How will DNC’s virtual roll call work? And what has changed since Biden left the race?

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic support has quickly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

In the days since the president withdrew and backed his running mate for the top of the ticket, Harris has received an unprecedented flood of donations and backing from most party leaders, rank-and-file members and even a slate of Democrats floated as could-be Biden replacements.

On Monday night, Harris secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

But her formal nomination, the Democratic National Committee says, will still come as part of its previously announced plan to run a “virtual roll call” that will formally determine the Democratic nominee for president.

A DNC memo obtained by ABC News, along with a press briefing from party leadership on Monday night, provided additional details on how this virtual nomination — ahead of the in-person convention starting Aug. 19 — will move forward. Virtual voting could start as soon as Aug. 1 and the DNC hopes to have it “wrapped up” by Aug. 7.

How does nominating a presidential candidate normally work for Democratic candidates?

When voters cast ballots for their preferred candidate in a Democratic presidential primary, they are not actually voting directly for the candidate — but for pledged delegates, who are individuals who have promised to support a candidate at a later party convention. A candidate nets delegates both based on the percentage of the vote the candidate gets statewide and by congressional district (in most states; some states use different divisions).

Those Democratic delegates are not formally bound to the candidate and are able to change their vote without penalty, but are pledged to follow the will of the people who elected them and are meant to reflect the will of the primary voters. The delegates formally vote for the presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention in a roll call vote. There are nearly 4,000 pledged delegates this cycle.

Automatic delegates — also known as superdelegates — are not pledged, but only vote if no candidate gets a majority of the delegates in a first round of voting at the convention. There are more than 700 automatic delegates this cycle. This type of delegate is usually composed of local party leaders.

Why are Democrats holding a virtual roll call in the first place? And what changed when Biden left the race?

The DNC announced in May — before Biden’s decision to step away from the presidential race — that it would hold a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention.

This is because in April, Ohio’s secretary of state alerted Democrats that the state’s ballot certification deadline would come before the party’s convention in August, meaning Biden wouldn’t be the official nominee by their cutoff and thus was ineligible. The Ohio legislature later rectified the issue, passing legislation that extended their deadline and led to Biden’s qualification.

Still, the DNC has argued that GOP-controlled Ohio leaders are acting in bad faith and that Biden’s qualification is not assured, and that they want to avoid any legal challenges. The office of the Ohio Secretary of State has disputed this and said there would be no issue.

The virtual roll call faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks as Democratic voters called on Biden to withdraw. They argued that Biden would be confirmed as the official nominee without any real opportunity for opposition when delegates are in-person together in Chicago on the convention floor.

When Biden left the race, his delegates — who were never legally or formally obligated to vote for him as pledged delegates — became completely “up for grabs” and do not transfer automatically by any means over to Harris.

Still, DNC leaders told reporters on Monday that the truncated virtual process will still “ensure” that their nominees are on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The DNC has held back on formally endorsing Harris — letting the planned process still play out. The party has also said voting will be conducted similar to how party voting was done in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the planned in-person convention.

Technically, other candidates can still run in the virtual roll call. They must meet the party and legal qualifications to be president, file their candidacy formally with the DNC and secure the signatures of supporting delegates before the nomination vote. They also must be Democrats, not registered as independents or with another party.

Automatic delegates will not vote in any first round of voting in the virtual roll call, a DNC official said Monday.

Does Harris need to announce her vice presidential pick before the roll call?

According to the DNC, technically, no. During a Monday briefing, a DNC official indicated that candidates do not need to have selected a vice presidential pick by Aug. 7, and that the DNC is leaving that timeframe (and any concerns with ballot access in states that need a running mate) up to the candidate — although they give the candidate the option to have running mates selected on that timeline. The official framed that as preserving how the candidate in every cycle have their own timeline to make the pick.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison suggested Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC that while the party has built into their working nomination proposal some flexibility surrounding vice presidential selection, the process should be “wrapped up” by Aug. 7 in order to guarantee getting the candidate on the ballot in all 50 states.

“Well, we have built this system in terms of the nomination process so that our nominee of the party has some opportunity to go through a vetting process for their VPs … But in order to be on the ballot in all 50 states, we have to have all of this wrapped up by Aug. 7,” he said.

What does it mean for Harris to have ‘secured commitments’ from more than enough delegates? Can they still change their minds?

