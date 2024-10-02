Hurricane Helene live updates: Death toll rises to 166 ahead of Biden, Harris visits

Hurricane Helene live updates: Death toll rises to 166 ahead of Biden, Harris visits
An ABC News graphic shows the latest weather conditions and warnings in the wake of Helene, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. — ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The storm surge, wind damage and inland flooding from Hurricane Helene have been catastrophic, flooding neighborhoods, stranding residents, destroying homes and toppling trees in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Dozens have been killed.

Helene, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a massive Category 4 hurricane, was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend on record.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Biden deploying up to 1,000 active-duty troops to support NC National Guard

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he has directed the deployment of “up to one thousand active-duty soldiers to reinforce the North Carolina National Guard.” The announcement comes as Biden will travel to South Carolina and North Carolina Wednesday to survey the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

“These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina — they have the manpower and logistical capabilities to get this vital job done, and fast. They will join hundreds of North Carolina National Guard members deployed under State authorities in support of the response,” Biden said in the statement.

“Hurricane Helene has been a storm of historic proportion. My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss. We are here for you — and we will stay here for as long as it takes,” Biden added.

The White House fact sheet says the soldiers will “support the delivery of food, water, and other critical commodities,” to impacted communities. The fact sheet adds the deployment is effective immediately. The soldiers are part of the Infantry Battalion Task Force based in Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and includes a Forward Support Company, according to the administration.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

1.3 million customers still without power in some southern states

As recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic force continue, 1.3 million customers are still without power in some southern states.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,309,419 customers are without power across the South, according to poweroutage.us.

The hardest-hit states are South Carolina with over 493,000 customers without power, North Carolina with over 347,000 customers without power and Georgia with over 372,000 customers without power.

Outages are also reported in Florida (40,012 customers), Virginia (44,999 customers) and West Virginia (10,968 customers).

Helene death toll rises to 166

The confirmed death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 166 people as of Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, as recovery efforts continue across the Southeast.

President Joe Biden will travel to North and South Carolina on Wednesday to survey the destruction while rescuers continue their search for the missing. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia, which was also badly affected.

“We have to jump start this recovery process,” Biden said Tuesday. “People are scared to death. This is urgent.”

-ABC News’ Jessica Gorman

Bipartisan senators call on Congress to address Hurricane Helene damage

In a joint letter released Tuesday, Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and several other senators on both sides of the political aisle called on Congress to meet following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

“Although the true level of devastation is still unfolding, it is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs in our states and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents,” the leaders wrote in the letter.

The senators suggested Congress convene in October to “ensure we have enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year.”

“Tens of millions of Americans were impacted by Hurricane Helene, and we look forward to working with you to provide relief to those impacted by this horrific storm,” the senators wrote

Bipartisan senators call on Congress to address Hurricane Helene damage

In a joint letter released Tuesday, Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and several other senators on both sides of the political aisle called on Congress to meet following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

“Although the true level of devastation is still unfolding, it is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs in our states and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents,” the leaders wrote in the letter.

The senators suggested Congress convene in October to “ensure we have enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year.”

“Tens of millions of Americans were impacted by Hurricane Helene, and we look forward to working with you to provide relief to those impacted by this horrific storm,” the senators wrote

1.4 million customers still without power in some southern states

As recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic force continue, 1.4 million customers are still without power in some southern states.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,469,304 customers are without power across the south, according to poweroutage.us.

The hardest-hit states are South Carolina with over 551,000 customers without power, North Carolina with over 367,000 customers without power and Georgia with over 422,000 customers without power.

Outages are also reported in Florida (57,054 customers), Virginia (57,255 customers) and West Virginia (13,399 customers).

Helene’s death toll climbs to 159

At least 159 people have been killed by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Death toll rises to 57 in Buncombe County, North Carolina

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller confirmed that 57 residents have died from the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Over 100,000 people remain without power in the county, Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder said in a press conference Tuesday.

Water and meals will continue to be provided at several distribution sites in the county. Neighboring counties have stepped in to help and are now receiving overflow 911 calls from Buncombe County, Pinder said.

There are “miles of complete devastation” in Buncombe County, said Scott Dean, with the responding National Urban Search and Rescue team.

Officials said there are 19 federal urban search and rescue teams on the ground in the state, working to get to those who cannot leave their homes and to provide assistance. Local police and fire departments are responding to more accessible areas to answer calls.

Buncombe County and state officials are also discussing deploying and using mobile morgues in the county, Pinder said.

Biltmore Village no longer has standing water, but roads remain blocked from the devastation, which will continue to make it difficult to respond and remove debris from the Asheville neighborhood, said Pinder.

Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, Buncombe County’s medical director, said that the county is accepting donations of certain medications and providing primary health care to adults in need. The NC Board of Pharmacy is helping direct people to pharmacies currently open in the state.

Asheville Assistant City Manager Ben Woody reiterated that it would take weeks for water services to be fully restored in the city.

-ABC News’ Victoria Arancio

38 confirmed deaths in North Carolina, number expected to grow

There have been at least 38 deaths in North Carolina from Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a briefing Wednesday afternoon, but he added he expects that number to grow.

Cooper spent Monday in western North Carolina and will be returning this afternoon, he said. First responders are continuing to rescue people and rush aid to the mountain communities.

More than 460,000 customers are without power down from a peak of more than a million, Cooper confirmed. There are more than 1,100 people being housed in 29 shelters and Cooper said he is still urging people to continue to stay off the roads.

“As heartbreaking as this damage has been, it’s encouraging to see the way people are working together,” Cooper said. “I talked with a number of first responders and medical workers and volunteers who have left their won families to take care of our communities.”

The National Guard currently have 800 guardsmen on duty with 275 vehicles. Almost 200,000 pounds of food and commodities were delivered out of the Asheville airport.

“I have committed to the governor that I will stay here until the event is stabilized and we will continue to bring in as many federal resources as needed, not just for the ongoing response, but as we move into recovery,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

Kamala Harris to travel to Georgia on Wednesday

Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia on Wednesday to check out damage from Hurricane Helene, according to her office.

“Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia to survey the impacts of Hurricane Helene and receive an on-the-ground briefing about the continued recovery efforts that are occurring in communities across the state,” according to a statement.

The statement did not say exactly where Harris will visit. President Joe Biden is set to visit North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday as well.

Harris’ competitor in the presidential race, Donald Trump, visited Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday.

Helene’s death toll climbs to 139

At least 139 people have been killed by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

That includes at least 40 people in Buncombe County, North Carolina, which includes the city of Asheville, local officials said Monday.

Public health emergency declared in South Carolina, Tennessee

A public health emergency has been declared in South Carolina and Tennessee in the wake of Helene, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, following the same declarations in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

“We will do all we can to help officials in South Carolina and Tennessee respond to the health impacts of Hurricane Helene,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as with our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support.”

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response deployed about 200 personnel to assist local officials with the storm’s impacts to hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities, according to HHS.

The government’s National Disaster Medical System has already deployed 29 trucks filled with equipment to help patients in health care facilities, many of which were totally knocked off the grid.

6,300 National Guardsmen mobilized for recovery efforts

There have been more than 6,300 members of the National Guard mobilized to “support ongoing disaster relief, rescue, and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

There will be guardsmen from 12 different states moving into the South to help, especially in North Carolina.

“We continue to stand by the people and communities of North Carolina and all those affected,” Austin added.

FEMA has delivered 1 million liters of water and 600K meals to North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called the impact of Hurricane Helene on the state “absolutely catastrophic” in a statement Monday.

“This is an unprecedented response and an absolutely enormous coordinated effort by the state, federal and local partners,” Cooper said.

Cooper, who inspected the staging area at the Asheville airport Monday, said “Hundreds of thousands of pounds of supplies are being flown in, packed onto helicopters and flown into areas that can’t be reached by vehicles.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has delivered 1 million liters of water and 600,000 meals to people in North Carolina, Cooper said.

