“I could use a Wolverine”: Jennifer Garner’s Comic-Con elevator ordeal goes viral

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Garner‘s Instagram is already famous for her takes on her daily life, and thanks to a new post and a stuck elevator, she’s gone viral again.

Garner was recently making her first trip to San Diego Comic-Con when her elevator stopped, trapping her and the other occupants inside. But in spite of her super-heroics onscreen, Garner called for help — from her costumed colleagues.

“I could use a Wolverine. I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone,” she said in the first video.

Eleven minutes into the ordeal she started filming again, explaining the elevator was getting “toasty” and as a result she was “shvitzy” — i.e. sweaty — and needed “to blot.” She added, “‘Don’t cut the blue wire’ is what I’m hearing.”

She later sat, explaining she heard “that’s what you’re supposed to do” thanks to an “episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and still later, began singing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” to pass the time.

Forty-five minutes in the occupants called 911, and at the one-hour mark, with Garner folding her hands and quietly singing “Like A Prayer,” lights on the stuck car activated.

But it was another 12 minutes before Madonna‘s intercession helped: Members of the local fire department were able to get the doors open.

Garner’s ordeal, updated July 28, got more than 365,000 likes on Instagram, including from Courtney Cox, Nathan Fillion (who called it “terrifying”) and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop maven expressed, “Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Bacon learns being famous doesn’t “suck”
Courtesy Netflix

With the whole “six degrees” thing, pretty much everybody can recognize — or is actually linked to — Kevin Bacon, so he decided to change that with a little social experiment, he tells Vanity Fair.

The results of the experiment were pretty much a no-brainer: being famous is cool.

“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” the Footloose icon told the magazine.

“Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent,” he added. He said he underwent a glow-down, with a makeup expert changing his looks with a prosthetic nose, glasses and fake teeth, before emerging incognito at the outdoor Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove.

“Nobody recognized me. People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you,'” Bacon recalled.

“I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f****** coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,'” he lamented.

Speaking of the just-dropped Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the new horror flick MaXXXine, Bacon said, “I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be. That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I’ve fought really long and hard for it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in ‘Red One’ trailer
Karen Neal

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up in a new action-packed adventure.

On Tuesday the trailer for Red One was released, which features the two actors on a quest to save Santa Claus.

According to a synopsis for the film, Johnson portrays the North Pole’s head of security. When Santa is kidnapped, Johnson’s character “must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter,” played by Evans, “in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

The trailer shows the two stars battling vicious snowmen on a beach and watching Krampus playing “Krampusschlap.”

Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and Lucy Liu.

In one clip in the trailer, Liu tells Johnson, “We need to prepare for the possibility of no Christmas.”

Johnson and Evans shared the trailer of the film in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday and wrote in the caption, “We both LOVE Christmas, and took Christmas lore and Christmas legend, shook it up and flipped it on its head.”

“Just like we wanted to do to each other,” they added. “Ladies and gents, enjoy our new trailer for RED ONE and experience Christmas like never before.”

Red One arrives in theaters just in time for the holidays on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mattel to debut Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House at Comic-Con
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you were one of those Barbie fans who preferred Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House to Barbie’s Dreamhouse, you’re in luck.

People reports that Mattel Creations is embracing all the love that Ken got from the 2023 movie by releasing a Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House. The house, modeled after Ken’s takeover of the Dreamhouse in the movie, will make its debut July 24 at San Diego Comic-Con before being officially available on the Mattel website July 25. 

The Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House, which will sell for $50, will come with a denim-wearing Ken doll, with a sign that reads “Kendom” in the background. It also features swinging saloon doors that read “Kendom,” with a horse head and horseshoe on it. 

But if you still prefer the traditional Barbie Dreamhouse, there’s no need to worry — a Barbie the Movie Mini DreamHouse will be on display at Comic-Con, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.