As of Tuesday morning, according to ABC News reporting, Harris has secured non-binding commitments from more than 2,300 delegates — a total that’s well more than the 1,975 delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

That came because many state parties — including groups with large delegations such as California and New York — announced Monday, the day after Harris announced she was running, that all of their delegates would commit to supporting her. Put more simply, more than enough delegates have said they’ll vote for Harris during the roll call to put her over the threshold.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee … I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon,” Harris said in a statement Monday night.

Delegates are not required — legally or otherwise — to stick to those commitments and are allowed to change their minds, which is similar to how the rules for regular nominating process would have played out.

Related Posts

SimpleImages/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Friday that Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel in Trump’s classified documents case gives the U.S. attorney general the authority to “set up a shadow government” by giving Smith the authority to serve in government without being confirmed by the Senate.

“That sounds very ominous,” U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said, before she asked whether that is really a realistic risk given there are well-defined special counsel regulations.

Trump’s lawyers made the argument as part of their efforts to have the classified documents case dismissed on the grounds that Smith’s appointment was unlawful — an issue other courts have largely rejected.

Trump attorney Emil Bove argued Friday that it was a realistic risk given Smith was convening and relying on grand jury proceedings in Washington, D.C., and “avoiding judges on this bench,” referring to district judges in Florida.

“I don’t know if it’s fair to draw aspersions,” replied Cannon, who has been overseeing the classified documents case against the former president.

Bove said they wanted clarity on the level of engagement between the special counsel’s office and the attorney general in order to resolve the motion — suggesting an evidentiary hearing was needed.

Cannon appeared skeptical at times about Trump’s argument, but at the same time seemed to indulge some of it.

The hearing then devolved into a history lesson, dating back to special counsel appointments under President Ulysses S. Grant and the definitions of specific words in the special counsel appointments clause.

The Trump team’s arguments are based on a legal theory pushed by conservative legal critics of the special counsel, who has been overseeing the case against Trump since his appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022.

Trump pleaded not guilty last June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after Smith said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

Judge Cannon set aside all of Friday for arguments, kicking off a series of related hearings that will continue into next week.

On Monday Cannon will hear arguments on a motion brought by Trump challenging the funding of the special counsel’s office. The same day, Cannon will hear additional arguments over Smith’s request for a limited gag order limiting Trump’s rhetoric about law enforcement involved in the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.

Then on Tuesday the judge is scheduled to consider Trump’s request to throw out evidence gathered during that search, as well as testimony provided by Evan Corcoran, Trump’s former lead attorney who Smith has alleged Trump misled as part of Trump’s efforts to obstruct the government’s investigation.

The trial in the case had originally been scheduled to begin on May 20, but last month Cannon indefinitely postponed the trial’s start date pending the resolution of pretrial litigation, making it all but certain the case won’t go to trial before Election Day.

ABC News

(MADISON, Wis.) — President Joe Biden, in his first television interview since his CNN debate with Donald Trump, brushed off the poor performance as a “bad episode” and said he alone was to blame for what transpired.

Biden sat down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday after a fiery rally with Democratic supporters, during which Biden insisted he is remaining in the race.

Stephanopoulos immediately dove into last Thursday’s showdown, which sparked widespread alarm among Democratic lawmakers and pundits about Biden’s ability to campaign and serve another four years.

“Let’s start with the debate. You and your team have said you had a bad night,” Stephanopoulos began.

“Sure did,” Biden responded.

Stephanopoulos went on to ask Biden about a statement from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the House during the first two years of Biden’s administration and ushered through some of his signature policy achievements.

“But your friend Nancy Pelosi actually framed the question that I think is on the minds of millions of Americans: Was this a bad episode or the sign of a more serious condition?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“It was a bad episode,” Biden said. “No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and — and a bad night.”

Biden traveled internationally in mid-June to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. But he spent nearly a week at Camp David after that in the run-up to the debate to meet with close advisers and prepare.

Stephanopoulos pressed Biden, “Why wasn’t that enough rest time, enough recovery time?”

“Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible,” Biden said. “Matter of fact the docs with me. I asked if they did a COVID test because they’re trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn’t. I just had a really bad cold.”

“Did you ever watch the debate afterwards?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

“I don’t think I did, no,” the president said.

