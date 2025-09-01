Hundreds killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, destroying villages, officials say

USGS

(LONDON) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, destroying several villages, killing at least 812 people and injuring scores more, according to local officials.

Almost all of the deaths were in Kunar Province, where 800 people were killed and another 2,500 people were injured, officials said in a statement shared by Zabihullah Mujahid, a government spokesperson.

Another dozen people were killed in Nangarhar Province, said Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. At least 255 were injured in that province, officials said.

In a phone interview with ABC News, Shah Mehmood, a Taliban government official in Nangahar Province said more people are feared trapped under rubble in remote villages.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said in a statement its staffers were “deeply saddened” by the “devastating” quake, which “claimed hundreds of lives, injuring many more.”

The powerful earthquake struck about 17 miles east of Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan just before midnight, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Afghan health minister said that several villages in the Nurgal district of Kunar — including Sholt, Arit, Mamagal, Wadir and others — had been all but destroyed. Others suffered significant damage, the minister said.

Some of the injured had been evacuated and rescue efforts were ongoing, the ministry said.

“Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces,” Mujahid said in a post on social media.

Mujahid said support teams from nearby provinces had been dispatched to the area.

The Ministry of Defense said a 10-member crew flew some 40 flights out of the area, carrying 420 people to hospitals, including the Daoud Khan Military Hospital. The National Disaster Management Authority said a convoy carrying response teams was en route to the affected areas in Kunar.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan began coordinating with other international agencies after the quake, saying its “partners are on the ground initiating immediate relief efforts.”

The U.N. would “spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

“I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today,” he said on social media. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Rescue efforts by local officials were ongoing, with 200 Taliban soldiers deployed to assist in retrieving survivors, Mehmood said. Two helicopters and 30 ambulances were also being used in the rescue operations.

The Taliban official added that among the worst-hit areas are Nurgal and Siringal in Kunar Province, as well as several villages in Shaman District, which have been completely destroyed. Darr-e-Nur in Nangarhar Province has also sustained significant damage.

Mehmood noted that reaching out to some of the affected regions remains difficult due to communication blackouts and poor cell phone coverage.

To support those affected, 7,000 food packages have been delivered to Kunar Province and surrounding areas.

Students shut out of US by Trump should come to UK, London mayor says
Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Students shut out of U.S. universities by President Donald Trump’s administration should instead come to the U.K., London Mayor Sadiq Khan told an event on Monday, as he criticized governments that engage in “narrow” and damaging nationalism.

Lauding London as a “beacon of hope, progress and possibility,” Khan told attendees at the Concordia Europe Summit that the city will push back against movements “towards closed societies and countries that want to cut themselves off from the world, abdicate their responsibilities under the rule-based global order and stoke a narrow form of nationalism that divides their populations into insiders and outsiders.”

“To pick one country entirely at random, I’ve got to say we’re delighted that record numbers of Americans are applying for British citizenship or to live and work here, and that many are choosing to settle in London,” Khan continued.

“Our city will always offer newcomers a warm welcome,” the mayor said. “The same goes for any overseas students considering where to head next. If the U.S. is closed to you, we’ll make sure that London is open, because we value and celebrate the contribution foreign students made to our society, our economy and our culture.”

Those governments seeking to “put the brakes on globalization or unwind it as much as they can to their perceived advantage,” are engaging in “an entirely self-defeating exercise that will do immense damage to your own economy and those of your allies and trade partners,” Khan said.

Khan — a prominent member of the U.K.’s center-left Labour Party — did not explicitly mention the Trump administration in his address. The two men have repeatedly criticized each other in the past.

When Khan was running for mayor of London in 2015, he said Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the U.S. was “outrageous.” Khan, who is from British Pakistani background, later said he hoped Trump would “lose badly” in the 2016 presidential election. During Trump’s first term, Khan lobbied the British government to cancel the president’s 2017 state visit.

Trump has characterized Khan’s criticism as “very nasty,” accused the three-term mayor of doing a “terrible job” and dismissed him as a “stone cold loser.”

European nations are mobilizing to attract students and researchers blocked from their work in the U.S., as the Trump administration seeks to curtail funding for U.S. institutions linked to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Trump administration is also targeting universities it accuses of doing too little to suppress pro-Palestinians protests against Israel’s war in Gaza — protests the White House has broadly characterized as antisemitic.

The European Union last month launched a $566 million plan for 2025-2027 “to make Europe a magnet for researchers.” The U.K., meanwhile, is preparing its own $67 million plan to attract foreign researchers.

Khan on Monday addressed those who are “no longer comfortable with their political climate” to “come to London, because we’re ready to roll out the red carpet to business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, high net-worth individuals, creatives, students, whoever it may be.”

“If you value certainty and stability, freedom and democracy, pluralism and mutual respect, then London is the place to be,” the mayor said.

