Hugh Jackman thanks a team of people for his Wolverine body
Marvel Studios

To a shirtless photo of his Deadpool & Wolverine body that he posted to Instagram, Hugh Jackman voiced over a lengthy thank-you to a team of people who helped get him into superhero shape.

“Yeah, I had to turn up, and yeah, I had to do those deadlifts and I had to eat those meals,” he allowed, but gave the flowers to eight people.

Those included Beth Lewis, who has been his trainer for five years, not just for the film but his performances on Broadway and for an arena tour. He called her the “quarterback for this whole thing.”

Also getting thanks were Michael Ryan, who trained with Hugh since the actor was 20. Jackman also named the people who cooked and delivered his meals, which were tailored to his excessive training, for more than a year and a half.

Also getting a shout-out was a colleague named Whitney, whose job it was to “lube” up the star and make his skin glisten on set.

Co-star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy also got praise, as did the movie’s assistant director, who made the final reveal of that body — during the movie’s climax where Wolverine’s shirt is conveniently blown off — go as smoothly as possible.

“I would not have achieved that result without them,” a “grateful” Jackman expressed about them all.

‘Addams Family Values’ to make HD debut + limited return to theaters
Paramount Home Entertainment

Before there was Wednesday, there was director Barry Sonnenfeld‘s hit Addams Family movies, starring the late Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Christina Ricci as Wednesday.

Incidentally, the latter’s addition to the Wednesday cast — as one of Jenna Ortega‘s teachers on the Netflix phenomenon — was a nod to her pitch-perfect performances in the movies, which kicked off in 1991 with The Addams Family.

The second hit movie of the series, 1993’s Addams Family Values, however, has never made it onto Blu-ray or HD Digital — until now.

Just in time for Halloween, on Oct. 29, to be precise, the comedy will make its debut on both formats in a fully remastered form.

Also, there’s a new director’s commentary from Sonnenfeld and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, as well as newly unearthed interviews from the cast, which also starred Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack and Carol Kane.

The movie will also haunt theaters for a limited run on Nov. 10 and Nov. 13, as part of Paramount Home Entertainment and Fangoria’s “Scream Greats” series.

 

In Brief: Max drops a full trailer to ‘Penguin’, and more

War for the Planet of the Apes star Steve Zahn has been added to the cast of Apple TV +’s sci-fi series Silo, the streaming service has announced. Silo, per the streamer, follows “the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.” Rebecca Ferguson executive produces and stars in the series, along with Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins. The 10-episode season launches November 15 on Apple TV+ …

“The world ain’t set up for the honest man to succeed,” Colin Farrell‘s Oswald “Ozzy” Cobb, aka Penguin, says in the official trailer to the HBO series The Penguin. “America is a hustle.” The DC Studios series “continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman,” per HBO. The series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. The eight-episode limited series debuts weekly beginning September 19 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max …

Twisters star Glen Powell will guest star in the Family Guy Halloween episode making its way to Hulu October 14, according to Variety. He’ll play “Patrick McCloskey,” the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest. The episode follows Peter and his friends, attempt to unseat the McClosky “by any means necessary” …

Lena Dunham out of ‘Pocket’, decides she can’t follow ‘Barbie’ in toy-to-film adaptation of ‘Polly Pocket’
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

There will still be a movie made about the diminutive doll Polly Pocket from Mattel Films, but after three years working on it and writing a script, Lena Dunham tells The New Yorker it won’t be her who is making it after all.

Part of her reasoning for backing out of the project, which still has Lily Collins attached as a star and co-producer, apparently was the success Greta Gerwig had in turning another Mattel toy, Barbie, into an Oscar-contending blockbuster.

“I think Greta managed this incredible feat, which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta,” the Girls alumna said, adding, “unless I can do it that way, I’m not going to do it.”

Lena admitted, “I don’t think I have that in me.”

She added, “I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make Polly Pocket.”

For the record, there’s apparently no ill will between Mattel and Dunham, with the former telling Entertainment Weekly, “We look forward to sharing updates on the project soon. Lena is a remarkable writer and creator and we wish her all the best!”

