Hungary to withdraw from International Criminal Court as Israeli PM Netanyahu visits

(LONDON) — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect a week ago. Hostages held in the strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have started to be released under the multi-phased deal.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

Jordan rejects Trump’s suggestion it take in more displaced Palestinians

Jordanian officials have rejected President Trump’s comments about Egypt and Jordan “taking” in more displaced Palestinians.

Jordan’s position “rejecting the displacement of Palestinians is fixed and unchangeable and is necessary to achieve the stability and peace that we all want,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi said during a Foreign Ministry press conference on Sunday.

“We renew our position of rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Our position is that the two-state solution is the way to achieve peace, and our rejection of displacement is fixed and unchangeable,” Safadi said, stressing that “the solution to the Palestinian issue is a Palestinian solution, and Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians.”

Safadi added, “Our approach is clear, to establish the Palestinians in their land and implement the two-state solution.”

Safadi said a priority now is to consolidate the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and bring aid to the residents of the area.

”We are working to bring aid into Gaza without interruption in preparation for the start of reconstruction operations,” Safadi said.

He said Jordon is looking forward to working with the U.S. administration to achieve peace in the region.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz

Hamas condemns Trump’s remarks on relocating Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan

In a statement Sunday, the Hamas-run Government Media Office in Gaza said it “strongly” condemns statements about what it described as the “so-called transfer of Gaza citizens to neighboring countries.”

President Trump on Saturday spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One and said he spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan about taking more Palestinians from Gaza.

“I’ve gotten along with him over the years very well. He’s done a wonderful job. He really houses, you know, millions of Palestinians, and he does it in a very humane way and I complimented him. But he really — Jordan’s done an amazing job of housing largely Palestinians,” Trump said.

He continued, “I said to him that I’d love you to take on more ’cause I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess.”

When asked for clarification, Trump indicated he’d like Jordan and Egypt to take more Palestinians from Gaza.

“They can take people. I’d like Egypt to take people. I’m meeting with … I’m talking with General El-Sisi tomorrow sometime. And I’d like Egypt to take people and I’d like Jordan to take people. I can — you’re talking about a million and a half people and we just clean out that whole thing,” Trump said Saturday.

Hamas on Sunday called on Arab countries to reject the suggestions, saying, in part: “It is essential that our people be allowed to determine their own destiny.”

-ABC News’ Sami Zyara

Death toll rises to 15 in southern Lebanon

Fifteen people were killed by the Israel Defense Forces in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to an updated statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Another 83 people were injured, the ministry said.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz and Somayeh Malekian

3 killed, 44 wounded by IDF in southern Lebanon, ministry says

Three people were killed and another 44 were injured by Israel Defense Forces troops in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The ministry added in a post on X that Israeli forces opened fire in at least two border towns on “citizens who were trying to return to their villages which are still occupied.”

IDF forces had been expected to withdraw from the area on Sunday under the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have intensified their presence in the region. The LAF stated that Lebanese military units have been deployed in several towns after the IDF’s withdrawal, in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire.

Hezbollah parliament member Hassan Fadlallah said in an interview with Al-Manar TV that since the IDF has opened fire on civilians in the south, the Lebanese people should not be blamed if they retaliate in self-defense.

On the Israeli side, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee criticized Hezbollah in a video message posted on X, claiming the group has been escalating tensions, and urged Lebanese civilians to avoid returning to certain areas for their safety until further notice.

Israel’s delay in fully withdrawing from the south puts the new Lebanese government and its new president in a difficult position, as he works to establish his government’s domestic and international policies.

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian, Ghazi Balkiz and Nasser Atta

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take in more Palestinians from Gaza

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday evening on his way from Las Vegas to Miami. Trump elaborated on his talk with King Abdullah II of Jordan, saying he spoke to him about taking more Palestinians from Gaza.

“I’ve gotten along with him over the years very well. He’s done a wonderful job. He really houses, you know, millions of Palestinians, and he does it in a very humane way and I complimented him. But he really – Jordan’s done an amazing job of housing largely Palestinians,” Trump said.

He continued, “I said to him that I’d love you to take on more ’cause I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess.”

Asked for clarification, Trump indicated that he’d like Jordan and Egypt to take more Palestinians from Gaza.

