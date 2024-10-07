Hurricane Milton: Evacuation orders grow as storm reaches Category 5

Hurricane Milton: Evacuation orders grow as storm reaches Category 5
Bryan R. Smith via Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — Florida officials are urging residents to evacuate now as Hurricane Milton intensifies and sets its sights on the state’s west coast.

Hours before the storm strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents to take evacuation orders seriously.

“Time is going to start running out very, very soon,” he said at a news conference.

“Please, if you’re in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of Florida Emergency Management, urged at the news conference. “Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave.”

More than 50 counties along Florida’s west coast are now under state of emergency orders and several are under evacuation orders, including Charlotte, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota. All evacuation orders are listed on Florida’s Division of Emergency Management website.

The storm is is expected to weaken, but will still be a major Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Florida late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Ahead of landfall on Monday, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state to allow federal assistance to begin supplementing local efforts.

Flooding is expected, and storm surge is a significant threat.

A record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet is expected in the Tampa Bay area, as Floridians continue cleaning up from the 6 to 8 feet of storm surge that was just brought on by Hurricane Helene.

As Milton churns closer, Tampa International Airport said it would suspend operations Tuesday at 9 a.m. and remain closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport also said it would close Tuesday, and remain shuttered on Wednesday and Thursday.

The University of Florida said it would be canceling classes Wednesday and Thursday, but plan to reopen Friday morning.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Beloved’ dad who volunteered to help at scene ID’d as man killed in Alaska landslide
‘Beloved’ dad who volunteered to help at scene ID’d as man killed in Alaska landslide
Marilyn Heck, Kevin Shalvey, and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News

(KETCHIKAN, Alaska.) — A 42-year-old husband and father has been identified as the man killed in a landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Sunday, officials said.

Sean Griffin, a Ketchikan native and member of the city’s public works team for 17 years, was killed when he responded to help during his scheduled time off, according to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

“Sean and another team member were clearing stormwater drains when they were caught in the landslide,” Ketchikan officials said in a statement.

“Sean was a beloved husband, father, son, neighbor, and coworker,” Ketchikan officials said. “He spent his life serving his family and his community. … He started as a solid waste collector, moved up to solid waste facility operator, then to streets maintenance technician, and finally promoted to senior maintenance technician. “

“Sean is remembered for his dedication, positive spirit, and unwavering devotion to his family, his friends, and to the community,” the statement said.

Mandatory evacuations were put in place after the landslide swept through streets on Sunday afternoon, according to Kacie Paxton, a public information officer for the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

Three people were injured and hospitalized following the landslide, according to Paxton. One of those people was later released, she said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an Alaska Disaster Emergency Declaration. A separate Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration was issued by borough Mayor Rodney Dial and city of Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer.

“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” Kiffer said in a statement. “With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our state geologist.”

“The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes,” he added.

Photos released by the borough appeared to show a pile of trees and loose soil up against several hillside homes, at least one of which appeared to have been pushed into another home. Other photos appeared to show roads covered with debris, including trees.

“Our prayers are with the families, the injured, those recovering, and the community,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said on social media, later adding, “My team and I stand ready to help facilitate any federal assistance that may be necessary.”

This landslide comes as Ketchikan saw about 3 inches of rain this month — about half its average rainfall for August.

Ketchikan received over 2.5 inches of rainfall over this weekend, and higher elevations in the Ketchikan Range reported 5 to 9 inches of rain. Too much rain at once after a drier period can cause a landslide.

The rain continued on Monday but is forecast to dry off through Tuesday. More rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as a new frontal system moves in.

Landslides are common in southeast Alaska. Six people were killed, including an 11-year-old girl, in a major landslide in Wrangell, about 100 miles north of Ketchikan, last November.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Newsmax reaches settlement with Smartmatic regarding 2020 election claims
Newsmax reaches settlement with Smartmatic regarding 2020 election claims
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — On the brink of trial, the cable news channel Newsmax on Thursday reached a settlement with voting machine company Smartmatic, bringing an end to a defamation lawsuit that accused the network of spreading multiple false claims surrounding the 2020 election.

Smartmatic had accused Newsmax of publishing dozens of false reports claiming that Smartmatic helped rig the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. Newsmax had argued, in part, that they were reporting on newsworthy claims of fraud.

“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” Newsmax said in a statement posted to their website.

Smartmatic did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The news comes as jury selection was already underway in Delaware, according to a court official, with opening statement set to begin Monday.

The amount of the settlement was not immediately disclosed.

In a separate case last year, Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit that involved similar claims related to the election.

The Newsmax trial had been set to play out before the same judge that oversaw the Dominion case.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Body found during search for 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his birthday party
Body found during search for 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his birthday party
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(BOISE, Idaho) — A 5-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from his own birthday party is believed to have been found dead, Idaho police said Tuesday.

Matthew Glynn was last seen at home late Monday afternoon while celebrating his fifth birthday with friends and family, Boise police said.

Following a massive search, search crews found a body in a canal on Tuesday, Boise police said. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will make an official identification, though the victim is believed to be Matthew, police said.

The body was found in a canal about a half-mile north of where the boy went missing, police said. There appears to be no signs of foul play, police said.

“We are heartbroken over this development today,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a statement. “We want to thank our many partners for their response as well as the public for their willingness to help another member of our community in a time of need.”

Officers had responded to a report of the missing child shortly before 6 p.m. local time, Winegar said. Matthew, who was nonverbal and had autism, was wearing Batman pajamas when he went missing, Winegar said.

Authorities immediately launched a large-scale search involving drones, ATVs, UTVs and tracking dogs that primarily focused on waterways in the area, as Matthew was drawn to water, the police chief said.

Police also conducted door-to-door searches to check people’s backyards, Winegar said.

Ron Christensen with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue said 30 personnel were also involved in the search Monday night, including mountain bike teams that covered parts of a local greenbelt.

The group deployed UTVs with flashing lights and played the song “Wheels on the Bus” through speakers to try to attract Matthew, Christensen said.

The Boise Fire Department was also involved in the search.

“Sadly, this is not the outcome we were all hoping for. Our hearts go out to Matthew’s family, and we extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time,” Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.