But did he know how badly it was going while he was on stage?

“Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody’s fault, mine. Nobody’s fault but mine. I– I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did come back with foreign leaders or National Security Council for explicit detail. And I realized– partway through that, you know, all– I get quoted the New York Times had me down, ten points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is, what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times. I couldn’t– I mean, the way the debate ran, not– my fault, nobody else’s fault, no one else’s fault.”

“But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, I just had a bad night,” Biden said.

ABC News offered a similar interview opportunity to Trump but he declined.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is “all in” on his presidential campaign, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of more than 20 Democratic governors who met with the president Wednesday evening at the White House.

“I heard three words from the President – he’s all in. And so am I. Joe Biden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his,” Newsom said in a statement.

At the meeting, governors had hoped to hear candidly from Biden about the path forward for his reelection campaign and to get a sense of how he plans to speak about himself and his campaign to the American public. Leaving the meeting, New York’s Kathy Hochul said the Democratic governors are behind Biden.

“And all of us said we pledged our support to him because the stakes could not be higher,” she told reporters.

Hochul added that with former president Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the U.S. risks “descending back” into “monarchy and tyranny.”

“We will stand with the president as he fights that force, that force being Donald Trump,” she said.

Hochul was joined by Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Wes Moore of Maryland, who described the meeting as “candid.”

Moore said the governors shared with the president the concerns they had heard from members of the public after Biden’s poor debate performance.

“We know that as we’re standing right here, we’re behind,” Moore later added. “But we also know that that path to be able to make sure that we can pull ahead in November is real, and it’s going to take all of us in order to make it happen and to make it work, and we’re grateful to hear the level of excitement and the focus that the president the vice president have about being victorious in November.”

He added, “Come November, we’ve got a binary choice and the binary choice [is] between someone who [has] continually delivered for us and our states and the people of our states, and, frankly, someone whose vision for the future of this country is downright dangerous.”

Walz, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, also expressed his support for the president.

“The governors have his back, and we’re working together just to make very, very clear on that; a path to victory in November is the number one priority and that’s the number one priority of the president,” Walz said.

In the wake of Biden’s much-criticized performance in Thursday’s presidential debate, a rising number of Democratic governors were calling for better communication, and in a twist, some of those who planned to attend had been talked about as possible replacements if Biden had decided to drop out.

ABC News previously confirmed that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Hochul, Walz, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Moore and Delaware Gov. John Carney were among the governors set to attend in-person.

Others were expected virtually, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did not attend, although Evers has plans to appear with Biden at an event in Wisconsin on Friday.

A spokesperson for Evers wrote on X that the governor “didn’t attend the meeting because he’s focused on moving forward and winning Wisconsin.”

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback says the governor looks forward to hitting the trail alongside Biden this Friday.

“He supports President Biden – his comments in support of the president over the last week speak for themselves, and he looks forward to campaigning with the President on Friday,” Cudaback said.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, the Biden campaign released a statement summarizing the discussions.

The Biden campaign said the president sought Democratic governors’ “advice and expertice” as he doubled down on staying in the race to defeat Donald Trump in the fall.

“Tonight President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Democratic governors from across the country at the White House to discuss their continued partnership in this reelection campaign. The president reiterated his determination to defeat the existential threat of Donald Trump at the ballot box in November and sought the advice and expertise of Democratic governors,” the campaign said in a statement.

“In addition to defeating Donald Trump, the meeting also focused on the importance of electing Democrats up and down the ballot to deliver more Democratic governors and more Democratic majorities in Congress and statehouses across the country,” the statement continued. “All participants reiterated their shared commitment to do everything possible to make sure President Biden and Vice President Harris beat Donald Trump in November.”

Wednesday’s meeting comes after Democratic governors held a call on Monday to discuss Biden’s debate performance, a national Democratic official familiar with the call confirmed to ABC News. The call was not out of concern over Biden’s performance, but simply to “touch base” on the debate, multiple sources told ABC News.

Some governors have since framed it as a general meeting where they also spoke about the debate.

“Democratic governors are some of the President and Vice President’s most proactive and vocal supporters because they’ve seen how the Biden-Harris Administration’s accomplishments are directly benefiting their residents. The Biden/Harris team is in constant communication with the governors and their teams, including about yesterday’s meeting,” the Democratic official said in a statement.

