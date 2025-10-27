Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2025 AFI Fest closing night gala premiere of ‘Song Sung Blue’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The duo arrived at the Song Sung Blue premiere together and posed for photos on the carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. They coordinated in matching black attire.

The pair’s first red carpet appearance together comes five months after Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce from him.

The former couple, who were married for 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023.

Furness opened up to People earlier this year following her divorce filing, describing the breakup as a “betrayal” and calling it “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Furness and Jackman finalized their divorce in June 2025. The former couple share two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.

Foster and Jackman starred in the Broadway musical The Music Man in 2021. During their time on the show, they each shared moments from rehearsals and more on social media.

In January 2022, Foster shared a series of photos of her and Jackman on Instagram, captioning the post, “A dream to be dancing with Hugh every night in the Music Man.”

Jackman took to X in December 2021 to share a video of him dancing with Foster in rehearsals, captioning the post, “There are hundreds of people who’ve made this moment happen. But there’s one in particular I pay tribute to — @sfosternyc. this show is nothing without you. You’re an exceptional talent and friend.”

Jackman’s latest film, Song Sung Blue, follows the real-life story of a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Jackman and Foster for comment.

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy.

The married actors will be awarded the honor during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14. This marks the first time the award has been presented to a couple.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and a commitment to a global greater good. It was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy’s Board of Governors.

In addition to his acting career, Danson is an environmentalist and ocean conservation activist. He co-founded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987, an organization that strove to alert Americans about the dangers oil spills, offshore developments and sewage pollution can have on the oceans. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001; Danson has served on its board of directors since then.

Steenburgen has been involved with numerous organizations, such as Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana. She recently served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference to talk about the importance of art in schools.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

In brief: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ headed to Disney+ and more
Wedding Crashers is crashing back into cinemas. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy film, Fathom Entertainment is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to put the movie back on the big screen. Fans will be able to screen the film on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. The screening will include an additional 10 minutes of deleted scenes from the film. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star in the movie from director David Dobkin

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stepping on to streaming oh so soon. The Marvel film will become available to watch on Disney+ Nov. 5. It opened in theaters on July 25 and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Colman Domingo has been named the recipient of the 2025 Lumière Award by the Philadelphia Film Society. Deadline reports Domingo will receive the honor due to his cinematic achievements and his connection to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The award is given annually to a film industry professional whose career is deemed excellent and who also has a meaningful connection to Philadelphia. The city is Domingo’s place of birth and hometown …

 

In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in ‘House of the Dragon’ and more
One of George R. R. Martin‘s fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that Annie Shapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin’s novel Fire and Blood

Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard’s website, the program “is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management.” …

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter

