Hunt is on to find Americans, Canadian who disappeared scaling New Zealand’s tallest mountain
(LONDON) — The hunt is on to find three climbers who disappeared while trying to get to the top of New Zealand’s tallest mountain, authorities said.
The three men — 56-year-old Kurt Blair and 50-year-old Carlos Romero from the United States, along with one Canadian national — were visiting New Zealand and were reported overdue from their planned ascent of Aoraki Mount Cook on Monday morning, said inspector Vicki Walker, the Aoraki Area Commander, in a statement.
“The men flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday 30 November, planning to summit Aoraki Mt Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge,” officials said. “They were due to meet their flight out at 8.30am on 2 December but did not arrive for the flight and were subsequently reported overdue.”
Aoraki Mt Cook is listed as 12,218 feet tall and sits in the Southern Alps, the mountain range that runs the length of New Zealand’s South Island.
A search was initiated on Monday and brought in teams from the Department of Conservation Search and Rescue Team, The Helicopter Line and local area police.
Several climbing-related items were located during the search and they are believed to belong to the three missing men, authorities said.
The search for three climbers was not able to resume on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions on the mountain, officials confirmed.
“Weather conditions are likely to prevent any further search activity until Thursday this week, however Police will continue to monitor and assess the conditions,” authorities said.
Police have been working with the U.S. and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men.
“Further information regarding the third man will not be provided until we can be sure that all necessary family notifications have been carried out,” authorities continued.
The investigation into the missing men is currently ongoing.
(LONDON) — The threat of a wider war is looming over the Israel-Lebanon border after two consecutive days of explosions across Lebanon and in Syria, confirmed to have killed at least 32 people.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restated his intention of returning tens of thousands of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north of the country, parts of which have been emptied by the threat of Hezbollah attacks.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile, said the “center of gravity” of Israel’s 11-month-old war against Hamas and its backers “is shifting” from the Gaza Strip to the northern border with Lebanon.
The Israeli rhetoric was punctuated by two waves of explosions in Lebanon.
Pager devices exploded on Tuesday prompting chaos in the capital Beirut and across the Hezbollah militant group’s southern heartland. On Wednesday, walkie-talkies exploded, some during funeral processions being held for militants killed in Tuesday’s explosions.
An ABC News source confirmed that Israel was behind the Tuesday pager attacks. Israeli leaders have not publicly commented on either round of explosions.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said that at least 32 people — including two children — were killed across the country. More than 3,250 people were injured, it said.
Hezbollah said 20 of its members were killed in Wednesday’s walkie-talkie explosions. Another 11 were killed in Tuesday’s pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria, bringing the overall death toll for the group to 31.
The Iranian-backed group blamed Israel for both waves of explosions and vowed a “reckoning.” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is due to address the situation in a public address on Thursday afternoon.
The militant group claimed several retaliatory strikes into Israel this week — including on Thursday morning — with Israel Defense Forces warplanes and artillery responding.
Cross-border fire has been near-constant since Oct. 8, when Hezbollah began attacks in protest of the IDF operation into the Gaza Strip — the response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 infiltration attack into southern Israel.
But as Gallant told reporters on Wednesday, “I believe that we are at the onset of a new phase in this war.”
A source confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that Israel’s 98th Division is being deployed from Gaza battlefields to the north of the country.
“We are determined to change the security reality as soon as possible,” Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, head of the IDF’s Northern Command, said. “The commitment of the commanders and the troops here is complete, with peak readiness for any task that will be required.”
The war, U.S. officials have long warned, could spiral into a broader conflict involving Iran — a prime benefactor of both Hezbollah and Hamas.
Notable casualties demonstrated the multinational nature of the crisis. A detonating pager injured at least 14 people in Syria, where both Hezbollah and Iranian forces have been active for several years in support of its president, Bashar al-Assad.
Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amini, was also among the thousands injured, Iranian officials said. Tehran “will duly follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon,” the country’s ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter to U.N. leaders on Wednesday.
Israel and Iran have already exchanged significant strikes since Oct. 7. Israel assassinated a top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, in Syria in April and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Iran fired a huge barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to Zahedi’s killing.
This week’s bombings in Lebanon raised the possibility of further action, whether overt or covert. Police announced on Thursday that an Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of working with Iranian intelligence to assassinate leaders including Netanyahu and Gallant.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated U.S. appeals for calm during a press conference in Egypt on Wednesday, where he traveled for fresh Gaza cease-fire talks.
“Broadly speaking, we’ve been very clear, and we remain very clear about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we’re trying to resolve in Gaza,” Blinken said.
A conflict spreading to other fronts, he added, is “clearly not in the interest of anyone involved.”
The U.S., Blinken and other American officials said, were not involved in or pre-briefed on the remote explosions that rocked Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gallant spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin three times in two days, the latest conversation on Wednesday reaffirming the “unwavering U.S. support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran’s other regional partners” and the need for de-escalation, a Pentagon readout said.
