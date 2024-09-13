Hulu reportedly plunks down huge check for Ben Stiller family comedy ‘Nutcrackers’
Hulu has reportedly shelled out major cash to bring the Ben Stiller family comedy Nutcrackers to the streaming service.
According to Deadline, the movie, which just debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, was worth eight figures for Hulu to stream exclusively.
The Righteous Gemstones veteran David Gordon Green directed the comedy, which also stars Dead to Me‘s Linda Cardellini and the Fatal Attraction remake’s Toby Huss.
The film has Stiller’s “city slicker” character having to relocate to rural Ohio to tend to his late sister’s four kids. According to the festival’s website, it is a “fish-out-of-water comedy that speaks to the hidden talents in each of us just waiting for a chance to shine.”
Nutcrackers will debut on Hulu around Christmas, according to the trade.
“We have something nice for Travis. He’s going to come by,” Sandler said of avid golfer and NFL star Kelce’s participation in the anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.
Adam also said of Travis, “What a big, handsome guy — and funny and cool as hell.”
On the New Heights podcast back in May, Kelce said he’d do “anything” to be in the Gilmore sequel, including being a “f****** extra.”
Sandler has employed his sports heroes in the past: former NFL stars like Michael Irvin in 2005’s The Longest Yard, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal in 2012’s Grown Up 2, Kevin Garnett in 2019’s Uncut Gems, and a handful of ballers in 2022’s Hustle, including Juancho Hernangómez.
As reported, Travis will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s TV series Grotesquerie, and according to Variety, he’s in talks to star in the action flick Loose Cannons from John Wick series director Chad Stahelski and his stunt-centric 87Eleven Entertainment banner.
Edie Falco and her former co-star Drea de Matteo can be seen in the HBO documentaryWise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, and The Wrap says that in the second installment Falco takes issue with the modern addition of “trigger warnings” to violent content.
“The show was always shocking somebody about something,” Falco says.
“You could push the envelope and let people be uncomfortable — forgive me, but without a trigger warning. The whole point is you want to surprise people and give them feelings that maybe are uncomfortable and have them learn to deal with them. That, my friend, is life.”
For her part, de Matteo says, “Like the episode where the stripper gets killed. It tells a story of Meadow in college against this young girl who would be the same age.”
Falco added that in life, “You’re not going to be given trigger warnings when terrible things happen.”
Matt Smith, the star of another HBO hit, House of the Dragon, recently lamented to The Sunday Times, “I’m not sure about trigger warnings. Isn’t being shocked the point?”
Smith said they’re proof “[e]verything’s being dialed and dumbed down.”
The English actor said, “We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play.”
He added, “We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something. Isn’t being shocked, surprised, stirred the point?” The actor bemoaned “[t]oo much policing of stories,” adding, “being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame.”
Colin Farrell is opening up about his son James‘ Angelman syndrome diagnosis and what he’s doing to help others with intellectual disabilities.
“I want the world to be kind to James,” Farrell told People of his eldest child, who is nonverbal. “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder primarily affecting the nervous system, which results in delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, and problems with movement and balance, with seizures being typical occurrences.
The NIH estimates that 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 people are affected by Angelman syndrome and life expectancy “appears to be nearly normal.”
With James’ 21st birthday approaching in September, Farrell noted that many support systems for families with children with disabilities expire with this milestone.
“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” he said. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”
To help combat this, Farrell is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, which, according to the organization’s website, “is committed to transforming the lives of individuals and families living with intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy, and innovative programs.”
The actor said he’s wanted to do something like this for years and that it was a “no-brainer” decision to do something to honor James, and to help others like him succeed in having autonomy in their lives and a sense of community.
Farrell said James has “worked so hard all his life” adding, “I’m proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic.”