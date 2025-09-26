Howie Rubin, prominent investment banker, charged with sex trafficking

(NEW YORK) — A retired investment banker was arrested Friday at his Connecticut home on federal charges he trafficked women for sex acts in luxury hotels and at a Manhattan apartment converted into a sex dungeon with BDSM equipment, according to a federal indictment.

Howie Rubin, 70, and his former personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, 45, are charged with sex trafficking and transportation for the purposes of prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Rubin is due in Brooklyn federal court later Friday. Powers, who was accused of facilitating the alleged sex trafficking operation, was arrested in Texas.

It was not immediately clear whether either had retained counsel.

Rubin, a former top manager at Soros Fund Management and Bear Stearns, has been under investigation for years after multiple women claimed in 2017 he subjected them to beatings and rape. Rubin has long denied the accusations but the women won a multimillion dollar civil judgment against him for violating the Trafficking Victim Protection Act.

“For many years, Howard Rubin and Jennifer Powers allegedly spent at least one million dollars to finance the commercial sexual torture of multiple women via a national trafficking network,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said in a statement. “The defendants allegedly exploited Rubin’s status to ensnare their prospective victims and forced them to endure unthinkable physical trauma before silencing any outcries with threats of legal recourse.”

According to the criminal charges, from at least 2009 through 2019, Rubin recruited dozens of women to engage in commercial sex acts with him involving bondage, discipline, dominance, submission and sadomasochism.

“During many such encounters, Rubin engaged in conduct beyond the scope of the women’s consent,” the indictment said.

The indictment includes ten women, identified as Jane Does #1 through #10, who allege Rubin “brutalized” them, causing them to fear for their safety and resulting in significant pain or injuries, which at times required women to seek medical attention.

Some of the women were former Playboy models targeted through social media or modeling pages, according to the indictment.

At first, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the commercial sex acts primarily occurred at luxury hotels in Manhattan. However, in 2011, Rubin leased a luxury penthouse apartment near Central Park.

According to the indictment, Rubin and Powers transformed one of the bedrooms in the penthouse into a sex “dungeon” that was painted red and soundproofed; had a lock on the door; was furnished with BDSM equipment to which women could be strapped and restrained; and contained devices to shock or electrocute them, among other items.

“Rubin and Powers, together with others, materially misrepresented to women the extent, manner and/or degree to which Rubin would engage in physical and sexual violence,” the indictment said. “Rubin provided a ‘safe word’ the women could say to convey that they wanted the violent sexual conduct to cease, but then disregarded the safe word when women used it and continued the violent conduct without the women’s consent.”

The indictment continued, “In other instances, regardless of whether Rubin had provided a safe word, the women were unable to object to Rubin’s conduct because they were bound and/or gagged during the sexual encounter. In still other instances, women became unconscious during the sexual encounters, such that they were unable to consent.”

Prosecutors said Rubin paid different women for commercial sex multiple times a week, sometimes on consecutive days and Powers would manage the fallout due to his alleged violence.

“If Rubin was satisfied with the way that the women had endured a sexual encounter, the women received $5,000 per encounter; if he was dissatisfied, he paid them several thousand dollars less,” the indictment said.

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(FALL RIVER, Mass.) — Shirley Chambra was outside smoking a cigarette when she saw sparks and then flames at her home: the Gabriel House assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to her nephew, Ken Pelletier.

“I’m sure she felt so helpless being outside,” Pelletier told ABC News. “She’s lived there long enough she knows probably everybody there.”

Nine people were killed and dozens were hurt after a five-alarm fire tore through the assisted-living facility on Sunday night.

Responders found multiple people “hanging out of the windows, screaming and begging to be rescued,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

About 70 people lived in the building, many of whom are immobile and have oxygen tanks, officials said.

Without responders’ quick actions, “we would’ve seen an even far — an unimaginable loss of life here, given the vulnerability of this population,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

When Pelletier saw the news of the fire, he said he rushed over to the facility and found his aunt on a bus with other residents, some of whom were covered in soot.

“She looked like she was in shock,” he said. “She was scared.”

“I’m sure when she left last night to go have a cigarette, she only left with what she has on her back, and, you know, her walker,” he added.

Pelletier said it was a relief to see Chambra alive.

“You have all those thoughts and things running through your mind, you know, worst case scenario,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said it “does not appear to be suspicious.”

The DA’s office identified the residents killed as: 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon, 86-year-old Eleanor Willett. The names of the other two victims — a 70-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man — have not been released.