U.S. officials were notified by Israeli counterparts on Tuesday that they were planning an operation against Hezbollah, but did not provide any details about what they were going to do, U.S. officials said.
(LONDON) — Russia increased the intensity of its long-range drone attacks on Ukrainian cities by around 44% in the week following President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, ABC News analysis shows.
The size and complexity of drone attacks by both Russia and Ukraine have been steadily increasing since the full-scale war began in February 2022. The past five weeks have seen around 4,500 UAVs cross the shared border in either direction.
But Trump’s electoral victory — confirmed in the early hours of Nov. 6 — aligned with an uptick in Moscow’s use of Iranian-produced Shahed strike drones to bombard Ukrainian targets nationwide.
The week since Trump’s win saw Russia launch 641 strike drones into Ukraine, per daily figures published by Ukraine’s air force — an average of more than 91 UAVs each day.
Ukraine’s air force recorded 2,286 launched into its territory in the period from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5, at a daily average of less than 64 UAVs.
The daily number of Russian drones surpassed 100 on three of the seven days since the U.S. presidential election, that threshold having been reached only five times in the five weeks previously. The record high of 145 drones was set on Nov. 10.
Russia often also launches ballistic missiles along with its drone barrages, though far fewer. Ukraine’s air force reported 88 missiles fired into the country between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5, and 12 in the week after the election. That meant a daily average of just over 2 Russian missiles in the period before the election and just under 2 after.
The rate of Ukrainian drone attacks has been stable since the start of October, per figures published in real time by the Russian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channels.
Moscow reported downing 1,277 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5 — an average of just over 35 UAVs each day. The week after the election saw Russian air defenses down 243 drones, the ministry said, for a daily average of just below 35 UAVs.
ABC News cannot independently verify the numbers provided by either defense ministry. The publicly available totals do not include short-range or reconnaissance drones used in front line areas. Both Russia and Ukraine may have reasons to inflate the figures and war conditions mean details can be hard to confirm.
Nonetheless, the general trend is toward larger and more regular drone barrages.
“In the next few months up to Jan. 20, we are expecting a significantly increasing number of launches towards Ukraine,” Ivan Stupak, a former officer in the Security Service of Ukraine, told ABC News.
Stupak said the number of Russian drone attacks has been steadily increasing in recent months. August saw 818 launches, September 1,410 and October 2,072, he said. Moscow’s intention, Stupak suggested, is to cause as much damage to Ukraine as possible before the change in U.S. administration.
Russia’s rising rate of long-range attacks comes alongside its increased intensity of ground assaults, with heavy fighting ongoing in eastern Ukraine, in Russia’s western Kursk region — parts of which Kyiv’s forces have occupied since August — and with Ukrainian commanders bracing for an expected offensive in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Both sides have a two-month window in which to maneuver before Trump returns to the White House, having promised during the campaign to end the war “in 24 hours” by forcing Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.
Russia is upping the ante “because they want to put Ukraine in the most difficult situation before Trump is inaugurated,” Oleg Ignatov — the International Crisis Group think tank’s senior Russia analyst — told ABC News. “It’s good for Russia to be as a strong as possible,” he added, though noted that “events on the ground have their own logic” beyond the purely political.
Ukraine will want to continue its own long-range strikes, using its fast-developing and far-reaching drone arsenal. “Ukraine will continue conducting such types of strikes as long as it possible,” Stupak said. “First of all, Ukraine is interested in destroying huge munition depots and oil refineries and facilities.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia sees “positive signals” following Trump’s victory, though added it is unclear “to what extent Trump will adhere to the statements made during his campaign.”
Still, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said any peace talks must be based on the “new territorial realities” of partial Russian occupation and claimed full sovereignty over four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — as well as continued control of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.
The Kremlin has also signaled it will not begin negotiations with Ukraine on ending the war until Ukrainian troops are removed from Kursk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set out a five-point “victory plan” in October, which included demands for full NATO membership and more long-range Western weapons — plus permission to use them on Russian territory — as key deterrence measures.
Zelenskyy’s victory plan also included three “secret annexes” that were presented to foreign leaders but not made public.
ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Natalia Popova contributed to this report.
(LONDON) — On the streets of Alfafar on Wednesday, cars and caravans were strewn like toys in the muddy aftermath of the floodwater that had rushed through the Spanish town.
Emergency crews descended on Wednesday on that town and others surrounding Valencia, wading through washed-out neighborhoods, searching homes and looking for missing people following devastating flooding, according to emergency officials.
More than 1,000 troops had been deployed to the province to help with the emergency response, the Military Emergencies Unit, a branch of the Spanish military, said on social media on Wednesday.
The flash floods were caused by heavy rain, which by Wednesday morning had begun “easing off,” according to the country’s meteorological agency
“[B]ut there is still an orange warning in inland Castellón until 2:00 p.m.,” the agency said. “Caution in the northeast of the peninsula and western Andalusia: very heavy showers are possible. Stay informed!”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.