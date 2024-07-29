Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds thank fans for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record-breaking open

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds thank fans for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record-breaking open
L-R: Reynolds, Jackman, Shawn Levy – Marvel Studios

The weekend box office take for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revised upward to $211 million domestically, with its global take now at $444.1 million — making it the sixth biggest opening of all time.

It was already the highest-grossing debut for an R-rated movie.

Even before all the numbers were in, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were feeling very thankful.

“I couldn’t be happier and more ill-equipped to process any of this,” Reynolds said in part Monday in an Instagram Story.

He continued, “So many people loved this movie into reality. And I’m a f****** mess.” Ryan went on to thank producer Emma Watts for helping launch the first two Deadpool films, in addition to the threequel.

“I’m forever grateful,” Ryan closed.

Over the weekend Ryan and Jackman riffed on a famous image from the old X-Men animated series, which pictured Wolverine stroking a photo of his love, Jean Grey.

Jackman recreated the moment in costume. However, his point of view shows he’s caressing a photo with the words “#1 movie in the world.”

“Thank you ALL!” he captioned the snaps.

Ryan’s version has Deadpool staring lovingly at a framed photo of Jackman’s recreation. “I miss Hugh already,” Reynolds wrote.

On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn — now the co-head of DC Films — reached across the aisle to congratulate his former employers at Marvel, as well as Hugh, Ryan and director Shawn Levy, for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s success.

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed actress,’ dead at 53
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actress Shannen Doherty, best-known for her roles on TV’s original Beverly Hills 90210 and on Charmed, has died at 53.

In a statement to ABC News, her publicist said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty revealed in August 2015 that she had breast cancer, diagnosed the previous February. She filed a lawsuit against her former business managers, whom she says “blundered” her insurance payments, causing them to lapse and resulting in a late diagnosis after the cancer had spread. The parties settled the suit the following year for undisclosed terms.

Doherty documented her cancer treatment on her social media, including when friends and family helped shave her head in late July, 2016, as she underwent chemotherapy and her hair began to fall out. After her illness went into remission, Doherty revealed to ABC’s Good Morning America in 2020 that her cancer had returned and was Stage 4.

“The unknown is always the scariest part,” Doherty told ET.  “Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable, you know, living without a breast is manageable.  It’s the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people that you love.”

Born in Memphis, TN, Doherty’s acting career was marked by both starring TV roles and accusations she was difficult to work with.  She was written off of Beverly Hills 90210 during the show’s fourth season in 1994, and left Charmed after three seasons amid rumored tensions between her and co-star Alyssa Milano

She continued to work steadily, including with her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on the GAC reality series Off the Map with Shannen & Holly. In 2019, following the death of Luke Perry, she reprised her 90210 role of Brenda Walsh in the Fox limited series BH90210, alongside former co-stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

Doherty was married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko, her third husband, for 11 years before filing for divorce in April 2023.

In Brief: New ‘Hellboy’ trailer drops, and more
Deadline reports that Chicago Med‘s S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett have all signed on to return for the NBC medical drama’s 10th season. Merkerson plays Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s chief administrator Sharon Goodwin, Platt plays Dr. Daniel Charles, the center’s chief of psychiatry, Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood, charge nurse of the emergency department. Meanwhile, Dominic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel, is leaving the series after four seasons …

Lionsgate has set Aug. 30 as the release date for the crime thriller 1992, one of Ray Liotta‘s final film roles, according to Deadline. The movie follows Mercer, played by Tyrese Gibson, who “is desperately trying to rebuild his life and relationship with his son — portrayed by Christopher Ammanuel — amidst the turbulent 1992 L.A. uprising following the Rodney King verdict,” per the outlet. Meanwhile, another father and son, played by Liotta and Scott Eastwood, “put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide.” Liotta, 67, died in 2022 as a result of acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary edema …

The first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man dropped on Monday. Set in the 1950s, the movie, based on Mike Mignola‘s comic book miniseries, stars Resident Evil‘s Adeline Rudolph as a rookie Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense agent who teams up with Hellboy, played by Jack Kesy, to protect the residents of a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the first Hellboy film since 2019’s self-titled reboot starring David Harbour. The first two Hellboy movies, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, starred Ron Perlman as the titular character …

 

Bill Skarsgård is a centuries-old vampire in ‘Nosferatu’ trailer
Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Bill Skarsgård is trading in his Pennywise makeup for a pair of fangs.

The trailer for director Robert EggersNosferatu, a reimagining of the 1922 German silent film, dropped on Monday.

Skarsgård plays the famous vampire Count Orlok in the film. While the trailer mostly keeps the look of his character a mystery despite a few quick shots, his presence certainly looms large.

According to its logline, Nosferatu is “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

The woman Skarsgård’s Count Orlock is obsessed with is Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Nicholas Hoult co-stars as Thomas Hutter, Ellen’s husband and a real estate agent unaware his client is a centuries-old vampire.

“Does evil come from within us, or beyond?” Depp’s Ellen asks Willem Dafoe‘s Professor Albin Von Franz in the trailer.

This marks Dafoe’s third collaboration with Eggers, after starring in The Lighthouse opposite Robert Pattinson and in 2022’s The Northman.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin also star in the gothic horror film, which is set to release in theaters on Dec. 25.

