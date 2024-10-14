Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are joining a Neil Diamond tribute band … onscreen

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are joining a Neil Diamond tribute band … onscreen
Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are both singers, as well as actors, and they’ll be able to show off both talents in an upcoming movie inspired by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond.

The two are co-starring in a new film called Song Sung Blue, after Diamond’s 1972 hit of the same name. They will play struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving that, according to a press release, “it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.”  

The movie is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, about a real-life Neil Diamond impersonator who married a Patsy Cline impersonator.

This won’t be the first time that a Neil Diamond tribute band has been the subject of a film. The 2001 movie Saving Silverman was about childhood best friends, played by Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn and Jack Black, who honor the singer with a tribute band called Diamonds in the Rough. Diamond has a cameo in that film.

Reality Roundup: Jenn Tran dances to 'DWTS', 'Survivor' season 47 cast and more
Reality Roundup: Jenn Tran dances to ‘DWTS’, ‘Survivor’ season 47 cast and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
Even though Jenn Tran was left heartbroken by her former fiancé Devin Strader on Tuesday’s finale of The Bachelorette, she asked her fans not to cyberbully him. “I am so overwhelmed by the love you have all given me. With every message of love I want to say loud and clear I do NOT condone hate messages to anyone,” Tran wrote on her Instagram Story. “People can be held accountable for their own actions in their lives without cyberbullying. The universe will work it all out.”

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Speaking of Tran, she is set to compete on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. It turns out producers offered her the spot moments after she appeared on the live finale of The Bachelorette. “I got off stage, was crying in my dressing room and then they’re like, ‘Alright, 45 minutes, you gotta get on a flight. We’re doing it,’” Tran told US Weekly. As for whether she’s open to a showmance, Tran told People she’s still healing. “Right now, I hate men, so,” Tran said.

Survivor (CBS)
Happy Survivor season to all who celebrate. The cast of season 47 of Survivor was announced on Wednesday, and it includes Pod Save America co-host and former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett. The podcast host “finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics” this season, according to a press release.

 

Ridley Scott says he's already "playing with an idea" for a third 'Gladiator' film
Ridley Scott says he’s already “playing with an idea” for a third ‘Gladiator’ film
Mescal in ‘Gladiator II’ – Paramount Pictures/Aidan Monaghan

Gladiator II, the sequel to Ridley Scott‘s 2000 Oscar winner, doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 22, but the filmmaker says he’s already looking ahead to a third installment. 

As reported, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington star in the upcoming sequel, which centers on Mescal’s Lucius, who returns to Rome against his will, but with vengeance on his mind.

While promoting the picture to the French-language publication PremiereScott revealed, “I’m already playing with the idea of Gladiator III,” before adding, “No, seriously! I lit the fuse.”

Scott, who will be turning 87 just after the second film debuts, reveals another famous sequel inspired him to push the story further. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone ending up with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘And now, Father, what do I do?’ So, the next [one] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

It’s likely in this case he’s referring to Mescal’s character as the stand-in for Al Pacino‘s Michael. However, Mescal isn’t putting the chariot before the horse: he said Scott only recently clued him in to a third film.

“I’m waiting to see what will happen, but I’m interested, of course,” the actor said. “But we must not hurry anything,” stressing it’s all up to whether a third film would serve the story.  

Prime Video releases creepy trailer to 'Cross', starring Aldis Hodge
Prime Video releases creepy trailer to ‘Cross’, starring Aldis Hodge
Prime Video

Prime Video has released the trailer to Cross, the new series starring Aldis Hodge as author James Patterson‘s brilliant detective Alex Cross.

The trailer shows the criminal psychologist on the hunt for a vicious serial killer who wears a creepy realistic mask. 

“I don’t kill for fun,” the killer says. “You’re going to be part of a masterpiece. And when I’m done, the world will know the truth.

Set to Marvin Gaye‘s “Trouble Man,” the trailer shows Cross plying his unique skills. “Multiple victims are connected to this,” he tells a police colleague. 

Things turn personal when the taunting killer comes knocking at Cross’ door. 

“You think you can stop him?” a fellow cop asks him. “I know I can,” Cross replies, “because I know him better than he knows himself.”

The series debuts Nov. 14, but was already renewed for a second season back in May.

