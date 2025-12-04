Hulu shares first look at David Tennant in ‘Rivals’ season 2

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season 2 of ‘Rivals.’ (Hulu)

We have our first look at Rivals season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first photos from the sophomore season of its original U.K. comedy-drama series. The new season will arrive in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

The photos show off David Tennant back in his role as Lord Tony Baddingham, as well as the rest of the ensemble cast. They include Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Season 2 of Rivals is once again set in the Cotswolds countryside amidst the world of 1980s British television. In addition to the returning cast of characters, a press release promises some exciting new faces joining the ensemble this time around.

This new season will pick up after the dramatic cliff-hanger of season 1 that left Tony’s fate hanging in the balance.

“Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled,” according to an official description of season 2. “Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.”

Sydney Sweeney speaks on ‘Christy”s box office: ‘We don’t always just make art for numbers’
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Eddy Chen)

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the low box office performance of her latest film, Christy

The actress, who portrays boxer Christy Martin in the biographic drama film, took to Instagram to share the impact the film had on her life and how that means more to her than box office numbers.

“i am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney captioned a photo carousel of photos from her time on set. “proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Sweeney wrote that the film “stands for survival, courage, and hope.”

“through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives,” Sweeney wrote.

The actress ended her post by thanking everyone who went to the theaters and also those who will see the film in the future.

“if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud,” Sweeney wrote. “why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Christy earned $1.3 million during its opening weekend at the box office, making it one of the worst openings ever for a film released in over 2,000 North American theaters.

‘Stranger Things’ creators share main characters they almost killed off
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer are opening up about the characters they almost killed off in earlier seasons of the show.

While the brothers did not disclose any details about which characters could possibly meet their demise this season, they recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about main characters who came close to dying in earlier seasons.

“Hopper at the end of season 3. I think death grazed him,” Matt Duffer said. “There was a version where he perished at the end of 3. It’s been a while since we had those discussions, but I feel like he came the closest to dying.”

David Harbour has played Jim Hopper in every season of Stranger Things. His return in season 4 was shocking to some fans, after his character was caught in an explosion at the end of season 3.

Ross Duffer said it “would’ve been very easy to kill him.”

“Hopper still had growing to do. We hadn’t finished his story. It’s important to us to be able to finish the stories we want to finish and not just be offing people for shock value,” Ross Duffer said.

Matt Duffer also said the duo considered killing off fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, who is played by Joe Keery, back in season 1.

“That was close,” Matt Duffer said. “We just fell in love with Joe Keery, but had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would’ve been gone.”

Netflix is releasing season 5 of Stranger Things in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Tom Holland suffers concussion on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland has suffered a mild concussion while on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

ABC Audio has learned that Holland will take a few days off from filming the upcoming superhero movie to recover from the injury. No one else was injured during the incident. Sony, which is producing the film along with Marvel Studios, is trying to figure out a plan to continue filming without Holland. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August. At the time, Sony released a video of Holland on day one of the set wearing a brand-new Spider-Man suit.

“It’s day one, my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland says in the video. “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Returning cast members in this new film are Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Joining the franchise this time around are Liza Colon-ZayasTramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in this film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

