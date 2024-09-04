‘I had so much fear’: Students recount shooting at Georgia high school

‘I had so much fear’: Students recount shooting at Georgia high school
Megan Varner/Getty Images

(WINDER, Ga.) — Joshua Maloch thought his Georgia high school was holding an active shooter drill when an alarm went off Wednesday morning alerting a school lockdown.

“We all had to get into the corner of my class and duck down,” the 10th grader at Apalachee High School in Winder, told ABC News.

“I didn’t think it was real, because a lot of times I have drills,” he added.

It was when he heard multiple shots ring out that he said feared for his life and was scared his brother and sister might not make it out.

“Everybody was scared, and people were screaming, calling their moms, everything,” he said.

Two students and two teachers were killed and another nine victims were taken to hospitals with injuries in the shooting at Apalachee High School, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect — a 14-year-old male student at the high school — is in custody, authorities said.

Alexandra Romero, a sophomore at Apalachee High School, told ABC News that students in her classroom began hugging each other while covering during the shooting.

“I was scared. I had so much fear, like I’m still shaking, like I was so scared. I didn’t know my like feelings were so heightened. I cried too,” she said.

She said that after they were able to leave the classroom, she saw a teacher on the floor and “blood everywhere.”

“I’m definitely scared to go back. I talked with my parents and stuff. I don’t feel safe going back there for a while,” she said. “It’s hard to get out of my head, like seeing that body right there.”

Senior Sergio Caldera, 17, said he was in chemistry class when he heard gunshots.

“My teacher goes and opens the door to see what’s going on. Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there’s an active shooter,” Caldera told ABC News.

He said his teacher locked the door and the students ran to the back of the room. Caldera said they heard screams from outside as they “huddled up.”

At some point, Caldera said someone pounded on his classroom door and shouted “Open up!” multiple times. When the knocking stopped, Caldera said he heard more gunshots and screams.

He said his class later evacuated to the football field.

Kyson Stancion said he was in class when he heard gunshots and “heard police scream, telling somebody, ‘There’s a shooting going on, get down, get back in the classroom.'”

“I was scared because I’ve never been in a school shooting,” he told ABC News.

“Everybody was crying. My teacher tried to keep everybody safe,” he added.

Sherley Martinez, a 12th grader at the school, said she was in a classroom when she heard gunshots ring out.

“Kids started crying, everyone was freaking out,” she told ABC News.

She said she was scared but tried to comfort her classmates.

“I tried to keep everybody comfortable,” she said. “I was telling everybody, ‘It’s going to be OK.'”

“In our small town, we’d never really would expect anything like this to happen,” she added.

ABC News’ Faith Abubey and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ramone Alston, escaped murderer convicted of fatally shooting 1-year-old girl, has been caught
Ramone Alston, escaped murderer convicted of fatally shooting 1-year-old girl, has been caught
This undated booking photo courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Corrections shows Ramone Alston. — North Carolina Department of Corrections

(KANNAPOLIS, N.C.) — Escaped murderer Ramone Alston, who escaped from custody Tuesday morning while being transported to a medical appointment at a North Carolina hospital, has been caught, authorities said.

Ramone Alston was captured shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at a hotel on Cloverleaf Parkway in Kannapolis, North Carolina, following an operation involving FBI Charlotte SWAT agents, Kannapolis Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Shortly after, Jacobia Crisp, a female acquaintance, was arrested in Alamance County and charged with felony aiding and abetting a fugitive, officials said.

Alston will be charged with felony escape from prison and is being taken to a high security unit in the state prison system where he will resume serving his life sentence for first degree murder and will await court appearances for his escape charges.

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing a 1-year-old girl on Christmas Day in 2015 and is serving a life sentence.

The infant victim, Maleah Williams, had been playing outside with her Christmas toys when she was struck by gunfire, her mother previously told Raleigh ABC station WTVD.

Alston, 30, broke away from a corrections officer while being escorted to UNC Hospital in Hillsborough on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

“He had freed himself from leg restraints and, still in handcuffs, jumped out and ran into adjacent woods,” the department said in a statement.

Director of Orange County Emergency Services Kirby Saunders said state, local and federal law enforcement teams searched hundreds of acres for Alston, using aerial assets including helicopters, canine resources and ground searchers.

“He’s unpredictable — we don’t know what he’s going to do, so he should certainly probably be considered dangerous,” Keith Acree, a spokesperson for the Department of Adult Correction, said in a press briefing earlier this week. “People make rash decisions at a time like this; he’s already made one very large rash decision this morning.”

Alston was taken into custody without injuries to anyone.

