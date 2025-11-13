‘I can’t take any more of this’: Prince Andrew allegedly pleaded with Epstein to deny allegations

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Within the thousands of Epstein documents released on Wednesday night by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are several newly released emails between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “The Duke” — which appears to be Prince Andrew — in which “The Duke” pleads with Epstein and Maxwell to publicly say he “knew nothing” of forthcoming allegations about the trio.

“I am NOT involved and … I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations,” says “The Duke” in the email exchange on March 4, 2011. “I don’t know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can’t take any more of this.”

The email exchange began after a reporter for The Mail on Sunday reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney for comment on a story he said the publication was set to run on Maxwell, Epstein and Prince Andrew — including allegations listed by the reporter about Prince Andrew and several other allegations that were not related to him.

That email was soon forwarded to Epstein, who forwarded it to an email recipient named “The Duke,” whose email address was redacted.

“What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?” “The Duke” said to Epstein.

“Just got it two minute ago.. I ve [sic] asked g lawyers to send a letter,” Epstein responded in part, apparently referring to Maxwell.

“Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations,” replied “The Duke” in the exchange. “I can’t take any more of this my end.”

In a separate and newly released email exchange, Epstein also appeared to undercut Prince Andrew’s efforts to distance himself from his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, by raising doubts about whether a photo of them was authentic.

“I don’t remember meeting her at all,” Andrew said of Giuffre in his 2019 BBC interview. “I don’t remember that photograph ever being taken … you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not.”

However, following the release of the new documents on Wednesday, Epstein appears to confirm the photo was authentic, while challenging the remainder of her allegations.

“Yes, she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have,” Epstein wrote in a July 2011 email to a redacted email address.

In an additional apparent reference to Giuffre, Epstein suggests that Prince Andrew’s accuser should be “investigate[d]” and that “Buckingham Palace would love it.”

“The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar. I think Buckingham Palace would love it,” Epstein wrote to a publicist in July 2011. “You should task someone to investigate the girl [REDACTED], that has caused the Queens son all this agro. I promise you she is a fraud. you and i will be able to go to ascot for the rest of our lives.”

The former Prince Andrew is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after he was recently stripped of all his titles due to past association with Epstein.

The latest documents were obtained after the committee subpoenaed the Epstein Estate over the summer.

The White House accused Democrats on the committee of releasing “selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative” about President Trump,” including one in which Epstein wrote that Trump “spent hours at my house” with someone the Democrats alleged was a victim.

“These emails prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

