised Harris for bringing unity to the Democratic party.

“She is absolutely the leader of our party — she’s already bringing the party together. The unity that we have seen cross-generationally from older to younger has been so refreshing,” Alsobrooks said.

When voters head to the polls this November, Alsobrooks believes there’s a choice between Harris’ “positive” vision for the nation’s future and the “hatred and division” from former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

“People are very interested in putting Donald Trump exactly where he belongs, which is in America’s past,” Alsobrooks said.

“We’re talking about the future,” Alsobrooks said of Harris’ campaign. “We’re talking about our imagination again, about innovation and American ideals and values. And these are all messages that resonate with Americans and they’re going to continue to come out and support this positive vision for the future,” she added.

Alsobrooks believes young Americans are going to head to the polls for Harris to protect women’s right to choose, and voting rights as well as endorse climate change and gun violence measures.

“These are issues that are really resonating with especially younger voters, who are going to show out in huge numbers and ensure that they have leaders who hear their concerns and can respond to them,” Alsobrooks said.

In Maryland, Alsobrooks is campaigning against former Gov. Larry Hogan in a race that has the potential to reshape the currently Democrat-controlled Senate.

Echoing her remarks on Harris’ campaign, Alsobrooks said, “This election is about the future and it’s also about democracy, freedom and about preserving the majority in the Senate of the United States.”

Alsobrooks highlighted the importance of the Senate’s role in controlling the “agenda for our country,” saying the visions between the two parties are “really so different from each other.”

In a bid to Maryland voters, Alsobrooks said her campaign is running on economic growth, medical care for families in need, bringing jobs and infrastructure to the state, growing affordable housing and supporting a woman’s right to choose.

What to know about Walz’s military record and Vance’s accusations of ‘stolen valor’
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republican JD Vance is alleging Democrat Tim Walz is guilty of “stolen valor” — an explosive allegation that supporters of Walz say goes too far.

The allegation also has legal implications. It’s against federal law to lie about military service to try to defraud people.

While there’s no evidence that Walz is guilty of such a crime, there are questions about how Walz has talked about his service, including claims that he carried a gun “in war,” when he never saw active combat.

The Harris-Walz campaign issued a statement saying that “in his 24 years of service, the Governor carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times. Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way.”

Here’s what to know:

Walz retired from the Army National Guard as the crisis in Iraq was growing to run for political office.

By 2005, Tim Walz had logged 24 years with the Army National Guard and earned the rank of command sergeant major — the highest enlisted rank for his unit and one with considerable responsibility.

It was possible his unit would be sent to war, as Pentagon officials hoped the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq would protect the new coalition government and prevent a civil war.

Walz, a vocal critic of the Bush administration’s war policies and father of a 4-year-old girl at the time, opted to file his retirement papers that May and run for public office instead.

Walz won, successfully flipping a Minnesota House seat from red to blue for the first time in years and becoming the highest-ranked enlisted veteran to serve in Congress.

According to records by the National Guard, the 1st Battalion of the 125th Field Artillery received an alert order on July 14, 2005, – two months after Walz retired. The mobilization order came in August and the unit mobilized in October.

Joseph Eustice, another retired command sergeant major who served with Walz, tells ABC News that while there was speculation of a deployment around that time there was no firm indication that Walz’s unit would be sent to Iraq until that July alert order.

Eustice says he remembers Walz struggling with the timing of wanting to serve as a lawmaker but also avoiding asking for a deferment so he could do so.

“He had a window of time. He had to decide. And in his deciding, we were not on notice to be deployed. There were rumors. There were lots of rumors, and we didn’t know where we were going until it was later that, early summer, I believe,” Eustice told ABC News.

Vance said Walz as a command sergeant major at the time shouldn’t have allowed his unit to deploy without him.

“I think it’s shameful to prepare [a] unit to go to Iraq to make a promise that you’re going to follow through and then to drop out right before you actually have to go. I also think it’s dishonest,” Vance said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said his record as someone who enlisted at age 17 and spent more than two decades in the Army National Guard “speaks for itself.”

Walz served as command sergeant major but didn’t stay in that role long enough to keep it in retirement.

There’s no evidence Walz broke any rules by retiring when he did. After more than 20 years of service with the National Guard, a person can retire at any point, regardless of where they are in their contract, according to the National Guard.

