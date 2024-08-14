Hunter Biden sought help from US ambassador for Burisma, lawyer confirms

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, attempted to enlist support from the U.S. Ambassador to Italy in 2016 to arrange a business meeting on behalf of Burisma for a prospective energy deal, according to his attorney.

The New York Times first reported the overture, which occurred during Joe Biden’s time as vice president.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday night, Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, characterized Hunter Biden’s letter to John Phillips, the U.S. ambassador in Rome at the time, seeking a “simple introduction” as a “normal and proper practice.”

“No meeting occurred, no project materialized, no request for anything in the U.S. was ever sought, and only an introduction in Italy was requested,” Lowell said.

The New York Times reported that it had secured records related to Hunter Biden’s request after a lengthy legal fight with the State Department. The newspaper said in Tuesday’s news article that it initially filed the request for these records in June 2021 and later sued when the department failed to turn them over.

The Times also reported that a State Department official said the timing of the release of these particular documents — just weeks after Joe Biden ended his presidential campaign — was a coincidence.

The actual text of Hunter Biden’s 2016 letter to Ambassador John Phillips was not included in the documents obtained by the Times. But according to Lowell, Hunter Biden reached out to the embassy to see “if they could make a simple introduction of Burisma’s Geothermal company to the President of Tuscany where such projects were being considered.”

The response Hunter Biden received from an embassy aide suggested unease with official U.S. cooperation.

“I want to be careful about promising too much,” a Commerce Department official based in Rome replied to Hunter Biden, according to the Times. “This is a Ukrainian company and, purely to protect ourselves, [U.S. government] should not be actively advocating with the government of Italy without the company going through the [Commerce Department] Advocacy Center.”

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma for nearly five years and earned more than $2 million from the energy firm during that time, according to court records filed as part of his tax case in California.

This latest revelation builds on recent allegations that Hunter Biden attempted to leverage his proximity to power for business gains.

Last week, prosecutors contended in court filings that the younger Biden accepted payments from a Romanian businessman who wanted him to “influence U.S. government agencies” while his father was vice president.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden criticized the allegations related to the Romanian businessman in court filings.

“The Special Counsel’s unnecessary change of tactic merely echoes the baseless and false allegations of foreign wrongdoing which have been touted by House Republicans to use Mr. Biden’s proper business activities in Romania and elsewhere to attack him and his father,” attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote.

In related news, Hunter Biden first addressed his role at Burisma in an interview with ABC News in Oct. 2019. He acknowledged at the time that he would “probably not” have been offered the role at Burisma if his last name hadn’t been Biden, but insisted he “did nothing wrong at all” by accepting overseas work while his father was vice president.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Special counsel criticizes Trump for storing national secrets amid ‘cluttered collection of keepsakes’
Department of Justice

(WASHINGTON) — In an overnight court filing in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, special counsel Jack Smith defended the August 2022 search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, following Trump’s lawyers’ request to dismiss the case on the basis that some of the documents were shuffled around during the search.

The new filing, which comes as the judge overseeing the case, Aileen Cannon, hears arguments today on defense requests to have the case dismissed, provides perhaps the most detailed account of the search and the state of Trump’s boxes that were seized by the FBI — including never-before-seen photos of some of the boxes to illustrate how Trump stored his materials.

“Trump personally chose to keep documents containing some of the nation’s most highly guarded secrets in cardboard boxes along with a collection of other personally chosen keepsakes of various sizes and shapes from his presidency — newspapers, thank-you notes, Christmas ornaments, magazines, clothing, and photographs of himself and others,” the filing says.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back. Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

“At the end of his presidency, he took his cluttered collection of keepsakes to Mar-a-Lago, his personal residence and social club, where the boxes traveled from one readily accessible location to another — a public ballroom, an office space, a bathroom, and a basement storage room,” Tuesday’s filing said.

The boxes’ lack of organization — and Trump’s detailed familiarity with their contents — prompted some of his staff to call them the “Beautiful Mind” boxes, referring to the film of the same title about genius mathematician John Nash, according to prosecutors.

Trump’s lawyers claim the boxes were not preserved in the exact manner in which they were found, and claim the evidence has been tampered with. However, the special counsel argued in the filing that Trump’s “cluttered collection of keepsakes” and “the haphazard manner” in which the items were stored allowed the contents of the boxes to shift anytime they were moved. The special counsel says the contents of the boxes didn’t change at all, despite some items perhaps moving within the boxes.

“Because the boxes were a mix of items and contained many small, loose materials and papers of various sizes and shapes, items within them necessarily shifted around anytime they were moved,” the filing said.

In the filing, the special counsel details the cautious nature of the FBI agents who were tasked with searching the boxes — both for privileged materials and classified documents.

“However, once agents saw the state in which Trump kept his boxes, it became apparent that maintaining the exact order of all documents and items within the boxes was nigh impossible given the variety of document shapes and sizes (newspapers, photographs, magazines, loose cards and notes, envelopes, etc.), and the presence of other non-documentary items like clothing, framed pictures, and other keepsakes,” the filing says.

Prosecutors argue in the filing that the recent defense arguments about the conditions of the boxes are “newly invented explanations” and Trump’s “latest unfounded accusations against law enforcement professionals doing their jobs.”

Barack Obama officially endorses Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House, Apr. 5, 2022, in Washington. — Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee.

Obama was one of the only high-profile Democrats who had yet to endorse Harris, who quickly secured enough delegate support to clinch the nomination so long as the delegates do not change their mind before the Democratic National Convention’s virtual roll next month.

When President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was exiting the 2024 race, he quickly endorsed Harris to take his place.

