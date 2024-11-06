Hurricane Rafael strengthens to Category 3 before landfall in Cuba: Latest track and forecast

(NEW YORK) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the Line Fire ravaging areas east of Los Angeles since Sept. 5.
Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a 34-year-old man from Norco, was identified “as the suspect who started a fire in the area of Baseline Road and Alpin Street in the city of Highland, also known as the Line Fire,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
Halstenberg was being held on suspicion of arson with his bail set at $80,000, officials said.
The Line Fire — one of three large wildfires tearing through southern California — burned 32,905 acres and was at 14% containment as of Sunday night, with around 65,600 structures threatened, according to the latest update by Cal Fire.
Authorities issued evacuation orders for 13,300 structures with another 52,300 under evacuation warnings.
No structures are confirmed damaged or destroyed. Three firefighters have been injured in the effort to contain the blaze, fire officials said.
“The Line Fire continues to grow in steep terrain with difficult access, especially in the Big Bear area,” Cal Fire said. “Near-vertical slopes make putting in control lines challenging.”
Stronger winds were expected through Tuesday night, “which could lead to drops in relative humidity and greater fire spread,” Cal Fire said. “Towards the end of the week, cooler weather may moderate fire activity.”
California authorities are grappling with two other growing wildfires — the Bridge Fire in Angeles National Forest and the Airport Fire straddling Orange and Riverside counties.
Gov. Gavin Newsom requested Federal Emergency Management Agency aid Tuesday evening to “secure vital resources to suppress the Bridge and Airport fires.”
The Bridge Fire — burning since Sept. 8 — was at 34,240 acres and 0% containment on Tuesday night, Cal Fire said, having seen substantial growth throughout the day.
“High winds and low humidity are aiding the spread of the fire,” Cal Fire’s update said.
The Airport Fire — which began on Sept. 9 — was at 19,028 acres and 0% containment. The blaze is threatening 10,500 structures and has so far injured five firefighters and two civilians, Cal Fire said.
Newsom said in a Tuesday press release that the response effort across southern California includes “thousands of boots on the ground, including firefighters, soldiers, law enforcement and first responders, as well as air assets including 51 helicopters and nine fixed-wing aircraft.”
This week, the governor called in National Guard troops and aircraft to aid the fire containment efforts.
(GETTYSBURG, Penn.) — A Gettysburg College swimmer is no longer enrolled at the school after allegedly carving a racial slur on his teammate’s chest at an on-campus residence during an informal social gathering, according to school officials.
The student, who has not been named by the college or authorities, allegedly used a box cutter to scratch the n-word on another Gettysburg College swimmer, according to a statement from the victim’s family published in the school’s newspaper. The family said it decided to come forward to “add clarity, not stir controversy as we struggle to comprehend the nightmare that haunts our son and our family.”
“For the sake of our son’s well-being, we are attempting to address the recent challenges by mirroring our son’s spirit of humility and courage,” the family said in the statement. “Our son did not choose to have a hateful racial slur scrawled across his chest, but he has chosen not to return the hate. He did not choose the color of his skin tone, but has chosen to embrace the strength and diversity it represents. Our son did not choose to be shunned and isolated at the behest of some who pay lip service to inclusion and diversity.”
The two students allegedly involved were initially removed from swim team activities while the college investigated the incident, according to Jamie Yates, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Gettysburg College.
“The student who did the scratching is no longer enrolled at the College,” Yates told ABC News in a statement. “The college is working with the other student and his family about how to most constructively move forward.”
Gettysburg Police Department Chief Robert Glenny Jr. told ABC News that the department has not received a complaint regarding the incident.
Glenny Jr. said the department reached out to the college campus safety upon learning of the incident, but were told while the victim was “encouraged” by the college to contact law enforcement, “the victim had chosen not to and to let the college disciplinary process handle this matter.”
The school newspaper, The Gettysburgian, published a statement on Friday from the family of the student who had the slur allegedly cut into his chest, saying the incident happened two weeks ago at a men’s swim team social gathering in which the victim was the only person of color present. According to the family, the scratching had been done by someone the victim “trusted” and considered a friend.
According to the newspaper, it published a statement from the victim’s family anonymously in order to protect the identity of the victim.
“Two weeks ago on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6, our son became the victim of a hate crime,” the family wrote in the statement published in The Gettysburgian.
In what Gettysburg College called a joint statement with the complainant’s family, the college said they “had previously made a commitment to the family that once the investigation was nearing its completion, we would work with them about how most constructively to move forward.”
“Those conversations have already begun and will continue. Both parties understand that this process will take time and are committed to working together,” Gettysburg College said in a statement.
The NAACP Greater Harrisburg Chapter confirmed to ABC News it is aware of the incident and the NAACP PA State Conference has been informed.
While the NAACP Greater Harrisburg Chapter said it is not commenting as the family and school continue working through the investigation, President Franklin E. Allen said in a statement that “it is just the beginning of the school year, and no one should fear being in college.”
In the joint statement released by Gettysburg College, the family said they wanted to reiterate that they are aware they retain the right to pursue local, state and federal criminal charges.
“The College and the family both recognize the gravity and seriousness of this situation and hope it can serve as a transformative moment for our community and beyond,” the statement also said.
ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump has not played golf since the apparent assassination attempt near one of his courses last month, and is not expected to hit the golf course again until a new security plan is in place — which sources tell ABC News is not expected to be in effect until after the election.
The Secret Service had previously expressed its concern to Trump over his golfing and told him during a briefing last month that additional planning and security procedures are needed for him to be able to continue his golf outings.
Trump, who owns several golf courses, typically plays on a regular basis.
Asked about the development, a Secret Service spokesperson referred questions to the Trump campaign.
“Since the attempted assassination of former President Trump on July 13, the U.S. Secret Service has made comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing, and protective operations,” said Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi. “Today, the former President is receiving heightened protection and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously.”
Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 30 to federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to assassinate Trump at the former president’s golf club in Florida. On the day of the alleged attempted assassination, Trump was playing golf on the course when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, according to investigators.
Routh fled after the agent fired in his direction, and was subsequently apprehended. Trump was not harmed in the incident.