Hurricane Erin tracker: North Carolina under state of emergency, beaches ban swimming in Northeast
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Erin, now a Category 2 hurricane, has prompted a state of emergency in North Carolina and is expected to bring dangerous waves and rip currents to beaches along the East Coast.
“To folks on the coast, now is the time to prepare,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein warned on Tuesday.
Here’s the latest forecast:
The Outer Banks
While the storm won’t make landfall on the East Coast, it has triggered a tropical storm warning for North Carolina’s Outer Banks and mandatory evacuations for some Outer Banks residents and visitors.
The Outer Banks is expected to get heavy rain, winds over 40 mph and a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet this week.
A high surf advisory has also been issued, with destructive, large breaking waves up to 20 feet in the forecast.
Coastal damage is likely from large waves destroying protective dunes. The flooding will also extend inland, likely impacting roads.
Tracking Erin
Dangerous rip currents and waves are forecast for the East Coast through Friday, with high surf advisories stretching from Florida to Massachusetts.
More than 50 people were rescued from the ocean at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Monday, local officials said, and no swimming is recommended at Wrightsville Beach from Tuesday through Friday.
The popular beach towns of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Wildwood, New Jersey, banned swimming on Monday due to the rough surf, while New York City is closing its beaches for swimming on Wednesday and Thursday.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday urged all beachgoers in the state to avoid going in the ocean this week, and added, “We need to anticipate what could be meaningful flooding on the back end of this.”
On Tuesday, waves are picking up from Florida to the Outer Banks, and then they’ll span from Florida to New Jersey on Wednesday.
Wednesday night into Thursday, waves could rise up to 20 feet in the Carolinas as Erin makes its closest pass to the Outer Banks.
On Thursday, massive waves will hit beaches in the Northeast, including the Jersey Shore and Long Island. These waves will be destructive along the Northeast coastline, especially in vulnerable areas, from the Jersey Shore to Rhode Island.
Erin will make its closest pass to the Outer Banks on Thursday, bringing the heavy rain and strong winds. Erin will then head out to sea.
ABC News’ Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — A Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening on X to kill “EVERY ONE” on what he believed was the Jeffrey Epstein client list, charging documents unsealed Monday show.
Terrell Bailey-Corsey allegedly posted the threats on X last Tuesday, seemingly reacting to a response from X’s AI agent Grok that disputed any such client list exists, as the FBI and Justice Department recently confirmed.
“Well @grok you’re wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight,” Bailey-Corsey allegedly said. “I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST. ON SIGHT. AND THEY ABSOLUTELY DESERVE IT.”
Roughly an hour after that post, Bailey-Corsey posted another message singling out three government officials — unnamed in the charging documents — saying he would “KILL YOU ON SIGHT.”
“IT’S TIME TO START KILLING POLITICIANS ON SIGHT,” he added minutes later.
Prosecutors detailed multiple other concerning messages they say were posted by Bailey-Corsey over the next several days, including a video posted where he threatened another unnamed government official.
News of Bailey-Corsey’s arrest was first reported by CourtWatch.
A public defender listed as representing Bailey-Corsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
As of Monday afternoon, Bailey-Corsey had not yet made his initial court appearance according to court records, and had not yet entered a plea.
Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.
(SAN DIEGO) — At least two people are confirmed dead and eight others injured after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, spewing jet fuel and starting a large fire that damaged about 10 buildings and multiple cars, fire officials said.
The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and a sixth person was injured while climbing out of a window, officials said. Two others were treated for minor injuries. All the injuries were treated at the evacuation center and no one was transferred from the scene.
All the fatalities appear to be from the plane itself, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference earlier Thursday. Officials do not yet know how many people were aboard the plane.
Multiple homes have been destroyed in the neighborhood, according to Eddy, who said earlier the crash site looked “like a movie scene.” One home was permanently destroyed, officials said Thursday.
There was dense fog in the area on Thursday morning and Eddy told reporters he could only see 40 to 50 feet in front of him.