Bettmann/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE) — It was long believed that Pauline Mullins Pusser, the wife of the legendary Tennessee sheriff Buford Pusser, was shot and killed in an ambush meant for her husband, but new evidence suggests that it was the late sheriff who killed his wife.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report uncovered “inconsistencies in Buford Pusser’s statements to law enforcement and to others,” District Attorney Mark Davidson said at a press conference Friday.

Law enforcement uncovered physical, medical, forensic, ballistic and reenactment evidence that contradicted the McNairy County sheriff’s account of his wife’s 1967 murder.

The sheriff’s story inspired the movie “Walking Tall” in 1973 and several sequels, a 2004 remake and several books, Davidson said.

Buford Pusser died in a car accident in 1974.

“This case is not about tearing down a legend, it is about giving dignity and closure to Pauline and her family and ensuring that the truth is not buried with time,” Davidson said.

The sheriff had reported that his wife volunteered to ride along with him in the dark, early morning hours on a disturbance call. He claimed that a car pulled alongside his and fired several shots toward them, killing Pauline and injuring him in what he claimed was an ambush intended for him carried out by unknown assailants, according to Davidson.

The sheriff, who was also shot in the ambush, recovered from his injuries and no viable suspects were found and no charges were filed.

Investigators now believe that Pauline Pusser was shot outside the vehicle then placed inside the vehicle, which is not what Buford Pusser has told investigators at the time of the murder.

“This was a cold case for decades but in 2022 TBI agents took another look at the archive file and coordinated with our office. That work accelerated in 2023 and in 2024, Pauline Mullins Pusser was exhumed for an autopsy,” Davidson said.

“It’s been said that the dead cannot cry out for justice, it is the duty of the living to do so. In this case that duty is being carried out 58 years later,” Davidson said.

Investigators used modern forensic science and investigative techniques that were not available in 1967, officials said.

A new autopsy also revealed cranial trauma suffered by Pauline Pusser does not match crime scene photographs of the interior of the vehicle she was allegedly killed in. Blood splatter on the outside of the vehicle also contradicts Buford Pusser’s account of the murder, Davidson said.

A forensic investigator also determined that a gunshot wound to Buford Pusser’s cheek was a close contact wound, not long range as he had described, and was likely self inflicted, Davidson said. Blood splatter analysis also indicated that someone was injured both inside and outside the vehicle, he said.

Waukegan Police Department

(WAUKEGAN, Ill.) — An Illinois driver was charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pregnant woman as she crossed the street, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Rosalinda Vaca, a 49-year-old resident of the Chicago satellite city, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after allegedly hitting 36-year-old Michelle Heidbrick with her car on Sunday, police said in a press release obtained by ABC News.

On Sunday evening, police responded to a report of a traffic crash and found a “female lying unresponsive in the westbound lanes of the street,” police said. They noted that they performed CPR on the victim until first responders arrived.

According to officials, the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run — a black 2016 Land Rover SUV — fled the scene without stopping.

The victim, identified as Heidbrick, was on a walk with her boyfriend and was crossing the street to return to her apartment when she was struck, her sister Nicole Heidbrick told ABC News.

Her boyfriend, who had his back turned at the time of the crash as he was walking to a nearby gas station, did not see Heidbrick get hit but “heard the impact,” Nicole Heidbrick said.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was “pronounced dead in the emergency room,” officials said.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Michelle Heidbrick “died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident,” according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday, the driver, identified by authorities as Vaca, told police she was driving the black SUV at the time of the crash, officials said.

Vaca told authorities she “struck something in the roadway but didn’t realize what it was,” according to officials. She then “learned there was a report of a woman who was struck and killed in an accident,” police said.

“Rosalinda realized she was involved in the crash and decided to surrender to police,” officials said.

Her vehicle was located and is being “held for the ongoing investigation,” police said.

Vaca will make her first court appearance on Wednesday and will be held at the Lake County Jail, police confirmed to ABC News. It remains unclear whether Vaca has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Michelle Heidbrick, who was 22 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, was the “goof of the family” who “lit up the room,” her sister told ABC News.

“If Michelle was there, you knew you were going to laugh about something,” Nicole Heidbrick told ABC News.

She said she is “relieved” that a suspect is in custody, but does not “understand why” Vaca did not stop after allegedly hitting her sister.

“I still don’t understand if you hit something that hard, why wouldn’t you at least stop to see what it was?” Nicole Heidbrick said.

Nicole Heidbrick hopes her sister, who was “the most generous person,” will be remembered “as the loving person that she was,” she told ABC News.

The victim leaves behind an 18-year-old son who had just started college, her sister said.

The family is still in the process of arranging the funeral, she noted.