“They can take people. I’d like Egypt to take people. I’m meeting with … I’m talking with General El-Sisi tomorrow sometime. And I’d like Egypt to take people and I’d like Jordan to take people. I can — you’re talking about a million and a half people and we just clean out that whole thing,” Trump said.

Trump resumes shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, reversing Biden-era hold on the weapons

President Donald Trump has ordered that the U.S. resume shipments of the 2,000-pound bombs to Israel that former President Joe Biden halted, according to a White House source and a U.S. government official.

“The President has ordered the hold to be lifted on the 2000-pound bomb shipment to Israel,” a U.S. government official told ABC News.

Biden halted the shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs in May of 2024. At the time, he cited the fact that the weapons were being used in areas with high concentrations of civilians, leading to civilian deaths.

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden said in May, during a sit-down interview with CNN.

Thousands of Palestinians gather in hope of returning to northern Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered in Gaza, just south of the Wadi Gaza, hoping to be able to return home to northern Gaza for the first time since October 2023.

The Wadi Gaza is the line Israel used to demarcate north from south in Gaza, warning over a million people to move south of the riverbed at the very beginning of the war. A majority of Gazans did, resulting in 1.9 million people crowded into south Gaza.

Under the current ceasefire deal, the Israel Defense Forces were to withdraw from parts of the Netzarim corridor — the military area it created between the Wadi Gaza and Gaza City — which has until now stopped anyone from being able to return to the north.

However, Israel and Hamas are currently engaged in a back-and-forth argument over the continued captivity of a civilian woman hostage, which is being worked out through the mediators of the ceasefire. As a result, the IDF has not yet withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor and thousands of Palestinians are waiting to return north are forced to wait.

The confusion over the delay has created some chaos in the area, with shots being fired toward the crowds and reports of injuries.

Trump takes credit for release of hostages

President Donald Trump celebrated the release of four hostages on Saturday, emphasizing the White House’s partnership with Israel and calling on the release of the remaining hostages.

“Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions. The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region,” the White House said in a statement.

Families of hostages celebrate the release of 4 soldiers

The families of four soldiers who were being held hostage by Hamas are now celebrating the release of their loved ones.

“We are overjoyed and moved to see Naama standing strong and returning to us. Our hearts are with the Berger and Yehoud families who are still waiting for their loved ones. We will not rest until the last hostage returns,” the family of Naama Levy said in a statement.

The families pledged to continue to support families of hostages still being held.

“Our hearts are with the families of Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, the Bibas family, and all other hostages still waiting to return home. Our thoughts are with them, even in these moments of joy, and we are determined to fight until the last hostage returns home,” the family of Liri Albag said in a statement.

Israel Prison Service says Palestinian prisoners released

The Israeli Prison says it has released the Palestinian prisoners slated for release on Saturday as part of the hostage and prisoner release.

Video shows busses carrying the prisoners leaving Ofer prison and some of the busses driving into Ramallah in the West Bank, still making their way to their destination. Other buses, carrying prisoners who will be taken to Gaza, and some to Egypt, drove to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Prisoners being released into Gaza have not yet crossed the border, according to ABC News’ producer on the ground.

“The Israel Prison Service concludes the second imprisoned terrorist release in accordance with the agreement for the return of the hostages, as part of operation ” Wings of Freedom,” read the statement from Israeli Prison Service Statement. “As part of Operation ‘Derech Eretz,’ 200 terrorists were transferred from several prisons across the country to the ‘Ofer’ and ‘Ktziot’ prisons, escorted by officers from the Israel Prison Service’s ‘Nahshon’ Unit and with the assistance of the Israel Police.

“After the conclusion of the necessary activities in the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the ‘Ofer’ and ‘Ktziot’ prisons. The prison officers of the Israel Prison Service are carrying out the release of the terrorists in accordance with the political directive, as agreed upon for the return of the hostages, and in full coordination with all security agencies,” the statement said.

Israel won’t allow Palestinians to return to north Gaza until Israeli female civilian released

Israel says it won’t allow Palestinian civilians to return to northern Gaza until Hamas releases Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud, who Israel says was supposed to be freed Saturday as part of the agreement.

“Israel today received four female soldiers kidnapped from the Hamas terrorist organization, and in exchange will release security prisoners according to the agreed-upon key,” read a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. “In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip – until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged.”

