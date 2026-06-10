Hugh Laurie, Joe Alwyn join John le Carré’s ‘Legacy of Spies’

Hugh Laurie, Joe Alwyn join John le Carré’s ‘Legacy of Spies’
Hugh Laurie headshot (Credit: Gus Gregory); Joe Alwyn headshot (Credit: Phil Sharp)

Hugh Laurie and Joe Alwyn have spied their latest project.

The two actors have joined the cast of Legacy of Spies, based on a combination of John le Carré’s 1963 bestseller The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and his 2017 novel A Legacy of Spies.

The eight-episode espionage drama follows the exploits of spymaster George Smiley, played by Matthew Macfadyen, and the British intelligence agency he works for called The Circus. Charlie Hunnam plays agent-runner and field operative Alec Leamas.

Laurie takes on the role of Control, Smiley’s morally gray superior at The Circus known only by his codename, while Alwyn joins as Jim Prideaux, a charismatic agent who tends to go rogue in the field.

Laurie previously starred in another le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Legacy of Spies will air on MGM+ in the U.S.

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‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production
‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production
The cast of ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins.’ (Netflix)

It’s time to solve that mystery.

Netflix has announced that production has started in Atlanta, Georgia, on its upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action series. The streaming service has also revealed that the show’s official title is Scooby-Doo: Origins.

The show’s previously announced main cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

Netflix has also posted the first image of this live-action version of the Scooby-Doo gang in costume.

Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as a series regular, although the specific role he will play has not been unveiled.

Scooby-Doo: Origins “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

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Jaafar Jackson on portraying Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic: ‘I wanted to prove to myself…I can do this’
Jaafar Jackson on portraying Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic: ‘I wanted to prove to myself…I can do this’
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson opens up about his experience portraying the King of Pop in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

“I knew how challenging this would be to take on playing Michael Jackson, and it was not easy. Definitely wasn’t,” he says in Becoming Michael, a featurette released by Universal Pictures UK.

“I love challenges and I wanted to prove to myself, my family and the filmmakers that I, I can do this,” he says, noting he rehearsed “for hours and hours upon hours until one single move was right” and at times danced “until my feet would bleed or them go numb.”

“There’s so many times I would wake up sore [and] be like, ‘Should I go rehearse? Should I just take a break and let the body relax?’ Then the other part of me would be like, ‘No what would Michael do?'” he recalls.

When it was go time and he was in full costume, Jaafar says, “I had a couple moments to myself just saying like, ‘Wow. I’m really here. There’s no going back. It’s time to go out there and put on the best show ever.'”

Becoming Michael, now available on YouTube, also features behind-the-scenes moments of Jaafar on set practicing the choreography and includes interviews with Michael director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King.

Michael will give fans a front-row seat to the King of Pop’s life and career. Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo also star.

Early Access screenings in IMAX and Dolby will take place April 22; tickets are available on advance ticket sites. The film will then premiere April 24 in theaters nationwide, with tickets going on sale March 26.

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In brief: Christopher Meloni thanks fans after ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ cancelation and more
In brief: Christopher Meloni thanks fans after ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ cancelation and more

Christopher Meloni is bidding farewell to his character Elliot Stabler, the Law & Order detective that he has been playing since 1999. After the news that Law & Order: Organized Crime had been canceled, Meloni took to Instagram to thank his fans for their many years of support. “I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years,” Meloni said in the video …

Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant are heading to the West End. Variety reports that the actors are set to star in a new production of Noel Coward’s Hay Fever in London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. Baranski, a two-time Tony winner, will make her West End debut playing Judith Bliss while Grant will star as David Bliss in the comedy of errors …

In other West End news, another upcoming production is getting some major star power. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is set to return to London with guest performers including David Tennant, Riz Ahmed, Luke Thompson and Jodie Whittaker, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will run at the Duchess Theatre from June to November …

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