Hundreds evacuated, homes destroyed as Alaska communities reel from devastating flooding

(NEW YORK) — In the aftermath of a destructive typhoon, historic floodwaters have destroyed remote communities across western Alaska, causing hundreds of evacuations that could continue for days, officials said.

“This is still a very much fluid situation; we are still in the process of evacuating hundreds of people from the affected towns,” Michelle Torres, the outreach branch chief for the state of Alaska, told ABC News on Thursday.

These devastating floods were fueled by remnants of Typhoon Halong, which originated in the northern Philippine Sea on Oct. 5. This typhoon brought the massive flooding to these western regions of Alaska on Saturday night into Sunday, sweeping across the west coast of the state on Monday and dumping more than 6 feet of water in some areas. Along with coastal flooding, wind gusts reached 50 to 100 mph in some of the 49 communities affected.

Remote, coastal towns have been hit the hardest by the floods, including Kipnuk, Alaska, which is about 500 miles from Anchorage.

So far, 264 people were evacuated on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday from these impacted communities by the Alaska National Guard, according to Jeremy Zidek from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The evacuations of these flooded-out, smaller communities will continue “for days” as there are likely hundreds left to be evacuated, Zidek said. Both local agencies and private charters are being used for the evacuations, Zidek said.

At least one person has died from these floods, with two people remaining missing, officials said. But, officials said there is currently no concern that additional people may be missing.

Photos from the Alaska National Guard show around 300 displaced individuals taking shelter in a C-17 aircraft.

“Through it all, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors, evacuating those displaced, flying supplies and lending a helping hand wherever it’s needed most,” the Alaska National Guard said in a statement on Friday.

At least 2,000 people from rural Alaska have been displaced, according to the Alaska Community Foundation.

“Alaskans have already come together to raise more than $1 million in support – and the fund is still growing,” the Alaska Community Foundation said in a news release.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday that the U.S. Coast Guard has rescued 38 people from the flood and helped “evacuate 28 people from a temporary shelter.”

“The Coast Guard continues to support the state of Alaska’s response efforts in impacted communities,” Noem said in a post on X on Thursday.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday that he signed an application for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, asking President Donald Trump to “declare a major disaster for Alaska” as a result of this storm.

Dunleavy previously declared a state of emergency for “all areas impacted or threatened by these storms.”

Alaska previously experienced major flooding in 2023 when a glacier lake outburst occurred on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Juneau, Alaska. The 2023 flooding destroyed homes situated along the river, with decades’ worth of erosion happening in one weekend, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

Family farm in Idaho faces worker shortage as Trump administration immigration raids escalate
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Labor Department is warning of a potential food crisis linked to President Trump’s immigration raids – and one family-owned farm is caught in the middle.

“The near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens combined with the lack of an available legal workforce, results in significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S consumers,” according to a Department of Labor report submitted earlier in October.

Owyhee Produce, a third-generation agricultural business in Idaho, is now facing worker shortages in the wake of the Trump administration’s increasing deportation raids.

Shay Myers, Owyhee Produce’s general manager, said the farm typically has 300 workers at peak harvesting times, with roughly 82 H-2A visa employees, who are temporary, seasonal agricultural workers from abroad.

According to Myers, these seasonal workers – some from Mexico, some from South Africa and other countries – are granted a visa for up to nine months after being interviewed to determine whether they qualify. Owyhee then provides their travel to the farm, and their housing – “everything, really, when they’re here except for food and clothing. That’s part of the requirements,” said Myers.

Given the cost and requirements, it may seem easier to hire local workers instead. Not so, according to Myers.

“We would love to hire people from here. The reality is that we can’t find the numbers of people here,” Myers told ABC News. “We’re in a rural area, number one. Number two: This is hard work. It is difficult work, and there are lots of people that are not willing to do it.”

Mauricio Sol, a seasonal worker at Owyhee, said 90% of the workforce at the farm is from Mexico, but it is becoming more difficult to find seasonal agricultural workers due to increased concerns about possible ICE raids.

“We all come on the H-2A visa program, so we come all here legally by the season, just for the season, and then we go back to Mexico,” Sol told ABC News. “We usually get a lot of applications. We’re not getting that many now because people is afraid of that even when they are legally here, they’re getting arrested for no reason.”

James O’Neill, the director of Legislative Affairs for the American Business Immigration Coalition, which describes itself as “a bipartisan coalition of over 1,700 employers and CEOs from across the country to provide a strong and unified voice seeking lasting immigration solutions,” says that President Trump’s immigration raids are hurting agricultural labor forces and could lead to higher food prices.