The governor added that there are 92 search and rescue teams working to help bring residents to safety.

Biden says he’ll travel to North Carolina on Wednesday

President Joe Biden told reporters from the Oval Office he will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage.

He said he plans to land in Raleigh for a briefing and then do an aerial tour of Asheville to avoid straining on-the-ground resources.

He said he will visit Georgia and Florida “as soon as possible after that.”

Asked by ABC News’ Karen Travers how Americans can help out, Biden recommended people reach out to the Red Cross — and gear up for a long recovery.

“There is a lot to do, and this is just beginning,” Biden said. “We’ve been through this before, but not — not like this. This is the worst ever.”

Harris to impacted communities: ‘Our nation is with you’

Vice President Kamala Harris called the storm damage throughout the Southeast the “worst destruction and devastation that we have seen in quite some time” during remarks from FEMA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.

“In coordination with state and local officials, President Biden and I will continue to make sure that communities have the support and the resources that they need — not only to respond to this storm and its immediate aftermath, but also the resources they will need to recover,” Harris said.

Harris said more than 3,300 federal personnel are on the ground to assist with recovery efforts, including deploying food, water and generators as well as helping to restore water and power.

“To everyone who has been impacted by this storm, and to all of those of you who are rightly feeling overwhelmed by the destruction and the loss, our nation is with you,” she said. “We will continue to do everything we can to help you recover and to help you rebuild. No matter how long it takes.”

Harris said she has spoken to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and plans to be “on the ground as soon as possible” without disrupting any emergency response operations.

Storm ‘unprecedented’ for western North Carolina

Helene is “an unprecedented storm” for western North Carolina, requiring an “unprecedented response,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday.

“We’re dealing with a situation that is unlike anybody’s ever seen in western North Carolina,” he said.

The damage is “extensive and devastating” and is “going to require significant resources, both in the short-term and the long-term,” the governor said.

Ninety-two rescue teams are out conducting search and rescues right now, Cooper said.

More than 300 roads are closed and some bridges have been destroyed, officials said.

Over 7,000 North Carolina residents have registered for FEMA individual assistance and that money is already flowing in, according to Will Ray, director of North Carolina Emergency Management.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell promised that the agency will “be here as long as it takes to finish this response and continue through the recovery.”

“We have the resources here in North Carolina to help,” Criswell said. “We will continue to send additional resources in.”

Full extent of damage still unclear: Homeland security adviser

Homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood Randall said the full extent of the damage from the hurricane is still unclear.

“It probably will take several more days, as communities begin to be opened up by the debris clearance on the roads, and we can get in, and really understand what’s happened to them,” she said.

Sherwood-Randall said about 600 people are unaccounted for.

“We’re very hopeful that some of those people just don’t have cellphones working and actually are alive,” she said.

Sherwood-Randall said 3,500 federal response personnel have been deployed to the region and additional personnel is expected to arrive in the coming days.

With communication remaining a major challenge, Sherwood-Randall said, “Today, FEMA will install 30 Starlink receivers in western North Carolina to provide immediate connectivity for those in greatest need.”

She also highlighted that in states that have received major disaster declarations, FEMA is working to distribute serious needs assistance, which gives “an immediate $750 direct payment to eligible households, to allow them to pay for essential items like food, baby formula, water, medications and other emergency supplies.”

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sen. Rick Scott calls for Senate to reconvene to pass emergency aid

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling upon the Senate to reconvene to approve an emergency aid package for victims of Hurricane Helene.

“While I know from my experience with previous hurricanes that FEMA and [Small Business Administration] damage assessments take time, I am today urging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to immediately reconvene the U.S. Senate when those assessments are completed so that we can pass the clean supplemental disaster funding bill and other disaster relief legislation, like my Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act, needed to ensure the full recovery of families in all impacted communities,” Scott said in a statement Monday.

Any additional funding, beyond the funding approved by President Joe Biden and able to be drawn down from FEMA, would need to be approved by both chambers of Congress.

The Senate let out on Wednesday after approving a stopgap funding bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 20. The Senate is not scheduled to return until Nov. 12. The House is also out of session and would need to return to approve any aid.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

How to help

Click here for a list of charities and organizations that are supporting relief efforts, including the Red Cross and Americares.

Trump visits hard-hit Valdosta, Georgia

Former President Donald Trump visited hard-hit Valdosta in southern Georgia on Monday to distribute supplies and “stand in complete solidarity with … all of those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”

“Valdosta has been ravaged,” Trump said. “The town is, very, very badly hurting, and many thousands are without power. They’re running low on food and fuel. We brought a lot of it down with us.”

“We’ll continue to help until you’re bigger, better, stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

The former president held a “moment of silence and prayer” for those killed in the storm.

Twenty-five people in Georgia have died in the storm, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Trump said he’ll also visit North Carolina as the state works to recover from Helene.

Biden plans to visit storm zone Wednesday or Thursday

President Joe Biden said Monday that Helene is “not just a catastrophic storm — it’s a historic, history-making storm.”

Biden said he will travel to the impact zone as soon as possible, ideally Wednesday or Thursday. He said he’s been told it’d be disruptive to visit immediately, and he does not want to interfere with these areas accessing the relief they desperately need.

“Communities are devastated. Loved ones waiting, not sure if their loved ones are OK, and they can’t contact them because there’s no cellphone connections. Many more folks displaced have no idea when they’ll be able to be return to their home, if ever, if there’s a home to return to,” he said.

“There’s nothing like wondering, ‘Is my husband, wife, son, daughter, mother, father, alive?’ And many more who remain without electricity, water, food and communications,” he said.

Biden said he’s directed his team “to provide every available resource as fast as possible.”

Biden vowed, “We’re not leaving until the job is done.”

Helene ‘spared no one’ in Georgia, governor says

Hurricane Helene “literally spared no one” in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday.

Twenty-five people in Georgia have died in the storm, Kemp said. The victims include: a 27-year-old mother and her 1-month-old twin boys, who died when a tree fell on their home; Leon Davis, an assistant fire chief from Blackshear, who died when a tree fell on his car while he was responding to a call; and a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on their burning house, he said.

More than 500,000 customers in Georgia remain without power after Helene damaged over 5,000 poles, the governor said. Kemp said Georgia Power officials are calling Helene the most devastating storm they’ve faced.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit hard-hit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday.

35 dead, hundreds unaccounted for in hard-hit Buncombe County, North Carolina

Thirty-five people are dead and 600 people remain unaccounted for in hard-hit Buncombe County, North Carolina, which encompasses Asheville, according to county officials.

County officials said people will go door-to-door to check on those who have been reported missing.

Shelters are at capacity, officials said.

The city of Asheville has partnered with Verizon to establish a temporary cellphone tower, officials said.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul and Jessica Gorman

600 people still unaccounted for in hard-hit Buncombe County, North Carolina

Six-hundred people remain unaccounted for in hard-hit Buncombe County, North Carolina, which encompasses Asheville, according to county officials.

County officials said people will go door-to-door to check on those who have been reported missing.

Thirty people in Buncombe County have been confirmed dead from the hurricane, the sheriff said Sunday.

Buncombe County remains under a state of emergency.

-ABC News’ Jessica Gorman

Helene remnants move into mid-Atlantic

After dumping more than 30 inches of rain on North Carolina and producing the biggest local flood in recorded history, the remnants of Helene are forecast to move on Monday into the mid-Atlantic.

As southeastern United States worked to clean up from Helene, some of its remnants are moving into Mid-Atlantic today with heavy rain forecast for West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland.

There is an elevated flood threat on Monday in Virginia and West Virginia, where the already saturated ground could get additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, which could produce flash flooding.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Harris planning visit to communities impacted by Helene

Vice President Kamala Harris intends to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene “as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations,” according to a White House official.