Walz had joined the Nebraska National Guard at age 17, later transferring to the Minnesota National Guard, spending a total of 24 years in the service.

According to experts, Walz’s retirement would have to have been approved by his commander. Officials say retirement requests can be denied if a Guard unit is mobilized, though the ultimate decision is up to the unit commander.

What is noteworthy is that Walz still uses the rank of command sergeant major on his website.

Walz indeed achieved that rank in service in September 2004. But he would have had to serve in that particular role for three years to retire as one officially, according to the National Guard.

“After 24 years in the Army National Guard, Command Sergeant Major Walz retired from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005,” according to the governor’s website.

Walz said he carried a gun “in war,” but he also has acknowledged he was never in direct combat.

In a video clip tweeted out by the Harris campaign on Tuesday, Walz tells an audience that he carried guns “in war” while trying to make the case for restrictions on gun access.

“We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Walz said.

Walz would have carried a gun during his service when the U.S. was at war following the 9/11 terror attacks, including a deployment to Italy in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

But there is no evidence that Walz was ever engaged in active combat, and he has acknowledged as much, according to a 2018 interview with Minnesota Public Radio.

“I know that there are certainly folks that did far more than I did. I know that,” Walz said. “I willingly say that I got far more out of the military than they got out of me, from the GI Bill to leadership opportunities to everything else.”

Still, Vance insists Walz’s comment about carrying a gun “in war” and not “during war” is tantamount to stolen valor.

“What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you’re not,” he said.

Vance is a former Marine who served in Iraq but wrote in his memoir that he was “lucky to escape any real fighting.”

“I served in a combat zone. I never said that I saw a firefight myself, but I’ve always told the truth about my Marine Corps service. That’s the difference,” Vance said Wednesday.

ABC News’ Isabella Murray and Alex Presha contributed to this report.

Ohio GOP Gov. DeWine slams Trump and Vance for baseless claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his strongest condemnation yet of former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, for their continued false claims regarding Haitian migrants in Springfield.

“As a supporter of former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, I am saddened by how they and others continue to repeat claims that lack evidence and disparage the legal migrants living in Springfield. This rhetoric hurts the city and its people, and it hurts those who have spent their lives there,” DeWine wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times published Friday morning.

DeWine said Trump and Vance’s rhetoric was a distraction, diminishing immigration policy conversations that “dilute and cloud what should be a winning argument about the border.”

DeWine has previously shot down the false claims from Trump and Vance that the Haitian migrants were eating neighborhood pets.

On ABC’s “This Week,” DeWine said the stories were baseless and “a piece of garbage.”

“This idea that we have hate groups coming in, this discussion just has to stop. We need to focus on moving forward and not dogs and cats being eaten. It’s just ridiculous,” he said on the program.

Earlier this week, DeWine revealed the city of Springfield has received at least 33 separate bomb threats in the last few days.

Asked for comment on the op-ed, the Trump campaign referred ABC News to a statement from vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s spokesperson.

“Senator Vance is glad that Governor DeWine supports the Trump-Vance ticket for president,” said Vance spokesperson Will Martin. “They’re not always going to agree on every issue. When Kamala Harris abuses our immigration system to bring thousands of illegal immigrants into this country, small Ohio towns like Springfield bear the brunt of the burden. President Trump and Senator Vance will secure our border and put a stop to this chaos.”

Vance chose to continue to share the claim about pets after an aide was told by a city official that it was categorically untrue.

The aide to Vance was informed by a top Springfield official earlier this month that claims about Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs were false, but the vice presidential nominee went ahead with spreading the rumor anyway the day before the presidential debate in which Trump repeated the claim, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal and confirmed by ABC News.

City manager Bryan Heck, in a Sept. 9 phone call, told a Vance staffer the “claims were baseless” when asked if they were true. A city spokesperson confirmed to ABC News the accuracy of the Wall Street Journal’s reporting about the call.

Even still, Ohio is not quite a swing state — Trump beat Biden by 8 points in 2020 and Clinton by 9 points in 2016. It’s ultimately unclear if his and Vance’s continued push of this narrative moves the needle electorally.

ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Hannah Demissie, Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa, Armando Garcia, and Jeremy Edwards contributed to this report.