In air traffic control audio from minutes before the crash, you can hear the pilot ask about the weather, according to LiveATC.net. Air traffic controllers told the pilot the weather station at Montgomery Airport was down and the pilot asks for more weather information.
The controller tells him the weather for nearby Miramar Airport, according to the audio.
“Ugh, that doesn’t sound great, but we’ll give it a go,” the pilot responds.
The plane was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to San Diego’s Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. The plane originated in Teterboro, according to FlightRadar24 records, before landing in Wichita at 1:50 a.m. Central time. It left for San Diego at 2:35 a.m. local time.
It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.
Over 100 people have been displaced as a result of the crash, according to officials. Murphy Canyon, the neighborhood where the crash happened, is one of largest military housing units in the world, according to San Diego Naval Base Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Heely.
Multiple elementary schools have been closed for the day due to the crash, according to officials
“Our city will be supporting these families who are impacted here. They’re part of the military community that makes up our city,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said at a press conference.
Several factors contributed to the crash, according to Gloria.
“Visibility was relatively low at the hour that the fight was making its approach to Montgomery Gibbs, the plane clipped a transmission line, an electricity transmission line and that caused it to fall into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood that’s there,” Gloria said in an interview on ABC News Live.
“Beyond that, we’re going to wait for our professionals at the federal level to give us some more of the investigative results. But right now, [this] is a terrible tragedy of the loss of life of those aboard the plane,” Gloria said.
The plane that crashed can hold eight to 10 people, including the pilot, but it’s still unclear how many were on board.
“I can’t quite put words to describe what this scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see for the police officers and firefighters to run in there, start trying to evacuate people out of the way, and doing anything and everything they could to try to save somebody’s life is really heroic,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a press conference.
Residents were evacuated to a nearby school and officials went home to home to find out if there was anybody inside, Eddy said.
“I was half-asleep and I saw a flash at the window and heard a bang,” said Jennifer Hoffman, who lives a couple blocks from the crash. “I thought it was lightning to be honest, I even checked the weather to see if it was raining out. And then I heard like bunches of pops and I was like, ‘That can’t be lightning.’ I went downstairs, I checked outside and I saw the neighborhood behind us was bright red. It was awful.”
The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.
“There was a big explosion and I woke up, I looked out the window and there was fire all in front of my house,” said neighborhood resident Jessica Schrader. “I just kept hearing explosions and the fire was up to right in front of my front door. So I’m trying to figure out how to escape with my kids.”
“We yelled for our neighbors — our neighbors put a ladder up to their fence, it’s about 8-foot-tall,” she said. “We were able to climb the ladder and jump onto their trampoline to escape — me and my children.”
There was no mayday call before this crash, according to radio traffic. The last communication was the pilot announcing on the radio that he was 3 miles out and landing. The tower was closed at the time and this is standard procedure.
The whole neighborhood is still on lockdown as investigators continue their work.
The National Transportation Safety Board was also en route to the scene.
ABC News’ Sam Sweeney and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Ghislaine Maxwell appealed to Congress on Tuesday to push for a pardon so she can “testify openly and honestly” about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter from her attorney.
The overt pitch for clemency came in a letter to the House Oversight Committee which had subpoenaed Maxwell for testimony and records.
In a response to Chairman James Comer, Maxwell’s defense attorney David Markus said she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right and decline to testify unless the committee agreed to grant her immunity and interview her outside prison.
“Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity. Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony,” Markus wrote.
Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in 2021 after prosecutors said that, from 1994 to 2004, she worked together with Epstein to identify girls, groom them, and then transport them to Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and elsewhere, where they were then sexually abused.
“Of course, in the alternative, if Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing—and eager—to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C. She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning,” Markus said.
President Donald Trump said Monday no one had approached him about a pardon for Maxwell though he reiterated his power to grant one. House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC on Sunday pardoning Maxwell would be a mistake.
The letter comes after Maxwell and her lawyer met last week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell answered questions for about nine hours over two days after being granted a limited form of immunity, sources told ABC News.
Blanche has not released any information about their conversation but says he will do so at the proper time.