“I am grateful to our DAC staff and thankful for the support and effort from hundreds of local, state and federal public safety officers who helped in the search and investigation that returned Alston safely to custody,” said Todd Ishee, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. “This was an incredible collaborative effort of many people and agencies.”

ABC News’ Jason Volack and Julia Reinstein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Instagram filter will help keep Jackson Hole visitors from getting too close to wildlife
New Instagram filter will help keep Jackson Hole visitors from getting too close to wildlife
Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board

(NEW YORK) — A new Instagram filter will allow Jackson Hole visitors to interact with nature while keeping a safe distance from wildlife.

Every summer season, when school is out and the weather is warm enough to explore preserved land around the country, images circulate of people attempting to get too close to wildlife, often to snap a picture with the unsuspecting animal.

The occurrence is so prevalent that in 2023, Yellowstone National Park issued a message to tourists who spot wild animals: “Leave it alone and give it space.”

Tourism experts are now getting creative in finding ways to encourage visitors to keep their distance from wildlife, even docile-seeming giants like bison.

Visit Jackson Hole has launched the “Selfie Control” filter, an Instagram filter that will warn guests when they are getting too close to comfort.

Users can search for the filter on Instagram and then navigate through the animal options to the type of wildlife they are looking at, according to the tourism board.

If the live animal appears bigger than the icon featured on the filter, it means the user is too close. Once visitors move back to the appropriate distance, they can take a photo and tag @visitjacksonhole before sharing as a Story or in-feed post.

The tourism board decided to create the filter after noticing a “really big increase” in human-wildlife encounters, Crista Valentino, executive director of the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board, told ABC News.

The increase in interactions is likely stemming from a rise in the number of visitors, but Valentino believes that the emergence of smartphones and social media may have contributed to the growing trend of too-close calls between visitors and wildlife as well.

“Many of them are coming without the information of knowing and understanding that these are wild animals, that this is not a zoo, and that these animals need space,” Valentino said.

In May 2023, a video of a woman filmed standing precariously close to a fully grown bison went viral. Although the bison seemed unperturbed, nature experts warn against misjudging their slow, calm nature to mean that they can interact with them, Valentino said.

The tourism board has witnessed people take their children and place them on top of the 3,000-pound animals or get dangerously close to them for the perfect shot, she added.

“And if you get between a mom and a baby moose, that mom will very quickly close that gap and defend its young,” Valentino said.

In addition to the potential for the humans themselves to get hurt, after interactions with humans, wildlife can sometimes be put down because they are rejected from their herd, Valentino said.

National Parks visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife, including bison, elk and deer, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Each violation can result in fines up to $5,000 and six months in jail, according to the National Park Service.

“For professional photographers and amateurs alike, it’s hard to tell if a moose or bison is 25 or 100 yards away just by ‘eyeballing’ it, especially when you’re in a place like Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park with sprawling, wide-open spaces,” said Erik Dombroski, chair of the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board.

Similar incidents occur in Australia, another country known for its natural wonders.

Last year, professional photographers in Australia urged national parks visitors to stop messing with the numbats, a marsupial that lives in the western part of the country. The number of numbats is dwindling, with less than 1,000 estimated to still be living in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Visit Jackson Hole reminded guests that staying the appropriate distance is more than a suggestion — it’s a requirement. The filter will help visitors to avoid creating dangerous situations for themselves or others, Valentino said.

“We’re hoping to really see those those negative interactions decline,” Valentino said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Historic Dallas church largely collapsed in massive fire
Historic Dallas church largely collapsed in massive fire
ABC News

(DALLAS) — Overhaul companies remain on the scene of a historic Baptist church in Dallas after a major fire broke out Friday, leaving the structure largely collapsed. As of Saturday morning, the fire was knocked down and contained.

First Baptist Dallas is a Baptist church located in Dallas, Texas, that dates back to 1890.

No injuries or deaths were reported in connection with the fire.

“The structure has largely collapsed, which has caused many void spaces with ‘hot spots’. While there is no indication that the fire will escalate, [Dallas Fire Rescue] is expected to maintain an extended presence on the scene to extinguish all lingering areas of fire and to maintain a safe perimeter around the unstable building,” the city of Dallas told ABC News in a statement Saturday.

The fire had been contained to the secondary chapel on Saturday. The fire department is maintaining a safe perimeter around the building, but said there have been no large-scale evacuations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We are grateful that no one was injured today and are thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our Historic Sanctuary. They continue working but the primary fire has been extinguished. One way or another, we intend to meet for church this Sunday,” Dr. Robert Jeffress, a pastor at the church, said in a Tweet late Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.