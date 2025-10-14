I-85 crash: 8 dead, multiple cats injured after semi-truck collision in Georgia

(ATLANTA) — Eight people were killed in a fiery, six-vehicle pileup on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, Georgia, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office confirmed to ABC News.

A semi-trailer chicken feed truck collided into the back of a Dodge van Monday afternoon, causing a chain reaction that ensnared four other cars in the northbound lanes of I-85, just south of mile marker 147, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The Dodge van caught on fire and all seven passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The coroner confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that another individual in the pile-up was also pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the identities of those killed.

One of the vehicles in the crash was an animal transportation van that belonged to Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, Georgia’s largest no-kill animal shelter, according to their website.

The van was transporting 37 cats to a shelter in Vermont, and the driver, along with multiple cats, sustained injuries in the collision. Five cats are missing, according to their Facebook post.

“In the chaos of the wreckage, cages were crushed, and cats began to flee,” the organization said in the post. “We are conducting triage on all of the cats involved to determine the extent of their injuries and needed medical care.”

“This is a tragic day, and our thoughts are with all who are grieving,” the organization added.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, as the collision closed all northbound lanes of I-85 in the area until almost 10 p.m.

“We do not have any updates at this time. This crash is still under investigation. Once we receive new information, we will provide you with an update,” Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young told ABC News.

Jackson County is about 60 miles north of Atlanta.

Man fatally shot by NYC police alleged to have attacked officer with a butcher knife
New York City police officers at a scene in Brooklyn, September 7, 2025, where several officers fatally shot a man suspected of entering a nearby police precinct and attacking an officer with a butcher knife. (WABC

(NEW YORK) — New York City police officers opened fire early Sunday and killed a man alleged to have barged though the back door of a police precinct station house and attacked an officer with a butcher knife when she tried to fight him off, authorities said.

The deadly shooting occurred on a street in the Brownsville section of the New York City borough of Brooklyn near the 73rd Precinct station house, where the suspect slashed an officer with a knife that authorities said had a 14-inch blade, according to police.

On Monday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) identified the deceased suspect as 35-year-old Justin Coleman of Brooklyn.

“Every day our officers put on their uniforms, they encounter dangerous situations out in the street, but it’s another kind of danger when someone comes directly into a precinct armed with a knife and attacks our officers,” Chief of Patrol Phillip Rivera of the New York York Police Department (NYPD) said at a news conference on Sunday.

A motive for the station house attack remains under investigation.

The attack occurred at around 5:24 a.m. when the suspect was captured on surveillance video attempting to enter the locked front door of the station house, Rivera said on Sunday. The suspect then allegedly walked to the rear of the station house and entered through a door that Rivera said is clearly marked for use by authorized NYPD personnel only.

“He entered the rear of the precinct and was immediately confronted by a police officer who was assigned to station-house security,” Rivera said.

When the officer directed the suspect to the front of the station house for assistance, he allegedly pulled out the butcher knife and attacked her but the officer was able to fight him off, Rivera said. The suspect slashed the officer in the forehead before fleeing, the NYPD said in a statement on Monday.

Rivera said the suspect ran out of the back door allegedly still wielding the knife. Several officers followed the suspect down the street, ordering him repeatedly to drop the weapon, according to Rivera.

Officers initially deployed a stun gun on the suspect but it had no effect, Rivera said during Sunday’s news conference.

At one point, the suspect “lunged at an officer with the knife extended toward that officer,” prompting officers to open fire, hitting the suspect multiple times, Rivera said Sunday.

On Monday, the NYPD said that two officers shot the man.

The suspect was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead, according to Rivera on Sunday.

The officer who was attacked at the station house was taken to a hospital, treated for what Rivera described as superficial injuries, and released.

“Thank god our sister is on the road to recovery, but this was a clear targeted attack on New York City police officers,” Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association union, said in a statement. “This individual had no fear when he walked into a police precinct and attacked a uniformed cop – there is no telling what he might have done to innocent New Yorkers out on the street. Despite being injured, our sister pursued this individual along with her fellow police officers, and they stopped the threat before anyone else was hurt.”