Hamas has yet to comment on the situation.

Returning hostages to undergo medical assessment after reuniting with families in Israel

A joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security agency confirms that the four newly released hostages have been “reunited with their parents” in southern Israel and “will undergo an initial medical assessment” at a local hospital.

“The four returning hostages – Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev – have arrived at the initial reception point in southern Israel where they are being reunited with their parents,” the statement said.

“IDF officers from the Manpower Directorate and IDF medical officials are accompanying the returning hostages, and they will undergo an initial medical assessment. IDF representatives are accompanying their families waiting at the hospital and updating them with the latest available information.”

Newly-released hostages meeting with parents, Hamas failed to release civilians

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, gave a televised statement Saturday morning, in which he confirmed that the four female IDF soldiers who were just released from captivity in Gaza are now meeting with their parents in Israel.

Hagari said Hamas failed to meet its commitment to the agreement for Saturday to also release civilians and that they must free Yehud Arbel and Agam Berger.

He said the IDF also expects them to release Shira Bibas and her children, saying there’s grave concerns about their wellbeing.

He called the event in which Hamas brought the hostages onto a stage in a crowded square in Gaza City before releasing them a “cynical” show.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Hostages now on Israeli territory after being released in Gaza

The Four returning hostages — Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev — have crossed into Israeli territory with IDF and ISA Forces, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency.

“A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the four returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory,” the statement read. “The returning hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their parents

Hostages now with IDF, on the way to Israel

Four female hostages, who appeared to be wearing IDF uniforms and carrying paper bags, were just escorted by Palestinian fighters out of vehicles to a stage in the square, where they were seen smiling and waving at the cheering crowd. They were then escorted into the Red Cross vehicles, which are now slowly driving out of the crowded square.

“The Israeli government embraces the four returning Israel Defense Forces soldiers,” according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. “Their families have been informed by the designated authorities that they have joined our forces. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abducted and missing persons.”

Red Cross convoy arrives at Palestine Square in Gaza City

A Red Cross convoy has entered Palestine Square in Gaza City,

This comes as a large crowd of Hamas fighters and vehicles have also gathered ahead of the expected hostage release.

There is currently no indication of the presence of the hostages.

Hamas is expected to release Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19. In exchange, Israel will release 200 Palestinians being held in prisons.

IDF prepares for hostage release

The IDF says they have completed preparations for Saturday’s hostage release from Gaza, according to a statement.

“IDF completes preparations for the absorption of abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip ahead of the second exchange,” the statement read. “The IDF, led by the Human Resources and Medical Corps, has completed its preparations for the second time to absorb abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip.”

“The Human Resources and Medical Corps has established and trained initial absorption points where medical care and personal escort will be provided. After that, the returnees will proceed to hospitals and meet with their families.”

Israel kills 10 more in West Bank operation

Israel confirmed it killed 10 more Palestinians in an ongoing operation in the West Bank, bringing the death toll to 20 this week.

Israel also said it apprehended 20 wanted suspects and additional weapons were confiscated.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue with the “counterterrorism operation” in Qabatiya, the IDF said in a statement.

Israel announces names of hostages to be released Saturday

Four Israeli solidiers are expected to be released on Saturday in a hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas will release Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19. In exchange, Israel will release 200 Palestinians being held in prisons.

The soldiers were seen in a video released in May.

Hamas to release 4 female soldiers

Hamas will release four female soldiers in the a hostage exchange on Saturday. Israel had been expecting the release of a civilian.

Israel is checking with Qatar to clarify why the civilian is not being released.

Israel has still not released the names of the 200 Palestinian prisoners it will release in exchange. Of those expected to be released, 120 have life sentences.

Israel to stay in southern Lebanon beyond ceasefire deadline

Israeli troops will remain in Lebanon beyond Sunday, when it was required to withdraw as per its November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

“The outline for the ceasefire in Lebanon stipulates that the IDF’s phased withdrawal should be implemented within 60 days. The clause was worded this way with the understanding that the withdrawal process may continue beyond 60 days,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement Friday.

“The IDF’s withdrawal process is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani. Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the State of Lebanon, the phased withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the United States. The State of Israel will not endanger its communities and citizens and will insist on the full implementation of the goal of the fighting in the north — the safe return of residents to their homes,” Netanyahu said.