Harris, who was briefed by FEMA on the federal response to the hurricane, reached out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

At a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, Harris addressed those who were impacted by the hurricane by sending her “thoughts and prayers” and thanking first responders.

“I know that everyone here sends their thoughts and prayers for folks who have been so devastated in Florida, in Georgia, the Carolinas and other impacted states. And we know that so many have been impacted. Some have died, but I want to thank everyone for doing everything you can to think about them,” Harris said. “Send them your thoughts and your prayers. I want to thank the first responders who have done so much. I stand with these communities for as long as it takes to make sure that they are able to recover and rebuild.”

-ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow and Will McDuffie

Gov. DeSantis says power restored to all but 111K in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared a major update on power restoration progress in the state on Sunday.

DeSantis said a post on X that most customers who lost power after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area last week, have had their electricity restored.

The governor said power was back for 2.3 million customers, and 99% of the state has power.

He added that power remains out for 111,000 customers.

Biden intends to visit hurricane zone this week

President Joe Biden spent his Sunday evening receiving briefings on the damage from Hurricane Helene, and speaking to local officials from the impacted areas.

In a statement, the White House said Biden intends to travel to the impacted areas this week, “as soon as it will not disrupt emergency operations.”

Additionally, Biden spoke by phone Sunday with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Valdosta, Georgia, Mayor Scott Matheson and Taylor County, Florida, emergency management director John Louk, according to the White House.

The president also reached out to additional officials across North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.

“In each conversation, the President received updates on response and recovery efforts, and he shared how the Biden-Administration will continue providing support to impacted communities – for as long as it takes,” the White House said in the statement.

-ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky

Trump to visit Valdosta, Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday to receive a briefing on the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, help distribute supplies and deliver remarks, his campaign said.

President Joe Biden said Sunday that the photographs showing Hurricane Helene’s damage are “stunning.”

When asked by reporters about his message to the victims, Biden said, “It’s tragic.”

“My FEMA advisor is on the ground in Florida right now. … We’re working hard,” Biden said.

Asked by ABC News if there are more resources the federal government could be providing, Biden responded, “No, we’ve given them. We have pre-planned a significant amount, even though they didn’t ask for it yet — hadn’t asked for it yet.”

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

25 dead in South Carolina

Hurricane Helene’s impact on South Carolina has been “devastating,” and the storm has claimed the lives of 25 people in the state, Gov. Henry McMaster said Sunday.

“We don’t want to lose any more,” McMaster said.

Nearly 1.3 million customers lost power in South Carolina at Helene’s peak. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 800,000 customers remain in the dark.

The governor emphasized that power companies are working around the clock to restore electricity. Thousands of workers are on the ground, but downed trees tangled in power lines are delaying efforts, he said.

-ABC News’ Jason Volack

FEMA sending more search and rescue teams to North Carolina

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell said the agency is sending more search and rescue teams to western North Carolina, where residents are facing “historic” flooding from Hurricane Helene.

“I don’t know that anybody could be fully prepared for the amount of flooding and landslides that they are experiencing right now. But we have had teams in there for several days. We’re sending more search and rescue teams in there,” Criswell told CBS’ Face the Nation.

Gov. Roy Cooper described Hurricane Helene’s damage in western North Carolina as “catastrophic.”

“This unprecedented storm dropped from 10 to 29 inches of rain across the mountains, leading to life-threatening floods and landslides,” he said Sunday.

Water systems have been impacted and some roads have washed away, hampering the ability for officials to set up food and water distribution sites.

“We have sent bottled water in, but we also have the Army Corps of Engineers that’s getting ready to start assessments today to see what we can do to help get those water systems back online quickly,” Criswell said.

“We’re also moving in satellite communications, Starlink satellites, into the area to help facilitate the lack of communication that part of the state is experiencing,” Criswell added.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Jason Volack

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hurricane Helene live updates: 43 dead across the South
Hurricane Helene live updates: 43 dead across the South
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a massive Category 4 hurricane — the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend on record.

Helene has since weakened to a tropical storm and is now pushing through Georgia and the Carolinas, bringing catastrophic rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding as the storm moves toward Tennessee.

Here’s how the news is developing:

15 injured in tornado in Rocky Mount, North Carolina: NWS

More than a dozen people were injured after a tornado tore through Rocky Mount, North Carolina, early Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said.

Among those injured, four had serious injuries, the NWS said. No one has been reported missing, according to Rocky Mount Fire Chief Darvin Moore.

Fourteen buildings were also damaged, Moore said.

A second tornado was also confirmed Friday morning near Garland in Sampson County, the NWS said. Downed trees and power lines were reported.

Dozens safely evacuated from Tennessee hospital roof amid flooding

Dozens of people were safely evacuated from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, hospital officials said.

Fifty-eight patients and staff became trapped on the roof amid flooding, according to Virginia State Police. They were all safely evacuated via helicopter rescues, officials said.

“I don’t think very many people have seen something like this before,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said during a press briefing following the rescue. “The most important thing is the safety of our employees and patients. Thank God, thanks to the great work of Tennessee and Virginia partnering to help us get this rescue underway, they’re all safe.”

The patients were being transported another hospital, he said.

Death toll rises to 43

At least 43 people have died from Hurricane Helene.

In Georgia, 15 people were killed, including a first responder who was trying to save others, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

In McDuffie County, just west of Augusta, a mother and her twin infants were among the victims, officials said.

In Wheeler County, southeast of Macon, a man and a woman were killed after their mobile home overturned, local officials said.

In Florida, 9 people have died.

One person died in Dixie County in the Big Bend region when a tree fell on a home, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, and a second person was killed on Interstate 4 near Tampa when a sign fell on a car.

Five others died in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff.

Two were killed in North Carolina. In Charlotte, one person was killed when a tree fell on a house, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency, and another person died in a traffic accident in Catawba County, officials said.

Seventeen people have died in South Carolina, including two firefighters in Saluda County, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Impact of Hurricane Helene ‘looks bad’: Biden

President Joe Biden told reporters that the impact of Hurricane Helene “looks bad,” citing more than two dozen dead, but that they “don’t have enough information.”

He was asked by ABC News’ Karen Travers about his briefing with his team on the storm effects while on the tarmac in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Friday afternoon.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

Nearly 4.5 million without power across the South

Nearly 4.5 million customers lost power across the South Friday in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

More than 1.2 million are without power in South Carolina and more than 900,000 are without power in North Carolina.

More than 940,000 customers are without power in Georgia and nearly 830,000 are without power in Florida.

More than 50 health care facilities are operating on generator power across Florida, officials said.

Death toll rises to 34

At least 34 people have died from Hurricane Helene.

In Georgia, 11 people were killed, including a first responder who was trying to save others, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

In McDuffie County, just west of Augusta, a mother and her twin infants were among the victims, officials said.

In Wheeler County, southeast of Macon, a man and a woman were killed after their mobile home overturned, local officials said.

In Florida, seven people have died.

One person died in Dixie County in the Big Bend region when a tree fell on a home, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, and a second person was killed on Interstate 4 near Tampa when a sign fell on a car.

Five others died in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff.

Two were killed in North Carolina. In Charlotte, one person was killed when a tree fell on a house, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency, and another person died in a traffic accident in Catawba County, officials said.

Fourteen people have died in South Carolina, including two firefighters in Saluda County, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Latest forecast: Southeast faces catastrophic flooding

Helene has been downgraded to a tropical depression but it is still bringing catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flooding to the Southeast. People should be prepared for flash flooding, river flooding and landslides.

Busick, in western North Carolina, recorded nearly 30 inches of rain this week from Helene and a previous storm.

Meanwhile, water levels are receding along Florida’s Gulf Coast after Hurricane Helene’s intense storm surge. Water levels reached more than 15 feet above ground level in some areas.

Helene is expected to continue to weaken and stall over the Tennessee and Ohio valleys this weekend, bringing more heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding.

A flood watch is in effect from Missouri to Virginia. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible in some areas.