In more extensive remarks on his decision delivered from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, Biden said he believed “the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation” and now was the time for “fresh” and “younger” voices.

“I made my choice. I’ve made my views known. I’d like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris,” Biden said. “She’s experienced, she’s tough, she’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country. Now, the choice is up to you, the American people.”

After Biden backed Harris, many Democrats across the country quickly fell in line behind her and she faces no major opposition yet for the party’s nomination. Focus has already shifted to who she may select to be her vice presidential running mate in challenging former President Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Several days before Obama’s endorsement, Democratic leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, publicly endorsed Harris. Jeffries and Schumer both spoke about Harris earning the nomination “from the grassroots up and not the top down.”

Obama, too, appeared to want to let the “process” play out before announcing his support. In his initial response to Biden’s decision to drop out, Obama said the party would be “navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead.”

“But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” Obama said at the time.

Though a source told ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang that Harris had spoken to Obama, along with other leaders, in the 24 hours after Biden stepped down from the race.

‘Kamala IS brat’: How Kamala Harris’ campaign is embracing the memes
Kamala HQ/X

(WASHINGTON) — She’s just living that life.

Less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden announced he would end his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Harris has been met with an outpouring of enthusiasm from high-ranking Democrats, celebrities and the public.

Some of the most unexpected voices among the rabble have been fans of Charli XCX, the British hyperpop artist whose critically acclaimed Brat has been the predominant album of the summer. Memes about the album and its signature lime green aesthetic have exploded online since its release in June, with many dubbing the summer of 2024 as “Brat summer.”

Even Charli XCX herself got into it hours after Harris was endorsed by Biden. “kamala IS brat,” she posted on X (which, if you exist in the context, you know is a positive thing).

Since late June, when Biden’s disastrous debate performance raised alarms about his fitness to stay in the race, Harris’ name began being floated as Biden’s probable successor. Along with it came memes — particularly ones linking her with “Brat,” including popstar-style video edits of Harris dancing to songs from the album.

Ryan Long, a 22-year-old Charli XCX fan behind one of the most viral video edits, told ABC News the video took him three hours to make. It now has 3.6 million views. When he saw Harris’ official campaign appeared to be embracing the memes about her, he said he was “so excited.”

“I was screaming,” he said. “I looked away from my phone for five or 10 minutes, and when I looked back, I had so many texts from friends and all these people tagging me in the comments.”

‘You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’

Harris has also become associated with coconuts — with supporters talking about falling “out of a coconut tree” or declaring themselves “coconutpilled” — due to a speech she gave in May 2023 at a swearing-in ceremony for the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

“My mother used to … say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’ You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” she remarked.

The clip first gained prominence after the Republican National Committee posted it on X, prompting ridicule from conservatives, particularly for her boisterous laugh. Even Trump has dubbed her “Laffin’ Kamala” — a nickname the meme-literate on the left have reclaimed, editing her chuckle into a whole slew of pop songs.

Since entering the presidential race, Harris’ campaign has leaned all the way into the memes. Her official campaign X account, @KamalaHQ, debuted by changing the accounts banner image to ‘kamala hq’ — all lowercase and on a lime green background, in the precise stylization of the Charli XCX album cover. The account’s bio, “providing context,” is a reference to her viral line about existing “in the context.”

Prominent Democrats have gotten on board as well. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signaled his endorsement with emojis of a coconut, palm tree and an American flag, and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono posted a photo of herself with Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff with a lime green overlay. Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey posted a photo of Harris and himself falling out of a coconut tree on the cover of the children’s book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. “Let’s put Kamala in the Situation Room,” it said.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz posted an actual photo of him climbing up a palm tree to retrieve a coconut. 

“Madam Vice President, we are ready to help,” he wrote.

Schatz told ABC News the photo was taken six years ago on Hawaii Island, and that he scaled the tree in order to “eat and drink from the coconut.”

“What I did was I thought about tweeting a coconut, and I understood everyone was already doing that,” Schatz said. “And then I remembered that I had this photo and then my iPhone was very helpful in finding it instantaneously.”

A ‘semi-ironic groundswell of support’

Long said he hopes the memes around Harris’ campaign can breathe some new hope and energy into the race for the presidency.

“I really think using memes like this that people are already actively engaging with is going to help get people out to vote, because I think a lot of people are very politically disengaged or disillusioned,” he said.

Adam Downer, a senior editor at Know Your Meme, said the campaign appears to be leaning into the memes in order to “endear her to her semi-ironic groundswell of online support.”

“Obviously, Charli XCX is huge right now, as is the concept of ‘brat summer,’ a do-what-you-want, screw-the-haters mantra inspired by Charli’s attitude on her album ‘Brat,'” Downer said. “The Venn diagram of online, politically knowledgeable Gen Z and Millennial voters who are also Charli XCX fans is close to a circle, so we have a type of ‘Two Things’ meme-ing going on, where basically people are combining two disparate interests into one joke to get a laugh.”

The true meaning of what it is to be “brat” is hard to define, but Charli XCX explained how she sees it in a TikTok.

“You’re just, like, that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who like, feels herself, but then also like maybe has a breakdown, but kind of like, parties through it,” she said. “Is very honest, is very blunt, a little bit volatile. Yeah like, does, like, dumb things, but like, it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

It’s hard to say how long these memes will last, or if potential voters will sour on them as the race goes on — and it wouldn’t be the first time a politician capitalizing on a meme has backfired.

“I would be very surprised if Kamala herself references this on the campaign trail, lest she suffer a ‘Pokémon GO to the Polls’ moment,” Downer said, a reference to Hillary Clinton’s awkward bid to capitalize on the popularity of the mobile game during the 2016 election.