“This is another example of the extraordinary work our police officers are doing in an incredibly dangerous environment,” Hendry’s statement said.

8-year-old bitten by shark 'recovering well,' 'in good spirits' says family
Views from the Drift Hotel March 25, 2019 Overseas Highway, Key Largo Florida (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

(KEY LARGO, Fla.) — The family of the 8-year-old old boy who was bitten by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Key Largo, Florida, on Labor Day released a statement Wednesday thanking those who helped with his rescue.

Richard Burrows was bitten by a blacktip shark Monday afternoon while snorkeling with his father, David, and his sister, his family said in their statement.

The incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The child was airlifted by Trauma Star to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

“Richard’s 10-year-old sister, Rose, was instrumental in her brother’s rescue and both of her parents are immensely proud of the strength of character and composure she demonstrated under pressure,” the family statement said.

A good Samaritan, identified as Richard Hayden, heard calls for help over the radio and helped guide the boy’s boat to shore, according to an incident report. Hayden assisted the child’s father in applying tourniquets to the boy’s right leg to control bleeding before emergency responders arrived, the report stated.

The family thanked Hayden in their statement, as well as law enforcement, first responders and medical staff.

“Richard is recovering well from his surgery and is gaining strength by the day. He is in good spirits,” the family statement said. “Our hope is that he will be back enjoying his passion for the ocean and marine life with his older sister in no time.”

“The Burrows family sincerely appreciate and thank everyone for their messages of support and well wishes and assistance in these past days. We now request some privacy for the family to focus solely on Richard’s recovery and will not be commenting further,” the family statement concluded.

The Labor Day attack marks the latest in a series of shark encounters in the Florida Keys region. Last July, Jose Abreu, 37, survived multiple bites from a bull shark while spearfishing near a reef off Key West.

The area has seen several serious shark incidents in recent years. Jameson Reeder Jr., who lost his leg in a bull shark attack in 2022, recently returned to the same waters where he was bitten.

“I was a little scared before I jumped in,” Reeder told ABC News in July. “For a split two seconds, it was like a whole flashback of the shark attack, but I knew I had the Lord and I just had a lot of fun.”

Scientists say there has been an increase in shark populations, which they attribute to warmer water temperatures and successful conservation efforts.

Father accused of killing 9-year-old daughter he falsely claimed was kidnapped pleads not guilty
Essex County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK ) — A father accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York and then falsely claiming she was kidnapped pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Luciano Frattolin, of Montreal, was arraigned in Essex County on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

A judge ordered him held without bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 19, with a jury trial set to begin in January 2026.

Frattolin is accused of killing his daughter, Melina Galanis Frattolin, during a vacation to the U.S., concealing her body and fabricating a story that she was abducted.

Melina was found dead in a shallow pond in a remote area near Ticonderoga on July 20, a day after he reported that she was abducted when he pulled over to go into the woods to go to the bathroom, police said.

Melina died by homicide and from “asphyxia due to drowning,” according to preliminary autopsy results, New York State Police said.

Investigators believe she was killed on July 19, just hours after she called her mother to say that she and her father were on their way back to Montreal, police said.

The indictment alleges Frattolin drowned his daughter then concealed her body “by placing it in a wooded area in water, near a fallen tree with a rock on top of the corpse.”

ABC News has reached out to his public defender for comment but has not yet received a response.

Melina lived with her mother full time in Montreal and was on a 10-day vacation to New York City and Connecticut with her father at the time, according to Capt. Robert McConnell of the New York State Police.

According to McConnell, Frattolin and his daughter’s mother have been estranged since 2019. He said the mother knew Frattolin had taken Melina on a vacation and told police she had no prior concerns about them traveling to the U.S. together.

Frattolin’s kidnapping report led the New York State Police to issue an Amber Alert early on July 20. A massive search was launched before her body was discovered later that day by New York State Police Forest Rangers, authorities said.

“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell alleged during a July 20 news conference.

Police began to focus on the father as a suspect after finding inconsistencies in his account of events and the timeline he provided, McConnell said.