A tornado watch is also in effect for parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Several tornadoes have already been reported in North Carolina.

Vice President Harris briefed on Helene

Vice President Kamala Harris was briefed again Friday on Hurricane Helene, a White House official said.

“Over 1,500 federal personnel have been deployed to the region, including 930 Urban Search and Rescue workers, as well medical teams and power restoration teams,” the White House official said. “The Administration stands ready to provide additional support as needed and remains in close touch with officials at the state and local level.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement, “Our hearts break for the families who have lost loved ones, for those who have lost their homes and businesses, and for those who are otherwise suffering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene.”

Over 900 flights canceled

Over 900 flights have been canceled nationwide on Friday.

The airports facing the most cancellations are Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The Tampa airport, which was closed all day Thursday, has since reopened.

Rescue operations underway in Georgia

In Valdosta, Georgia, search and rescue teams are trying to reach people trapped inside heavily damaged buildings, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“We are asking for patience as we prioritize critical medical emergencies and essential services,” he said.

Hurricane Helene shifted slightly from its predicted path in Georgia, hitting hard between Valdosta and Augusta.

Atlanta is facing major flooding.

More than 4 million without power across the South

More than 4 million customers lost power across the South Friday in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Over 1 million customers are without power in Georgia and 900,000 are without power in Florida.

More than 50 health care facilities are operating on generator power across Florida, officials said.

Another 1.2 million are without power in South Carolina and 700,000 are without power in North Carolina.

Death toll rises to 26

At least 26 people have died from Hurricane Helene.

In Georgia, 11 people were killed, including a first responder who was trying to save others, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

In McDuffie County, just west of Augusta, a mother and her twin infants were among the victims, officials said.

In Wheeler County, southeast of Macon, a man and a woman were killed after their mobile home overturned, local officials said.

In Florida, seven people have died.

One person died in Dixie County in the Big Bend region when a tree fell on a home, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, and a second person was killed on Interstate 4 near Tampa when a sign fell on a car.

Five others died in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, one person was killed when a tree fell on a house, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency, and another person died in a traffic accident in Catawba County, officials said.

Six people have died in South Carolina: two in Anderson County and four in Aiken County, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations ordered amid ‘catastrophic rain’ in North Carolina

Mandatory evacuations are in place for some residents of Asheville in western North Carolina as “catastrophic rain” causes severe flooding in the region.

Over 100 people have been rescued from the rising waters and numerous landslides have been reported during the “fierce storm,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.

Cooper said the “priority now is saving lives.”

“People in western North Carolina should consider all roads closed unless you are seeking higher ground,” he said.

Parts of North Carolina have recorded up to 15 inches of rain, with more expected through Friday. Some areas are expecting as much as 20 inches

-ABC News’ Max Golembo and Matt Foster

Latest forecast: Southeast faces catastrophic flooding

Helene is bringing catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flooding to the Southeast on Friday morning. Flash flood emergencies are in effect in five states: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Helene is forecast to drop another 3 to 6 inches of rain on the central and southern Appalachians, bringing rain totals to 6 to 12 inches, with isolated totals around 20 inches

Residents should be prepared for flash flooding, urban flooding, river flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, water levels are receding along Florida’s Gulf Coast after Hurricane Helene’s intense storm surge. Water levels reached more than 15 feet above ground level in some areas.

Helene is currently at tropical storm strength and is located over the Blue Ridge Mountains along the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

The storm is expected to slow down soon and stall over the Tennessee Valley Friday night and through the weekend, dropping another 6 inches of rain.

Over 800 flights canceled

Over 800 flights have been canceled nationwide on Friday.

The airports facing the most cancellations are Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The Tampa airport, which was closed all day Thursday, has since reopened.

Death toll rises to 7

At least seven people have died as Hurricane Helene slams the South.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, one person was killed and another was injured when a tree fell on a house, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

Two people died in Laurens County in central Georgia, according to local officials. Two others died in nearby Wheeler County, Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed.

In Florida, one person died in Dixie County in the Big Bend region when a tree fell on a home, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. A second person was killed on Interstate 4 near Tampa when a sign fell on a car, the governor said.

-ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway

Over 700 flights canceled

Over 700 flights have been canceled nationwide on Friday.

The airports facing the most cancellations are Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The Tampa airport, which was closed all day Thursday, has since reopened.

More than 4 million without power across the South

More than 4 million customers are waking up without power across the South Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Over 1 million customers are without power in Georgia and another 1 million are without power in Florida.

More than 50 health care facilities are operating on generator power across Florida, officials said.

Another 1.3 million are without power in South Carolina and 600,000 are without power in North Carolina.

Flash flood emergency issued in Atlanta; baby, 2 adults rescued on top of car

A flash flood emergency has been issued in Atlanta, where 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen so far.

More than 25 people have been rescued from life-threatening floodwaters in Atlanta, officials said.

Unexpected swift currents trapped a family of two adults and an infant on top of their car, and crews used a rope and a boat to help them to safety, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

Another 1 or 2 inches of rain is possible, and the rainfall rate is expected to be 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour, the National Weather Service said.

Residents are urged to seek higher ground.

Atlanta Public Schools are closed on Friday.

Flash flood emergencies are also in effect in Asheville, North Carolina, and Clemson, South Carolina.

-ABC News’ Faith Abubey

‘The water came in from everywhere’

JoAnn Martino told ABC News the water reached 2 feet inside her home in St. Pete Beach, Florida, just outside of St. Petersburg.

“The water came in from everywhere all at once,” she said.

“After using all our funds to rebuild after [Hurricane] Ian [in 2022], we just don’t know what we will do this time,” she said. “We’ve lost everything again.”

-ABC News’ Helena Skinner

Video shows deputy rescuing teen from flooded car

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, released dramatic video showing the moment one of its deputies rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in her car in rising floodwaters. The deputy lifted her out of her car and drove her to safety.

More than 3 million without power across the South

More than 3 million customers are waking up without power across the South Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

More than 1.1 million customers are without power in Florida and another 1.1 million are without power in South Carolina.

More than 1 million lost power in Georgia and another 400,000 are without power in North Carolina.

Flash flood emergency issued in Atlanta

A flash flood emergency has been issued in Atlanta, where 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen so far.

More than 25 people have been rescued from floodwaters in Atlanta, officials said.

Another 1 or 2 inches is possible, and the rainfall rate is expected to be 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour, the National Weather Service said.

The life-threatening “flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the NWS warned.

Residents are urged to seek higher ground.

Atlanta Public Schools are closed on Friday.

Flash flood emergencies are also in effect in Asheville, North Carolina, and Clemson, South Carolina.

Helene death toll rises to 6

At least six people have died as Hurricane Helene slams the South.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, one person was killed and another was injured when a tree fell on a house, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

Two people died in Laurens County in central Georgia, according to local officials. Two others died in nearby Wheeler County, Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that one person was killed on the I-4 highway near Tampa when a sign fell on a car.

-ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway

Mandatory evacuations ordered amid ‘catastrophic rain’ in North Carolina

Mandatory evacuations are in place for some residents of Asheville in western North Carolina as severe flooding from Hurricane Helene hits the state.

Evacuations were ordered for the Swannanoa River Valley area due to a high risk of flooding from the “catastrophic rain,” officials said.

Parts of the state have recorded up to 15 inches of rain, with more expected through Friday. Some areas are expecting as much as 20 inches of rain through the course of the storm. Dangerous landslides are also expected.

Water rescues and flooded homes have been reported in Haywood County, just west of Asheville.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Helene death toll rises to 4

At least four people have died as Hurricane Helene slams the South.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, one person was killed and another was injured when a tree fell on a house, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family were “saddened to learn of the loss of two lives in Wheeler County” on Thursday night. “As we join their families in mourning their deaths, we urge all Georgians to brace for further impact from Helene, remain vigilant and pray for all those affected,” he said.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that one person was killed on the I-4 highway near Tampa when a sign fell on a car.

-ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway

More than 2 million without power across the South

More than 2 million customers are waking up without power across the South Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

More than 1.2 million customers are without power in Florida and over 800,000 are in the dark in Georgia.

More than 500,000 lost power in South Carolina and more than 190,000 are without power in North Carolina.

200 rescued from rising waters in Pasco County, Florida

About 200 people have been rescued overnight from the rising floodwaters in Pasco County, Florida, just north of Tampa, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

The water is receding Friday morning and rescue calls have slowed, authorities said.

25 rescued from flooding in Atlanta

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said it rescued more than 25 people using rafts in a flooded area in the north of the city.

Around 11 people were rescued at the Peachtree Park Apartments building where a creek is overflowing. Rescuers arrived there at around 1:30 a.m.

Some residents were transported out of the area by bus, while others refused to leave. Those evacuated are being taken to shelters.

-ABC News’ Faith Abubey

Helene weakens to tropical storm

Hurricane Helene was downgraded to a tropical storm around 100 miles southeast of Atlanta early on Friday, as its sustained wind speed slowed to 70 mph.

Life-threatening winds, flash flooding, rain and storm surge are ongoing through Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Helene is expected to slow and weaken as it travels north-northwest through Georgia toward the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the National Hurricane Center said.

Helene is projected to turn post-tropical on Friday afternoon or Friday night, the NHC said.

“However, the fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians,” the NHC said.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

65 people rescued from flooding on Florida highway

Members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and Pasco County Fire Rescue were working through the night and into the early morning responding to water rescue calls along the US-19 corridor on Florida’s Gulf coast.

As of 3:30 a.m. ET, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said a total of 65 people were rescued, with additional efforts ongoing.

Emergency services received more than 100 calls for assistance due to flooding, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

-ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway

Helene’s center to pass east of Macon, Georgia

The center of Hurricane Helene is projected to pass east of Macon, Georgia, after 3 a.m. ET, according to the latest forecast.

The storm is expected to slow and weaken on Friday, turning northwestward to move through Georgia toward the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the National Hurricane Center said.

-ABC News’ Richard Von Ohlen

Helene downgraded to Category 1

Hurricane Helene was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane in the early hours of Friday having moved around 100 miles inland into Florida and Georgia.

Its sustained winds dropped to 90 mph, with further weakening expected through to 5 a.m. ET.

Helene is maintaining speed at around 26 mph, heading north-northeast through central Georgia.

Macon, Atlanta, and Augusta are expected to experience damaging winds and torrential rain over the next two to three hours.

“Life-threatening storm surge, winds and heavy rains continue,” the National Hurricane Center wrote on X.

-ABC News’ Richard Von Ohlen

People told to ‘remain in place’ as Category 2 Helene moves into southern Georgia

The National Hurricane Center has warned residents to “remain in place” as Hurricane Helene moves into southern Georgia as a Category 2 storm.

NHC advises people not to step outside when the calm of the eye is over them, as winds will increase after Helene passes.

Helene made landfall in Perry, Florida, as a Category 4, with 140 mph winds, but the speed of its maximum sustained winds has dropped to 110 mph.

The hurricane is moving across land at 26 mph.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 customers are without power in Georgia, according to poweroutage.us.

-ABC News’ Richard Von Ohlen

Wind gusts in Perry, Florida, clock in at 99 mph

Hurricane Helene has brought strong wind gusts across Florida’s West Coast.

Perry, where Helene made landfall, recorded wind gusts of 99 mph.

Sarasota-Bradenton Airport in Sarasota reported gusts of 74 mph.

Tampa International Airport saw 68 mph winds

St. Petersburg reported wind gusts of 82 mph.

Clearwater Beach recorded 75 mph winds.

A maritime station in Cedar Key recorded wind gusts of 84 mph, while Egmont Channel noted 81 mph.

Hurricane Helene is now a Category 4 storm

As Hurricane Helene nears landfall in Florida, the storm has grown to Category 4 strength with 130 mph winds.

Red Cross calls for blood donations ahead of Hurricane Helene

After blood shortages in August, the American Red Cross told ABC News the organization’s blood supply is no longer at emergency levels, but encouraged people in areas unaffected by Hurricane Helene to donate.

Ahead of the storm’s landfall in Florida, the Red Cross sent hundreds of blood products to Florida, and distributed blood products to ensure blood remains available for patients in the affected areas.

“Our immediate concern is the potential interruption of our blood collection efforts in the Southeast due to Hurricane Helene. We anticipate a number of blood drives in the impacted areas to be canceled or otherwise affected in the coming days, disrupting our ability to collect necessary and lifesaving blood products,” a Red Cross spokesperson told ABC News.

“We really need people in unaffected areas to step up and donate blood to help make up for the uncollected donations that will result from Hurricane Helene,” the spokesperson added.

Over 200,000 customers without power in Southern states

As of 5:00 p.m. ET, 205,914 customers are without power in the South with most of the outages in Florida, where Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening.

There are 181,621 customers in Florida without power.

North Carolina power outages rose to 13,223 customers.

And there are over 11,000 customers without power in Georgia.

Harris addresses Hurricane Helene: ‘Take this storm very seriously’

Vice President Kamala Harris began a White House event on gun violence Thursday by first addressing Hurricane Helene, forecast to make landfall in Florida tonight.

“The president and I, of course, are monitoring the case and the situation closely, and we urge everyone who is watching at this very moment to take this storm very seriously and please follow the guidance of the local officials,” Harris said.

Harris said she and President Biden will continue working with state and local officials “to ensure that everyone is safe and to protect communities before, during and after the storm,” Harris said.

Hurricane Helene still on track to become Category 4 storm at landfall

Helene is still expected to be a hazardous Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida Thursday between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET, with winds of at least 130 mph.

Currently a Category 3 hurricane, Helene’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 125mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is likely to continue leading up to landfall.

At 5:00 p.m. ET, Helene was located 130 miles west of Tampa and 175 miles south of Tallahassee.

Helene is a very large storm with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extending outward up to 310 miles from the center.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

Over 173,000 customers without power in Florida

More than 173,000 customers in Florida have lost power so far as Hurricane Helene nears landfall.

At least 1,200 flights canceled

Airlines have canceled at least 1,200 flights across the country as Hurricane Helene moves in.

The airports seeing the biggest impacts are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and Tampa International Airport.

Tampa International Airport, Tallahassee International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport are all closed on Thursday.

Latest forecast

Hurricane Helene is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 pm. Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Because Helene is a very large hurricane, it will impact nearly all of Florida.

Helene is set to bring catastrophic storm surge up to 20 feet to the Big Bend area. Four to 8 feet of storm surge is expected around Tampa Bay.

The major 110 mph winds will cause widespread tree damage and power outages across the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area.

Tornado watches are in effect for most of Florida and parts of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday night.

By Friday morning, Helene will weaken to a tropical storm as it moves north through Atlanta with heavy rain and strong winds.

Georgia should be prepared for hurricane-force wind gusts to cause damage and power outages.

Rainfall totals from Helene will be 6 to 12 inches, with locally up to 20 inches in some areas.

Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding, as well as significant landslides, are expected across portions of the southern Appalachians through Friday. There is an extreme flood risk from Tallahassee, Florida, to Atlanta to Asheville, North Carolina.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

All of Georgia will be impacted, governor warns

All counties in Georgia are under a state of emergency as Hurricane Helene nears.

“This is a big storm — it’s going to affect the entire state,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“This storm is one of the biggest we’ve ever seen in the Atlantic in terms of size, covering nearly 500 miles,” he said.

Kemp cautioned about the potential for flash flooding and tornadoes, particularly in areas on the “dirty side” of the storm

“This storm will bring strong winds and a lot of rain. Flooding and even landslides in mountainous areas are a real possibility,” he said.

