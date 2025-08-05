Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen to voice new ‘Harry Potter’ audiobooks

Hugh Laurie is Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.’ (Audible)

The voice cast for brand-new Harry Potter audiobooks has been revealed.

Pottermore Publishing and Audible announced the new voice cast for the upcoming, brand-new productions of J.K. Rowling‘s novels, which are being billed as Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Hugh Laurie has been cast as Albus Dumbledore while Matthew Macfadyen will be the voice of Lord Voldemort.

Additionally, Riz Ahmed will be the voice of Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez will play Professor McGonagall and Cush Jumbo will serve as the book’s narrator.

As for the golden trio, Frankie TreadawayMax Lester and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the first three audiobooks. Stanton also portrays Hermione in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series.

Jaxon KnopfRhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will then take over the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione in audiobook four as the characters grow up. They’ll remain the voices of the golden trio through the series’ conclusion.

“I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible,” Laurie said in a press release. “I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard HarrisMichael GambonJude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

Ice Spice joins cast of ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’
Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney

Ice Spice has gone from rapping “Bikini Bottom” to being in a film that is set in the underwater city of the same name. Deadline reports Ice has been cast for the upcoming animated feature The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Ice joins a team featuring cast members Regina Hall, Arturo Castro, George Lopez and Sherry Cola, as well as Tom Kenny, who will reprise his role as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. Ice will also contribute to the music’s soundtrack.

Ice briefly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, sharing “Yay” alongside a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s article announcing the film.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is set to release on Dec. 19.

In brief: ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2 teaser trailer and more

Lily Gladstone and Kenneth Branagh have joined the cast of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports that the actors have joined the project, which is being directed by and will star Michael B. Jordan. The Amazon MGM Studios film will have an exclusive theatrical release on March 5, 2027 …

The teaser trailer for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys has arrived. Jackie returns to Silver Falls in the short teaser trailer, which also finds her caught between brothers Cole and Alex yet again. The second season of the show arrives Aug. 28 on Netflix …

The cast of Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has had a little change. Cosmo Jarvis will no longer be part of the star-studded cast, Deadline reports. The Shōgun star had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. He was replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in a role that remains under wraps. The Odyssey journeys into movie theaters and IMAX screens on July 17, 2026 …

Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson fans who’ve been anxiously waiting for the biopic on the singer’s life will be waiting a little longer.

Lionsgate just announced that the film, Michael, has been pushed back, and will now hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

This is the second time the film’s release has been delayed. The movie, which has the support of MJ’s estate, was originally supposed to open April 18, 2025, and was later pushed to Oct. 3, 2025.

Michael stars Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, director of films like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

According to the description, Michael will follow the Grammy-winning singer’s journey to becoming a superstar, and will present “an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