On Thursday, the Lebanese army said it is ready to deploy to the country’s south after the Israeli army withdraws from the region.

Jenin will be a ‘different place’ after Israeli operation, IDF chief says

The Israel Defense Forces are not stopping their operation in Jenin, in the West Bank, with more raids reported overnight Thursday.

“We need to be prepared to continue in the Jenin camp that will bring it to a different place — we are denying the enemy opportunities to harm our forces,” LT. Gen. Herzi Halevi, chief of the general staff, said on Thursday.

Israel says there is ‘much more work to do’ in Lebanon

While the Israeli government said there have been “positive movements” where the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon have taken control from Hezbollah forces, there is still work to be done, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer told ABC News.

“There is much more work to do. Israel has made clear that they wish for this agreement to endure. Israel will certainly enforce this agreement as well as adhering to this agreement. But the movements have not been fast enough,” Mencer said.

Lebanese army says it’s ready to deploy to the south

The Lebanese army said it is ready to deploy to the country’s south after the Israeli army withdraws from the region, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement signed last year.

Civilians should not yet return to areas that Israel is withdrawing from, and should continue to follow the instructions of the military units until deployment ends, the Lebanese army said. Specialized units will still need to clear areas of mines and suspicious objects left by Israeli forces, the Lebanese army said.

Lebanese military units completed their deployment at several points in the town of Kfar Shuba, Hasbaya, in the eastern sector after the withdrawal of the Israeli troops.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon also said it is ready to support the Lebanese army after Israel withdraws.

Israel is required by the ceasefire to withdraw by Sunday.

At least 10 killed as Israel continues operation in Jenin

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 40 injured as Israel continues a large operation in Jenin, turning its focus to the West Bank.

Israel launched a “significant” operation to “eradicate terrorism in Jenin,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Wednesday.

“This is another step towards achieving the goal we set — strengthening security in Judea and Samaria. We are acting systematically and resolutely against the Iranian axis wherever it extends its arms — in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Judea and Samaria — and with our hands still outstretched,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

4 injured in Tel Aviv stabbing attack

At least four people were injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services organization, said in a release.

Two men, ages 28 and 24, are being treated with upper-body stab wounds and are in moderate condition. Two other patients, ages 24 and 59, are in mild condition, the MDA said.

The injured are being taken to Ichilov Hospital.

The stabbing occurred on Nahalat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said. The attacker has been killed by police, the spokesperson’s unit added.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Nasser Atta

At least 21 Palestinians injured in West Bank settler violence

At least 21 Palestinians were injured, 11 severely, after dozens of Israeli civilians, some of whom were masked, arrived at the area of Al Funduq, in the West Bank, and “instigated riots, set property on fire and caused damage,” according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Three homes were burned down and five cars were torched as well, the IDF said.

The civilians hurled rocks and attacked the security forces dispatched to the scene, according to the IDF.

Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz, despite freeing settlers who committed the same types of crimes, said he condemns the violence.

Over 1,500 aid trucks entered Gaza on day 1 and 2 of ceasefire, UN says

More than 1,500 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip in the first two days of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

That includes more than 630 trucks on Sunday and 915 trucks on Monday, according to OCHA. Of the ones that crossed into Gaza on Sunday, OCHA said at least 300 trucks went to the north, which the U.N. has warned is facing imminent famine.

OCHA cited “information received through engagement with Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement.”

“There is no time to lose,” the U.N.’s aid chief, Tom Fletcher, said in a statement Monday. “After 15 months of relentless war, the humanitarian needs are staggering.”

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor

IDF says riots in the West Bank have dispersed

Israel Defense Forces and Israel Border Police Forces were dispatched to Al Funduq in the West Bank after reports of rioting in the area, the IDF said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after Israel’s defense minister released all settlers being detained under administrative detention orders, though it cannot be certain that any of those settlers were involved in the reported riots. ABC News was able to confirm that fires had ignited in that location.

Shortly thereafter, the IDF confirmed that it had successfully dispersed rioters.

There have been no confirmed reports as to the extent of the damage or any injuries. Israeli officials are expected to conduct a formal inquiry in the area tonight.

-ABC News’ William Gretsky

Israeli forces recover body of fallen soldier in Gaza

Israeli forces recovered the body of Oron Shaul, an Israel Defense Forces soldier who was killed in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF announced Monday.