-ABC News’ Jason Volack

Helene strengthens to major Category 3 hurricane

Helene strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane with 120mph winds on Thursday afternoon.

Helene could strengthen even more before it makes landfall Thursday night.

‘Take the storm seriously,’ FEMA administrator warns

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is warning everyone in the path of Hurricane Helene to “take the storm seriously.”

“Listen to your local officials. If they tell you to evacuate, please do so. And if they tell you to shelter in place, then that’s what you should do,” she said at a news conference. “They’re going to give you the best information that you can do, for your specific situation. Those decisions can save lives.”

Over 1,100 personnel from the federal government are supporting storm efforts, Criswell said.

“We also have an additional 700 personnel from FEMA that are already in these states, supporting other disasters, that we can quickly pivot to support any of the response needs as needed,” Criswell said. “Some of the resources that we have already deployed include eight search and rescue teams across Florida and Georgia, as well as resources from the Coast Guard, the Department of Defense to immediately support any lifesaving operations as needed.”

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez

North Carolina flooding could be catastrophic, governor warns

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper described Helene as an unusually dangerous storm that threatens to bring heavy rain and potentially catastrophic flooding to central and western North Carolina on Thursday night and Friday.

Helene is forecast to drop more than 1 foot of rain to parts of western North Carolina, and even cities like Charlotte could see flash flooding despite not being in the storm’s direct path, officials said.

President Joe Biden has approved emergency declarations for states in Helene’s path, including North Carolina.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

Latest forecast

Helene is forecast to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Landfall is expected Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and midnight, southeast of Tallahassee.

After landfall, the fast-moving Helene will push strong winds inland to northern Georgia.

On Friday morning, catastrophic flash flooding is a major threat from northern Georgia to Asheville, North Carolina. That area already saw up to 6 inches of rain over the last 24 hours from a separate storm, and Helene could drop another 10 to 20 inches of rain.

The remnants of Helene will stall over the weekend in the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi River valleys. Flooding is possible in Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

‘Very large’ Hurricane Helene nearing Category 3 winds

Helene is now a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds as it barrels toward the Florida Panhandle.

Category 3 — which is considered a major hurricane — begins when the storm’s winds reach 111 mph.

Helene is forecast make landfall Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and midnight, as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 winds.

Helene is “very large,” so the storm’s rain, wind and storm surge “will extend far away from the center and well outside the forecast cone, particularly on the east side,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

“Comparing the system with previous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico over the past couple of decades, Helene is at the upper bound in terms of size,” the NHC said.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

North Florida residents in evacuation zones should leave now: Governor

North Florida residents who are in evacuation zones should leave now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Thursday morning, since Hurricane Helene’s outer bands are quickly approaching the coast.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to shelters for Floridians under a state of emergency. Riders can use the code HeleneRelief, officials said.

At least 80 health care facilities — including hospitals and nursing homes — are evacuating, officials said.

One of the biggest hazards is falling trees, DeSantis said. He urged people to take cover if they hear trees cracking.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

‘Catastrophic’ flooding in the forecast

Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring six to 12 inches of rain, with isolated totals around 18 inches, to the Southeast.

The intense rainfall could cause “catastrophic and potentially life-threatening” flooding, the National Hurricane Center warned.

What to know about storm surge

Helene is a large storm, so it could bring life-threatening storm surge for the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Storm surge could reach 15 to 20 feet in the Florida Panhandle. The Tampa area could get 4 to 8 feet of storm surge.

Helene strengthens to Category 2

Helene has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.

The storm will continue to strengthen throughout the day and is forecast to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall Thursday night.

Damaging winds expected as Helene’s speed increases

Hurricane Helene’s landfall may see “damaging winds” penetrate as far inland as major metro areas like Atlanta, Georgia, the National Hurricane Center warned.

A hurricane warning is currently in place for parts of Florida and Georgia. This includes Tallahassee and Apalachicola, Florida, and Valdosta, Columbus and Macon, Georgia.

A tropical storm warning is in place for cities including Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Atlanta. Dothan, Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina, and Asheville, North Carolina are also under tropical storm warnings.

The hurricane is expected to gather speed to Category 3 status — with winds of 111 mph and above — by the time it makes landfall on the Florida coast on Thursday night.

Helene’s damaging winds could reach Atlanta and other cities by Friday morning, subsequently passing into the Appalachians and Ohio Valley by Friday afternoon.

Helene strengthening ahead of Thursday landfall

Hurricane Helene is strengthening as it approaches landfall in Florida, with winds at 90 mph as of Thursday morning.

Helene remains a Category 1 hurricane. Category 2 status begins with winds of 96 mph.

Landfall is projected after 9 p.m. ET on Thursday southeast of Tallahassee.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that Helene will be a Category 3 hurricane — with winds of more than 111 mph — by the time the storm makes landfall.

Storm surges are predicted to be 15 feet and above in Florida’s Big Bend area and between 4 and 8 feet in the Tampa Bay area.

Extreme flash flooding remains a major concern in Georgia and the Carolinas through Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Latest forecast

Helene — currently a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph — is now located about 425 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida.

The worst of the storm surge — up to 20 feet — is expected in Florida’s Big Bend area, where Helene’s set to make landfall.

Landfall is forecast between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday as a major Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph.

Six to 12 inches of rain is in the forecast, with 18 inches projected locally.

MLB postpones Mets-Braves games in Atlanta due to weather forecast

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the scheduled games between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Truist Park in Atlanta this week have been postponed due to the forecast and the inclement weather.

The games originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights have been moved to a doubleheader on Monday, Sept. 30, according to the MLB’s statement.

The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second game will begin 40 minutes after the last out of the first game, the MLB said.

Monday is a single-admission doubleheader with only one ticket required for both games, according to the statement.

Helene forecast to make landfall as Category 4

Helene, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to make landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph.

Landfall is forecast between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Mandatory evacuations in effect in at least 20 Florida counties

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in parts of at least 20 Florida counties, including Taylor, Sarasota, Gulf and Hillsborough.

North Carolina, Georgia declare states of emergency

North Carolina and Georgia have declared states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene, their governors announced on Wednesday.

“The current forecast for Hurricane Helene suggests this storm will impact every part of our state,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned in a statement. “We are not taking anything for granted, which is why I have directed appropriate state agencies to work around the clock to ensure we’re prepared for whatever is heading our way.”

The heavy rain, flash flooding and winds are also threatening the mountains and Piedmont areas of North Carolina, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. The state is preparing water rescue teams and urban search and rescue teams to help respond to the storm, he said.

Universities, schools close as Helene approaches

Florida A&M University, the University of Tampa, the University of Florida and Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus have all announced closures ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall. The University of Tampa is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Younger students will also be out of school. Only six out of Florida’s 67 counties have public school districts that will remain open on Thursday. Public schools are also closed in Atlanta on Thursday and Friday.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

Helene’s latest forecast

Helene, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to make landfall between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Helene is a large storm, so it could bring life-threatening storm surge for the entire West Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

The worst of the storm surge — up to 18 feet — is expected in Florida’s Big Bend area, where Helene’s set to make landfall.

The Tampa Bay area could see up to 8 feet of storm surge; coastal flooding is possible as far south as Fort Myers and Naples.

After Thursday night’s landfall, Helene will bring heavy rain and high winds to the inland Southeast.

Flash flooding is a risk from the Florida Panhandle up to Asheville, North Carolina, and the Appalachians through Friday.

Five to 10 inches of rain is in the forecast, with 15 inches projected locally.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

Helene’s latest forecast

Helene, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to make landfall between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Helene is a large storm, so it could bring life-threatening storm surge for the entire West Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

The worst of the storm surge– up to 18 feet — is expected in Florida’s Big Bend area, where Helene’s set to make landfall.

The Tampa Bay area could see up to 8 feet of storm surge; coastal flooding is possible as far south as Fort Myers and Naples.

After Thursday night’s landfall, Helene will bring heavy rain and high winds to the inland Southeast.