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine as Kyiv pushes US for air defense aid
A 5-story residential building in Solomyanskyi district which was heavily damaged by a Russian airstrike on July 4, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. /Serhii Masin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia launched its largest drone attack of the war on Ukraine overnight into Wednesday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with 741 aerial attack vehicles used in the bombardment.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 728 drones — a mix of attack drones and decoys — and 13 missiles into the country overnight, with the northwestern Volyn region and its city of Lutsk the main targets.

The air force said 711 of the drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized, with seven missiles also intercepted. Impacts were recorded in at least four locations, the air force said.

Zelenskyy said the “massive” attack represented “the highest number of aerial targets in a single day.” The president framed the assault as another signal from Moscow that President Vladimir Putin is not invested in U.S.-led efforts to end the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Damage was reported in the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, Zelenskyy said.

“This is a telling attack,” Zelenskyy continued. “It comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire, and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all.”

“This is yet another proof of the need for sanctions — biting sanctions against oil, which has been fueling Moscow’s war machine with money for over three years of the war,” he wrote. “Secondary sanctions on those who buy this oil and thereby sponsor killings.”

“Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes,” Zelenskyy said. “Everyone who wants peace must act.”

In Poland — which borders Ukraine to its west — the Armed Forces Operational Command said in a post to X that the Russian strikes prompted Polish and allied aircraft to be scrambled.

“Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness,” the command wrote in a post to X.

Two hours later, the command issued a new statement noting that the forces had been stood down “due to the reduced threat of Russian missile strikes.”

Russia’s massed drone and missile attack targeted “the infrastructure of military airfields,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a post to Telegram, claiming that “all designated targets were hit.”

Ukraine continued its own cross-border attacks into Russia overnight, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow saying in a post to Telegram that its forces downed 86 Ukrainian drones overnight. Four drones were intercepted over the Moscow region, the ministry said.

Artem Korenyako, the press secretary for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, said in a post to Telegram that flight restrictions were temporarily put in place at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

The latest Russian barrage comes amid escalating aerial cross-border attacks by Moscow. June saw a new monthly record for the number of long-range drones and missiles launched into Ukraine — 5,438 drones and 239 missiles — according to figures published by the Ukrainian air force.

Despite the trend toward larger and more frequent strikes, President Donald Trump’s administration last week confirmed it had frozen the shipment of some air defense and precision guided weapons that were on track to be sent to Ukraine, citing concerns about U.S. stockpiles.

Among the munitions held up were interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot surface-to-air systems, which have proven invaluable in Kyiv’s defense against Russian drones and — in particular — ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he did not know who ordered the freeze. “I don’t know, why don’t you tell me?” the president responded when asked who was responsible.

One U.S. official told ABC News that officials are analyzing which weapons should be sent to Ukraine by using a stoplight chart — designating specific systems with red, yellow or green status. Red status suggests that U.S. supply of a particular munition is dangerously low, the official said.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he had instructed his defense officials to “intensify all contacts with the American side” on the issue of continued military aid.

“This primarily concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supplies from America,” the president said in a post to social media. “This is critical aid, on which the saving of lives of our people and the defense of Ukrainian cities and villages depend,” he said.

“I expect results from these contacts in the near future, and in particular, we are preparing meeting formats for our teams — both military and political — this week,” Zelenskyy said.

ABC News’ Anne Flaherty, Luis Martinez, Hannah Demissie, Will Gretsky and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

8 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in shooting near aid distribution center, Gaza officials say
Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Israeli troops shot and killed at least eight Palestinians near a humanitarian aid distribution center in the Rafah, Gaza, early Saturday, according to hospital officials and Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

The deadly shooting occurred at the Al-Alam roundabout near an aid center west of Rafah city at around 6 a.m. local time, according to the health ministry. The area is approximately 1 kilometer from an aid distribution center, which the Israel Defense Forces considers an active combat zone during the night when the site is closed.

The Israeli- and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which is running aid distribution in Gaza — closed its aid distribution sites on Friday, without giving a date on when they would reopen. Palestinians in Gaza remain at risk of extreme starvation and famine, the United Nations and other aid groups have warned.

Since May 27, when the aid distribution centers were established, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more have been wounded while trying to collect food from the sites, Gaza’s Hamas-run Government Media Office said.

The Nasser Medical Complex received four out of the eight deceased victims from the incident so far, a source at the hospital told ABC News.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

The Israel Defense Forces said it “is aware of the reports of casualties.”

“Despite prior warnings that the area is an active combat zone during nighttime hours, several suspects attempted to approach IDF troops operating in the Tel al-Sultan area overnight (Saturday), in a manner that posed a threat to the troops,” the IDF told ABC News when asked for comment. “The troops called out to the suspects to drive them away, but as they continued advancing in a way that endangered the troops, the soldiers responded with warning shots.”

Reverend Dr. Johnnie Moore, the new chairman of GHF, told ABC News this week the organization “can’t control what happens outside” the distribution points and added that there have been incidents, “as one would expect, in a war, outside of our distribution sites.”

According to Moore, GHF — since it was set up 10 days ago — had distributed “10 million meals to Gazans, to thousands and thousands and thousands of people.” The GHF has not specified what it defines as a single “meal.”

