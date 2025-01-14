Husband arrested for murder after wife’s body found in dumpster

Husband arrested for murder after wife’s body found in dumpster
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(COOPERSBURG, Pa.) — A man has been arrested in the murder of a New Jersey woman whose body was found in a Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, dumpster over the weekend.

Rolando Corte, 42, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lucrecia Jadan Sumba, 39, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sumba was reported missing by friends and family on Jan. 9 to the Elizabeth Police Department. Sumba was killed last Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

Corte was identified and arrested on Sunday. He is being held at the Union County Jail in New Jersey and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim had any connection or what led police to identify Corte as a suspect.

The woman was found in a dumpster on S. 3rd Street in Coopersburg just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Coopersburg, a suburb of Allentown, is about 80 miles west of Elizabeth.

An autopsy revealed Sumba’s cause of death was sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the county coroner.

“A joint investigation conducted by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police Department, Coopersburg Police Department, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office led to the identification and arrest of Corte,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Coopersburg Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Gone Girl’ kidnapper charged in home invasions from years earlier
‘Gone Girl’ kidnapper charged in home invasions from years earlier
Dublin Police Services, FILE

(CALIFORNIA) — The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Northern California woman in a case that became known nationwide as the “Gone Girl” kidnapping has now been charged with other break-ins and assaults from years earlier, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Matthew Muller — who pleaded guilty in the 2015 kidnapping and sexual assault of Denise Huskins — has now been charged in connection with two other home invasions from 2009, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office said.

In the first attack, on Sept. 29, 2009, Muller allegedly broke into a woman’s home in Mountain View, tied her up, forced her drink a mix of medications and told her he was going to rape her, prosecutors said. The woman “persuaded him against it,” and Muller then allegedly suggested she get a dog and fled the scene, prosecutors said.

Weeks later, on Oct. 18, 2009, Muller allegedly broke into a home in Palo Alto, bound and gagged a woman and forced her to drink NyQuil, prosecutors said. “He then began to assault her, before being persuaded to stop,” prosecutors said. “Muller gave the victim crime prevention advice, then fled.”

Muller faces two felony counts of committing a sexual assault during a home invasion, prosecutors said.

Muller, who is currently in a federal prison in Arizona, is expected to be arraigned Monday.

On March 23, 2015, Muller broke into a home in Vallejo, where he drugged and tied up Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, prosecutors said.

He kidnapped Huskins and took her to a cabin in South Lake Tahoe, where he sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

Quinn went to the police, who started to consider him a suspect.

After two days held captive, Muller drove Huskins to Southern California and released her.

Once Huskins was freed, the couple was then accused of a hoax, and the case set off a media firestorm fueled by suggestions that the case mirrored the book and movie “Gone Girl.”

Muller was arrested for Huskins’ kidnapping in June 2015 when he was identified as a suspect in a home invasion in Dublin, California.

Muller pleaded guilty in 2016 to Huskins’ kidnapping and in 2022 to her sexual assaults, prosecutors said.

The case became the subject of the Netflix documentary “American Nightmare” released earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge to rule on whether Rudy Giuliani must give up World Series rings, condo in defamation case
Judge to rule on whether Rudy Giuliani must give up World Series rings, condo in defamation case
Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani’s New York Yankees World Series rings must be stored in a closet in his son’s apartment until a judge decides whether the former New York mayor must relinquish them as part of a defamation judgment he owes to two Georgia election workers, the judge ordered Tuesday.

“The point was to ensure the security of the rings,” Judge Lewis Liman said during the final hearing before trial begins Thursday.

The trial will determine whether Giuliani, 80, must turn over three World Series rings and his Florida condominium to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won a $148 million defamation award against him.

The former mayor’s son, Andrew, has possession of the rings and agreed to keep them “secreted in a bedroom closet” pending the outcome. Giuliani has asserted the Florida condo is his permanent residence and exempt from the judgment.

Giuliani, once Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has already given up a New York City apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by actress Lauren Bacall and several luxury watches. He has been disbarred and held in contempt in New York and in Washington.

Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani in 2021 after he repeatedly made false claims they corrupted the 2020 Georgia vote.

On Tuesday, Giuliani’s attorney sought unsuccessfully to call as witnesses Giuliani’s spokesman, Ted Goodman, and Monsignor Alan Placa, a retired priest. Both men have “intimate knowledge of his intent and the homestead,” Giuliani’s attorney said.

Placa “answers to a higher power than this court,” defense attorney Joseph Cammarata added.

“What do you mean?” Judge Liman interjected.

“He answers to God, your honor,” Cammarata responded.

Liman denied the defense request to reconsider allowing the priest to testify.

Giuliani himself is the primary witness at trial and is expected to testify first.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

10 injured in shooting outside Queens music venue, suspects at large, NYPD says
10 injured in shooting outside Queens music venue, suspects at large, NYPD says
Members of the New York Police Department discuss a shooting in Queens, New York, at a press conference on Jan. 2, 2025. Via NYPD.

(NEW YORK) — Ten people were shot after several men opened fire at a group of people waiting outside of a music venue in Queens, New York, the New York Police Department said in a press conference early on Thursday.

Officers received reports of several people shot at an event space in Queens at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday evening, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said.

Ninety people were inside the building, which was at capacity, Rivera said. There was a line of about 15 people waiting outside to enter the space when three to four males approached and opened fire.

Ten people were shot, all between the ages of 16 and 20, Rivera said. Six of injured are female and four are male, he said. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe that at least 30 shots were fired in the direction of the group.

The male suspects fled on foot and drove away in a sedan with out of state plates, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was gang related. This was not a terrorist attack, Rivera said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.