Flash flooding is a risk from the Florida Panhandle up to Asheville, North Carolina, and the Appalachians through Friday.

Five to 10 inches of rain is in the forecast, with 15 inches projected locally.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

Mandatory evacuations in effect in at least 19 Florida counties

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in parts of at least 19 Florida counties, including Taylor, Sarasota, Gulf and Hillsborough.

Tampa, St. Pete-Clearwater airports to close

The Tampa International Airport will close at 2 a.m. Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene, officials said.

Airport officials expect to reopen Friday.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is also closing on Thursday and plans to reopen Friday.

Universities, schools close as Helene approaches

Florida A&M University, the University of Tampa, the University of Florida and Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus have all announced closures ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall. The University of Tampa is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Younger students will also be out of school in counties including Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando, Citrus, Sarasota, Leon and Hillsborough.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

University of Tampa students ordered to evacuate

The University of Tampa is ordering all students who live on campus to evacuate by 1 p.m. Wednesday, citing mandatory evacuation orders from Hillsborough County officials.

Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area.

“The residence halls will be closed after the evacuation concludes, and there will be no entry allowed into residential buildings until they are reopened following the storm,” the university said in a message to students.

The University of Tampa said it plans to resume operations on Monday.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

Helene strengthens to Category 1 hurricane

Helene has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 80 mph.

Helene — now located about 500 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida — is the fifth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Basin this season.

64 of Florida’s 67 counties under watches or warnings

Sixty-four out of Florida’s 67 counties are under alerts as Helene nears the state, said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Only three counties — Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa — are not under some type of watch or warning, like tropical storm, storm surge or hurricane, he said.

Wednesday is the last day for Floridians to finalize preparations before Helene hits, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned.

All Floridians should be prepared for power outages, DeSantis added.

At least 12 health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, are evacuating, and more may choose to do so in the coming hours, the governor said.

-ABC News’ Alex Faul

Extreme flash flooding possible in Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, Carolinas

Extreme flash flooding is possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

First, a storm system separate from Helene is hitting the south on Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible over the next 24 hours, bringing a flash flood risk from Atlanta to Asheville, North Carolina.

Then, Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, Hurricane Helene will bring even more extreme rain and flooding to the southern Appalachians.

A rare “high risk” alert for heavy rain has been issued. Up to 15 inches of rain is possible in some spots.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

How storm surge works and why it’s so dangerous

Helene is forecast to bring 10 to 15 feet of dangerous storm surge to Florida’s Big Bend area, and 4 to 8 feet of storm surge to Tampa Bay.

In 2005, during Hurricane Katrina, at least 1,500 people died “directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Click here to read how storm surge works and why it’s so dangerous.

Helene nears hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Helene is nearing hurricane strength Wednesday morning as it churns just of the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Helene is about 100 miles west-southwest from the western tip of Cuba.

Tropical storm forecast to ‘rapidly’ intensify into major hurricane

Tropical Storm Helene was expected to “rapidly” strengthen and grow in size as it moved on Wednesday into the Gulf of Mexico, U.S. weather officials said.

The storm as of about 4 a.m. local time had maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to intensify into a hurricane on Wednesday, before further strengthening into a “major” hurricane on Thursday, the center said.

Helene early Wednesday was traveling northwest at about 9 mph, the center said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Helene will pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on later today and Thursday, and reach the Big Bend coast of Florida late Thursday,” the center said.

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration ahead of Helene’s landfall

As Florida residents prepare for Tropical Storm Helene to make landfall Thursday, the White House has approved the state’s emergency declaration.

President Biden’s approval allows for federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts, according to the White House’s statement.

Biden’s approval Tuesday comes as officials in Sarasota County announced a Level A evacuation order for portions of two neighborhoods beginning Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Officials encouraged residents in Curry Creek, Hatchett Creek, Venice and those in Forked Creek, Englewood to be aware of the conditions and stay alert for further updates.

Hurricane warnings issued for portions of Florida’s Panhandle, Big Bend and Gulf Coast

On the current track, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall late Thursday night, between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET, as a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph in the Florida Big Bend region.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Florida’s Panhandle, Big Bend and Gulf Coast regions and hurricane watch warnings have extended into southern Georgia.

Officials have issued tropical storm warnings from Naples and Fort Myers to Orlando and tropical storm watch warnings are in place across Florida’s east coast up to Savannah, Georgia.

Helene’s latest forecast

Helene is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Wednesday as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen further to a major Category 3 hurricane by Thursday morning.

A hurricane watch is in effect in Florida from Tallahassee to Tampa, where hurricane conditions will be possible late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Helene’s outer bands will start to lash Florida’s Gulf Coast. The worst of the conditions will be throughout the day on Thursday.

Helene is forecast to make landfall Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane. Winds could be up to 115 mph during landfall.

Helene is expected to be a large hurricane, which means impacts will extend significantly beyond the center, impacting most of Florida and much of the Southeast.

After landfall, Helene is forecast to quickly move north into Georgia, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the South.

A significant flash flood risk stretches from the Florida Panhandle to South Carolina — including Tallahassee to Atlanta — Thursday night into early Friday.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

How much rain, storm surge to expect

Ten to 15 feet of dangerous storm surge is forecast for Florida’s Big Bend area. Tampa Bay could see 4 to 8 feet of storm surge.

Four to 8 inches of rain is expected from Helene, with 12 inches locally, bringing major flash flooding.

Tornadoes are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts over 100 mph will be possible in Tallahassee and Florida’s Big Bend area during landfall Thursday night.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

Universities, schools close ahead of Helene

Ahead of Helene, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee canceled class from Tuesday afternoon through Friday. The university will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Florida A&M said this weekend’s home football game and parents’ weekend will be rescheduled.

Florida State University said its Tallahassee campus will be closed from Wednesday morning to Sunday night.

FSU Tallahassee students can stay on campus during the closure, but should plan for possible power outages and be prepared to possibly stay inside all day Thursday, the university warned.

Officials in Florida are also closing public schools in multiple counties, including Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando, Citrus and Sarasota.

Mandatory evacuations have been announced in parts of Charlotte and Franklin counties.

Helene strengthens to tropical storm: Latest forecast

Helene, currently located about 180 miles east southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, strengthened to a tropical storm on Tuesday morning.

The forecast shows Helene moving through the Yucatan Channel Wednesday morning, bringing near hurricane-force wind gusts to Cancun, Mexico.

By Thursday morning, coastal flooding will reach Florida, including Naples and Fort Myers.

On Thursday night, Helene will make landfall near Apalachicola, Florida.

Dangerous wind gusts up to 105 mph are expected and storm surge will be a major threat for the Tampa Bay area.

By Friday morning, the center of Helene will be near Atlanta, bringing strong winds to Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Downed trees and power lines will be a major danger across the Southeast.

The flash flood threat will continue into the weekend in the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.

State of emergency declared in 61 Florida counties

Helene is forecast to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall Thursday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Monday.

A state of emergency has been declared in 61 of Florida’s 67 counties, DeSantis said.

“The Big Bend and Panhandle should be especially prepared for a direct impact,” the governor said, and he urged residents to know their evacuation zone.

“You have time to be able to put this place into place,” DeSantis said, noting Helene’s impacts could begin Wednesday.

Latest forecast

Helene will strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday night, and rain is expected to begin in Florida Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

On Thursday evening, Helene will make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area, located between Tallahassee and Gainesville.

Storm surge could reach up to 15 feet in the Big Bend area.

Heavy rain and strong winds are also major threats.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Florida’s Gulf Coast and a tropical storm watch was issued from Orlando to the Florida Keys.

By Thursday night into Friday, the storm will quickly push into Georgia with very heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flash flooding.

This weekend, the storm will stall over the Mid-South, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.