“It’s absolutely impacting the labor force,” O’Neill told ABC News. “Nationwide, the USDA’s ag labor survey suggests that somewhere between 50 and 60 percent of our farm labor workforce is undocumented immigrants.”

“And if that’s the case, if we were to deport them all overnight, then that’s 60% of the workforce, meaning that’s 60% of the supply that’s not being met without a shift in demand. And I think anyone that understands economics knows that means higher prices for them at the grocery store,” O’Neill said.

A September report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service estimated that “about 40 percent” of “hired crop farmworkers lack legal immigration status.”

Myers said he wants to share Owyhee’s story in hopes of bringing attention to the plight faced by seasonal agricultural workers across the country, “because it’s wrong not to.”

“I have a voice, I have reach. I have people that will listen,” Myers told ABC News. “And because I am a conservative and a Republican, people assume that I would have a different perspective here, and this is my reality.”

“I love these people. I love the culture, and I love the effort that they make. And ethically, to continue to not fix this problem is absolutely completely wrong.” Myers said. “We as Americans try to do the right thing. Let’s do the right thing.”

ABC News reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor for comment but was told that their press team was unavailable due to the ongoing government shutdown.

DEA arrests over 600 people in massive operation against the Sinaloa drug cartel
Members of the DEA attend a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on August 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Drug Enforcement Administration said that it arrested over 600 people during a weeklong operation targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The arrests were “aimed at dismantling the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s most violent and powerful drug cartels, responsible for flooding the United States with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin,” according to the DEA.

In February, the Trump administration designated the Mexico-based Sinaloa cartel, along with seven other groups, as a foreign terrorist organization. The cartel remains one of the most significant threats to public safety, public health and national security in the U.S., according to the DEA’s statement on the arrests.

From Aug. 25 through Aug. 29, DEA agents across 23 domestic field divisions and seven foreign regions carried out coordinated enforcement actions that resulted in the arrests of 617 people, along with the seizure of 480 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 714,707 counterfeit pills, 2,209 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7,469 kilograms of cocaine, 420 firearms and currency and assets worth close to $13 million, the DEA said.

“These results demonstrate the full weight of DEA’s commitment to protecting the American people,” said DEA Administrator Terrance Cole. “Every kilogram of poison seized, every dollar stripped from the cartels, and every arrest we make represents lives saved and communities defended. DEA will not relent until the Sinaloa Cartel is dismantled from top to bottom.”

“There are tens of thousands of Sinaloa members, associates, and facilitators operating worldwide, in at least 40 countries who are responsible for the production, manufacturing, distribution, and operations related to trafficking dangerous and deadly synthetic drugs,” the DEA continued.

Brian M. Clark, special agent in charge of the Los Angeles Field Division, said that while the numbers reflect a one-week snapshot, the efforts to combat the cartel persist year-round.

“The Sinaloa Cartel’s reach is vast and unremitting. This ruthless cartel is intent on cashing in, permeating our communities with their poison, with no regard to human suffering. For that reason, DEA’s work remains critical and laser-focused. The success achieved during this operation is a direct result of the unwavering and exceptional work by the men and women of DEA,” said Clark.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Air traffic controller tells Spirit pilot to ‘pay attention’ while flying near Air Force One
Air Force One is seen, February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An air traffic controller admonished a Spirit Airlines pilot to “pay attention” as the plane flew several miles from Air Force One, according to audio of the exchange.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump was flying to the United Kingdom aboard Air Force One. Spirit Flight 1300 was heading to Boston Logan International Airport from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the time.

As the Spirit flight was beginning its descent into Boston, an air traffic controller became frustrated with the pilot while the plane was about 8 miles from Air Force One, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net.

After the controller told the Spirit pilot to turn 20 degrees right, he repeated the instruction multiple times.

“Pay attention. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right,” the controller says, according to the LiveATC.net audio.

“Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now,” the controller repeats, sounding increasingly frustrated.

“Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right immediately,” he sternly says.

The pilot eventually acknowledges the instruction, saying, “20 degrees right, Spirit wings 1300.”

“Pay attention,” the controller says, then tells the pilot that Air Force One is off the Spirit plane’s left wing by 8 miles.

“I’m sure you can see who it is,” the controller says.

“Keep an eye out for me, white and blue,” the controller adds.

Later on, the controller scolds the Spirit pilot, “I gotta talk to you twice every time.”

“Pay attention, get off the iPad,” the controller adds.

The exchange was first reported by the Bluesky account JonNYC.

In a statement on the incident, Spirit Airlines said the flight “followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to Boston (BOS) and landed uneventfully at BOS.”

“Safety is always our top priority,” the airline added.

A preliminary investigation shows the aircraft maintained the required separation, an official told ABC News.

