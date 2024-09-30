Hundreds of miles from landfall, Hurricane Helene’s ‘apocalyptic’ devastation unfolds

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage in Asheville, NC, Sept. 28, 2024. — Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The death toll from Hurricane Helene is still climbing as Americans across the Southeast count the cost of last week’s massive storm.

The storm made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region with sustained winds of 140 mph.

Helene intensified as it approached the U.S. coast, bringing with it devastating winds, massive flooding and enormous storm surge.

In North Carolina, extreme floods washed away homes and bridges. At one point, authorities closed 400 roads deeming them unsafe for travel. At least 30 people died and dozens are missing, state authorities said.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy that requires an unprecedented response,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Members of the National Guard and relief teams from 19 states joined search and rescue missions in the state.

William Ray, the director of the North Carolina Department for Public Safety emergency management, said response teams “are working around the clock to make rescues, to access neighborhoods.”

In Asheville, there has been no cell service or water supply for several days. Zeb Smathers — the mayor of Canton, to the west of Asheville — told Good Morning America the situation was “apocalyptic, not just for Canton, but the entire region.”

The area is suffering from a total cell phone “blackout,” Smathers said, meaning residents are unable to check on loved ones or urge those at risk from further flooding to evacuate.

Parts of North Carolina were inundated with up to 30 inches of rain, triggering deadly flash floods and landslides.

In Lake Lure in the west of the state, resident George Carter told Good Morning America: “When you turn the corner and you see your community just full of buildings and trash and floating boathouses and floating homes, it just sort of takes your breath away.”

“It was scary,” he added.

Adam Jackon, from Tyron, North Carolina, said neighbors were trapped by falling trees.

There were “probably 50 trees blocking my neighbors from coming out,” he said. “I started helping them yesterday, the neighbors at the other end of the road. We got us out, but the other neighbors are trapped.”

The Painter family from Asheville, meanwhile, returned home to find 35,000 gallons of water in their basement. “It’s eerie,” Jacob Painter said. “I had a pit in the bottom of my stomach the whole time.”

“You’re stepping on mud and trying not to fall because it’s so thick and slippery,” Ciara Lantz-Painter said.

Randall Houghton spoke with Good Morning America near a devastated motorhome site. His camper was washed away by floodwaters, he said, forcing him to spend the night on the side of the road.

“It’s crazy,” said Houghton. “I anticipated something bad when she said the water is going to come over the top of the parking tables.”

At least two people were killed in Tennessee, though that number may rise as search and rescue efforts continue. More than 70 people are still missing, state officials said.

Among them is Steve Cloyd, whose jeep was found in the aftermath of the storm, according to his family.

His family’s hope, wife Keli told Good Morning America, is that Steve was able to escape the vehicle. “I need that big one, so I can breathe again, so my kids can breathe again,” she said.

“His Minnesota Vikings won today. So I want to sit here and watch those highlights with him.”

ABC New’s Joel Lyons, Dom Proto, Octavio Cadenas, Alex Colletta and Kimberly Randolph contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.