Shaul was killed during a battle in Gaza on July 30, 2014, and his body had been held by Hamas for the past 10 years, the IDF said.

“The recovery of Staff Sergeant, Oron Shaul’s body, was made possible due to a decade-long ongoing intelligence effort, which intensified during the war,” the IDF wrote in a statement about the operation on Monday.

Netanyahu spoke with Oron Shaul’s mother, Zehava Shaul, after the operation was successfully completed, a statement from his office said.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman and Jordan Miller

Next hostage exchange expected to take place Saturday

Both Israel and Hamas have confirmed the next hostage release will take place on Saturday.

A senior Israeli official confirmed the deal must take place on Jan. 25, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement. Hamas confirmed the date, saying “the second batch of prisoner exchange will take place on the scheduled date.”

Three hostages, all Israeli women, were released on Sunday, while 90 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israel in exchange.

Houthis say attacks on Israeli shipping will continue

Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that they will limit their attacks in the Red Sea to only Israel-affiliated ships, signaling a temporary easing of their broader assault on commercial vessels.

The decision coincided with the ceasefire and hostage-release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Sunday.

The announcement was made via an email sent to shipping companies by the Houthi Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, the Associated Press reported.

Attacks on Israeli-linked vessels will end “upon the full implementation of all phases” of the ceasefire, the Houthis said, adding that attacks on U.S.- or U.K.-linked shipping may resume if the two nations continue airstrikes in Yemen.

The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023, significantly affecting global shipping, particularly through Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The Houthis have also attacked American and allied military shipping in the region, plus launched drone and ballistic missile strikes into Israel.

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian

10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said there could be as many as 10,000 bodies buried under rubble all across the strip, as many displaced Gazans try to return to their homes under a nascent ceasefire agreement.

The Civil Defense said in a post to Telegram that 10,000 missing people are believed to be “under the rubble of destroyed homes, buildings and facilities.” They are not counted in the 38,300 fatalities listed by the Civil Defense since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Gaza Ministry of Health — which has separately tracked deaths during the conflict — said on Sunday that 46,913 people had been killed in the Hamas-run territory during the war with Israel.

The Civil Defense said Israeli forces prevented its crews from accessing large areas of the strip during the fighting, “where there are hundreds of bodies” that have not yet been recovered.

The Civil Defense called for the entry of foreign rescue workers “to support us in carrying out our duty to deal with the catastrophic reality left behind by the war, which exceeds the capacity of the civil defense apparatus in the Gaza Strip.”

The organization called on Gazans to assist rescuers “with all necessary capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as heavy machinery and equipment that will help us retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings and homes.”

Freed hostage is ‘happiest girl in the world,’ mother says

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari — who was among the three Israeli captives freed from Gaza on Sunday — released a statement thanking all those involved in her daughter’s release “from the bottom of my heart.”

“Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of,” Mandy said in a statement shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

“I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated,” she added.

“In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back,” Mandy said.

“In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain,” she added. “The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families.”

-ABC News’ Anna Burd

Red Cross details ‘complex’ hostage release operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that Sunday’s operation to collect three freed Israeli hostages from Gaza “was complex, requiring rigorous security measures to minimize the risks to those involved.”

“Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure,” the ICRC said in a Monday statement.

“More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said. “We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely.”

The ICRC also stressed that “urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water and shelter.”

Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank amid high tensions

Tensions were high as people waited in Beitunia, in the West Bank, for the arrival of the 90 Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli custody just after 1 a.m. local time.

Israeli forces used cars and tear gas to attempt to clear the roads, ABC News reporters on the scene said.

ABC News’ team saw flash bangs where people were gathered waiting for the prisoners’ release.

Israeli Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the matter.

The prisoners were released from Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank, as a part of the hostage exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

People were seen on top of the buses waving flags and chanting as the prisoners arrived in Beitunia at approximately 1:42 a.m.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, as well as Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leenhardt in the West Bank

Photos show 3 Israeli former hostages reunited with their mothers

Photos were released by Israeli officials on Sunday showing the three released hostages hugging their mothers as they were reunited.

The images showed former hostages Romi Gonen, 24; Emily Damari, 28; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, all sharing emotional embraces with their mothers.

