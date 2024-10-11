Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer

Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman is using his social media presence to help in the search for a fellow Broadway veteran.

According to ABC News’ South Carolina affiliate WOLO-TV, 28-year-old Hamilton dancer Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3, according to his family, who reported him missing.

In an Instagram Story, Jackman posted a photo of Williams, noting, “Please, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to the local authorities.” 

He continued, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!”

According to the authorities, the dancer was last seen driving in the area of the Congaree State Park in South Carolina; officials say his vehicle was later discovered near the 500-mile-long Palmetto Trail. 

His family says it is out of character for Williams to not contact them; a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a family member received an SOS message from his phone the day he was last seen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

LAPD says cops were sent to Jennifer Aniston’s home in a suspected “swatting” incident
LAPD says cops were sent to Jennifer Aniston’s home in a suspected “swatting” incident
ABC

Los Angeles Police Department sources tell ABC News that they’re investigating a possible “swatting incident” at the home of The Morning Show star and producer Jennifer Aniston on Sept. 20.

Unlike so many other such incidents that have made headlines in the past few years, this one was relatively tame: An unknown person called the cops to perform a welfare check on the former Friends star’s Los Angeles home, but didn’t mention her by name, according to TMZ, which broke the news. 

When the police arrived, they were quickly informed that the call must have been a prank. The gossip site said cops made note of Aniston’s address and would call security first before dispatching units if another call came in about the same residence. 

Swatting has become a common prank against celebrity homes, schools and other locations; in some cases, the calls say there is an active shooter situation inside, prompting more extreme police responses than was used in this case.

While the case at Aniston’s home was quickly closed, the investigation is ongoing as to whom placed the call. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Martin Short reveals how long he’d continue doing ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Martin Short reveals how long he’d continue doing ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Martin Short has earned another Emmy nomination for his role as Oliver Putnam, the ambitious but financially struggling Broadway director on Only Murders in the Building, opposite Selena Gomez and his buddy and longtime comedy partner Steve Martin.

The 74-year-old actor and comedian discussed his six-decade career in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, including how long he’d continue appearing in the Hulu comedy.

Says Short, “In the ’70s, I remember watching Tony Randall on Johnny Carson, and The Odd Couple had been going for four years, and Johnny said, ‘Tony, how long will you stay with this show?’ And Tony just looked at him and said, ‘John, that’s the dumbest question I’ve ever been asked. I will stay with the show as long as it exists because it’s a hit, and a hit is a fluke. In show business, there are singles, there are doubles, there are triples, and there are strikeouts. But a home run is very, very rare.'”

“I totally agree with that,” he tells the outlet.

Short also seemed to dispel rumors of an offscreen romance between him and Only Murders in the Building guest star Meryl Streep, saying they’re just friends.

Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season Aug. 27 on Hulu. 

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dame Maggie Smith, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ star, dies at 89
Dame Maggie Smith, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ star, dies at 89
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Maggie Smith, the venerable British actress whose career on stage, film and television spanned more than 60 years, has died. She was 89.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed she had died in a statement to the Press Association.

Having appeared in more than 50 films, Smith was considered one of Britain’s best-known actresses and was beloved by recent generations for her roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and the Dowager Countess of Grantham on television’s Downton Abbey.

In addition to winning two Academy Awards, Smith earned five BAFTA Awards, three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Tony Award. In 1990, she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.