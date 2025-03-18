Hunter Biden whistleblowers promoted at IRS

Hunter Biden whistleblowers promoted at IRS
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Treasury Department has promoted two IRS whistleblowers who accused the Justice Department under President Joe Biden of granting his son, Hunter Biden, special treatment during a yearslong probe into his tax affairs.

Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, two veteran IRS investigators, will serve as senior advisors to incoming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said in a statement on Tuesday that he was “pleased to welcome Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler to the Treasury Department, where they will help us drive much-needed cultural reform within the IRS.”

Shapley and Ziegler came forward in 2023 with allegations that the Biden administration improperly interfered in an investigation into Hunter Biden’s unpaid taxes led by then-U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss — claims that Justice Department and FBI officials fiercely disputed at the time.

“It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited and marginalized by DOJ officials,” Ziegler said during congressional testimony in July 2023.

Days after Shapley and Ziegler testified on Capitol Hill, a plea deal negotiated by Hunter Biden and the Justice Department fell apart under questioning from a federal judge. The deal would have allowed Hunter Biden to plead guilty to a pair of tax-related misdemeanors and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on a felony gun charge.

Weiss, the Trump-appointed prosecutor who led the probe into Hunter Biden, repeatedly refuted the claims leveled by Shapley and Ziegler and asserted that he faced no political pressure from Biden administration officials to grant Hunter Biden any special treatment.

Hunter Biden later pleaded guilty to nine tax-related charges, including multiple felonies. His father granted him a sweeping pardon in the waning weeks of his presidency.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, touted his role in securing promotions for Shapley and Ziegler in a statement Tuesday. Grassley said he wrote Bessent multiple letters encouraging him to promote the two whistleblowers.

“Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler put their entire careers on the line to stand up for the truth, and instead of being thanked, the Biden administration treated them like skunks at a picnic,” Grassley wrote in a press release. “I hope today is the first of many redemption stories for whistleblowers who’ve been mistreated.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge considering restraining order to block FBI from releasing list of agents who investigated Jan. 6
Judge considering restraining order to block FBI from releasing list of agents who investigated Jan. 6
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Justice and lawyers representing a group of FBI agents involved in investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack were in active negotiations Thursday to reach an agreement that would prevent the DOJ from publicly releasing the identities of any bureau employees currently under review for potential disciplinary action or firings.

The anonymous group of FBI agents is seeking a temporary restraining order to keep the FBI from releasing the names on a list the bureau collected as part of what the plaintiffs’ lawsuit says is the agency’s plan to engage in “potential vigilante action” to retaliate against government employees who worked on Jan. 6 cases or Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, in a hearing Thursday, said she was “sympathetic” to the argument that the public release of any names on the last would do serious damage — but the lawyers representing the agents struggled to provide evidence that the DOJ intends to publicly release the information, rather than use the material for an internal review as they have vowed in court filings.

“Our argument is that the threat to national security is so extreme that we cannot risk letting it happen first, and then trying to put it back together,” said attorney for the agents Margaret Donovan in arguing for the temporary restraining order.

“I appreciate that, and I’m sympathetic to that argument,” Judge Cobb said. “A fear of something happening is not sufficient, even if — you know — the fear is a serious one.”

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs warned that the Trump Administration and DOGE head Elon Musk have demonstrated a willingness to publicly name officials they’ve accused of wrongdoing, such as the 51 former intelligence officials who wrote a letter about the Hunter Biden laptop and were later stripped of their security clearances in a Day-1 executive order by President Donald Trump.

“We have seen Elon Musk, working for the so-called DOGE agency, release names of individuals in public service. We have seen Jan. 6 pardonees very active on social media around the time of the survey, anticipating that the names would be released,” Donovan said. “We have a good faith reason to believe that those names may get out.”

With the Department of Justice publicly vowing to keep the names of agents private, and the plaintiffs lacking clear evidence showing an intent to release the names, both sides reached an impasse after the morning hearing, with plans to negotiate in private before the hearing resumes.

“We’re in between somewhat of a rock and a hard place on all of that,” plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Zaid said.

In a court filing submitted Thursday morning, the Justice Department urged the judge hearing the case to reject the plaintiffs’ request to impose a restraining order blocking any public release of the list.

DOJ attorneys argued in the filing that the motion for the restraining order is based largely on speculation and that the FBI agents have failed to show they face any imminent threats in connection with the list.

Trump pleaded not guilty in 2023 to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, and, separately, to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The classified documents case was dismissed last year by a federal judge, and both cases were subsequently dropped following Trump’s reelection in November due to a longstanding DOJ policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing postponed due to impact of wildfires
Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing postponed due to impact of wildfires
Erik and Lyle Menendez booking photos taken Oct. 10, 2024. Via CRDC.

(LOS ANGELES) — The resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers has been postponed nearly two months due to the wildfires impacting Los Angeles County, the county’s lead prosecutor said Friday.

Erik and Lyle Menendez had been scheduled to appear in court in the resentencing case from Jan. 30-31 amid their bid for freedom after being sentenced to life in prison for the murders of their parents.

The hearing will now take place from March 20-21 “due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties’ extensive preparations for the hearings,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors and defense counsel met Friday with LA Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic to set a new date for the resentencing hearing, the office said.

The postponement comes as Los Angeles County is battling two devastating wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, that have destroyed thousands of structures. At least 27 people are believed to have died in the fires, which both ignited on Jan. 7.

The fires temporarily impacted the operation of multiple courthouses in Los Angeles County, though all 36 courthouses in the county remain open, according to the LA Superior Court.

Hochman said earlier this month that he has with the Menendez brothers’ relatives but is still reviewing the facts in the case and hasn’t yet decided if he’s in support of the brothers’ bid for freedom.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, who they gunned down in the family’s Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18 at the time of the crime, respectively, were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

LSU women’s track athlete dies in car crash
LSU women’s track athlete dies in car crash
Reagan Cotten/Courtesy of LSU Athletics

(BATON ROUGE, La.) —  Two people, including a Louisiana State University women’s pole vaulter, died in a car crash on the school’s Baton Rouge campus Wednesday night, according to college officials.

At approximately 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Nicholas Drive and attempted to make a left turn on South Quad Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

When trying to make the left turn, the “Honda Accord was struck by the driver of a BMW motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Nicholson Drive.”

The driver of the car and the motorcyclist, 23-year-old Bohdi Linton, both died on the scene of the accident, police said.

Dillon Reidenauer, 18, was identified as the driver of the car, LSU Athletics said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said. “Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.”

Reidenauer was a freshman at LSU, pursuing a degree in interior design and was a part of the women’s pole vault team, the college said.

Originally from Abita Springs, Louisiana, Reidenauer was one of the top prep pole vaulters in the state while attending Fontainebleau High School. She finished second at the 2024 LHSAA 5A Championships and placed fourth at that same meet as a junior.

Her bio on LSU’s athletics page describes Reidenauer as “one of the best pole vaulters in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school.”

LSU is one of the top pole vaulting programs in the nation, thanks in part to alum Mondo Duplantis, who holds the world record in the event and won gold at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Reidenauer, as a freshman, was not yet competing, but was learning under the team’s top pole vaulter, senior Johanna Duplantis, the younger sister of the acknowledged greatest pole vaulter of all time.

Shaver said the team is currently on the road at College Station, Texas, for the SEC Championships and “thanks Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion.”

LSU Athletics said they are “providing resources and support to all of our student-athletes and staff directly impacted by this tragic loss.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.