A flood watch has been issued in Florida from Fort Myers to Tampa to Tallahassee, as well as in southern Georgia and Alabama.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Largest US police force is using drones to curb a Central Park crime spree
Largest US police force is using drones to curb a Central Park crime spree
NYPD

(NEW YORK) — The largest police force in the nation is planning to use a fleet of autonomous drones to combat an alarming surge in robberies and assaults in Central Park, the world’s most iconic public green space.

The New York Police Department has already flooded the sprawling park, one of the most popular tourist sites in America, with hundreds of officers patrolling on foot, bike and horseback since violent crime began to skyrocket this summer.

“We’ve got the autonomous drones coming by the end of the month. There are over 800 acres in this park. It’s going to allow us to cover a big territory very quickly and also allow us to get images and video in places where we don’t have cameras,” Tarik Sheppard, the NYPD deputy commissioner for public information, said during a recent news conference in Central Park.

According to the crime statistics through Aug. 18, there have been 33 robberies in Central Park so far in 2024, a 154% increase from this time last year. There have also been 11 felony assaults in the park this year, a 57% increase from 2023.

The jump in Central Park crime comes even as overall violent crime in the city of roughly 8.8 million people is down 2.49% from last year, according to NYPD citywide crime statistics.

‘Most iconic park in the world’

“This is the most iconic park in the world, one of the most iconic locations in the world. There are no secrets being kept here. Crime is up in this park for the year, specifically robberies. Robberies are the name of the game here,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference last week.

Chell said the robberies were usually occurring between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. He said many of the robberies are being committed by juveniles, some as young as 11 years old, who on several occasions have swarmed victims in mobs sometimes as large as a dozen perpetrators.

“In this particular crime pattern, if you will, that’s happening here at the southern end, from 59th to 65th [streets] on both sides of the park involve young groups of kids,” Chell said.

On June 30, two men, ages 20 and 21, were accosted in the park by a group of people who forced them to hand over their backpacks, wallets and headphones, according to police. On Aug. 1, a roving group of bandits surrounded two men sitting on a bench near Wollman Rink near the southern part of the park and robbed them at knifepoint, police said.

On Aug. 13, back-to-back robberies occurred at the southern end of the park. One of the robberies occurred about 10 p.m. when two men were confronted on the west side of the park by two assailants who forcibly snatched their chains, vape pens and one of their hats. The second robbery unfolded three hours later on the east side of the park when victims — ages 35, 21, and 15 — were approached by three teenagers who stole their AirPods and a necklace from one of them, according to police.

Among the assaults that have recently occurred, a 42-year-old man was repeatedly slashed with knives on July 6 at 9:45 a.m. by two strangers he got into an argument with, police said. An 82-year-old woman was accosted on Aug. 14 by a man in his 30s, who pushed her near the Central Park tennis court, causing her to suffer minor injuries, according to police.

11-year-old perpetrator

Chell said police have made several arrests in the crime spree, including one alleged perpetrator just 11 years old.

“The 11-year-old is on video using credit cards stolen from robberies where? In Central Park,” Chell said. “So, this is what we’re combatting.”

Chell said the 11-year-old assailant and several other alleged teenage perpetrators arrested recently are among the migrants who have been pouring into the city.

But not all of the crimes have been the work of roving groups of criminals.

On June 24, a 21-year-old woman sunbathing at 1:30 p.m. in the Great Hill section of the park was attacked by a man who exposed himself and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The victim managed to fight off the attacker who ran from the scene. A 43-year-old man, whom police identified as Jermaine Longmire, was arrested in the crime and charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse, according to police.

Longmire has pleaded not guilty to the charges and, according to online records, remains locked up at Rikers Island jail.

Chell said the NYPD has a “mandate” to keep park visitors safe.

“We’ll be deploying numerous resources throughout the days, throughout the weeks until we take care of this problem from mounted, to bike patrol, to foot patrol, to cars in the street to drones,” Chell said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Penn imposes major sanctions against controversial law professor Amy Wax, including a 1-year suspension
Penn imposes major sanctions against controversial law professor Amy Wax, including a 1-year suspension
Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — The University of Pennsylvania will impose major sanctions against Carey Law School professor Amy Wax, after an investigation concluded that she “engaged in ‘flagrant unprofessional conduct,'” which included “a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups by race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status.”

The university also found that Wax “on numerous occasions in and out of the classroom and in public, [made] discriminatory and disparaging statements targeting specific racial, ethnic, and other groups with which many students identify.”

The Faculty Senate Committee on Academic Freedom and Responsibility released a report Tuesday confirming sanctions against the tenured professor, which includes a one-year suspension with half-pay, the loss of her named chair and an inability to represent Penn in public appearances, among other measures.

“Last year, a five-member faculty Hearing Board determined that Professor Amy Wax violated the University’s behavioral standards by engaging in years of flagrantly unprofessional conduct within and outside of the classroom that breached her responsibilities as a teacher to offer an equal learning opportunity to all students,” a university spokesperson told ABC News.

Wax has been under fire for years for her controversial language about minority groups, particularly Black and Asian populations.

Dean of Penn Carey Law School Ted Ruger had initiated governing sanctions against Wax in January 2022. A hearing board conducted an evaluation in May 2023 and confirmed misconduct from Wax, which she appealed.

The Senate Committee’s decision Tuesday strikes down Wax’s appeal, and Interim President J. Larry Jameson confirmed that he will be upholding this “final decision” and implementing the sanctions recommended.

Provost John L. Jackson, Jr. also issued a public reprimand Tuesday, telling Wax that it is “imperative” that she “conduct [herself] in a professional manner in [her] interactions with faculty colleagues, students, and staff,” which includes “refraining from flagrantly unprofessional and targeted disparagement of any individual or group in the University community.”

Wax and her lawyer, David Shapiro, did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In a 2023 op-ed in the Daily Pennsylvanian, Shapiro defended her remarks by saying, “Professor Wax teaches a conservative thought seminar, and she is vocal on social media in expressing conservative ideas.”

“My client must defend herself against scurrilous charges of ‘racism’ and ‘white supremacy’ because, as a white Jewish conservative, she dared to question the liberal orthodoxy about the lives of many African Americans,” Shapiro added. He also went on to attack the university for what he considered to be hypocritical policies.

While Penn’s sanctions constitute major action against a tenured faculty member, students had previously expressed desire for Wax to be fired.

Law student Soojin Jeong told ABC News in 2022 that Wax’s comments were “egregious,” and added, “we really need to fire Amy Wax.”

Also speaking to ABC News in 2022, law student Apratim Vidyarthi pointed to the double standard. “If I had said something like that, or you said something like that, or an NFL coach said something like that, they’d be fired off the bat,” he said.

Students had advocated for Wax to be suspended while the investigation was ongoing. Vidyarthi told ABC News in 2022 that Wax “shouldn’t be allowed to come on campus, she shouldn’t be allowed to interact with students while this investigation is ongoing.”

Jeong and Vidyarthi helped write a petition calling for university action against Wax, in which they stated that “Wax’s racist comments have become a semi-annual ritual that receives temporary furor and temporary consequences.”

In one example cited by the students, Wax in an April 2022 Fox News interview disparaged Indian Americans and said “on some level, their country is a s–thole.”

In December 2021, Wax told Brown University professor Glenn Loury on his podcast “The Glenn Show” that “as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”

Wax also told Loury in 2017, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Black student graduate in the top quarter of the class, and rarely, rarely in the top half,” calling this a “very inconvenient fact.”

In the letter from June 2022 initiating the disciplinary action against Wax, she was also accused of making homophobic and sexist remarks, including “commenting in class that gay couples are not fit to raise children” and telling students that “women, on average, are less knowledgeable than men.”

Wax has repeatedly defended her rhetoric as free speech.

“Make no mistake, the goal and effect of these charges is to demolish – to totally gut – the protections for extramural speech and free faculty expression, and to drive dissenters like me out of the academy,” she told free speech advocacy group FIRE Faculty Network last year.

ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.