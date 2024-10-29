“I intend to sue”: Robert Downey Jr. takes legal stand against potential digital likenesses of him

Good Morning America

While he’s been scanned digitally during his tenure with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. is warning “all future executives” against the idea of reanimating him using computer graphics tech. 

In a sit-down with the On with Kara Swisher podcast, Downey talked about McNeal, his Broadway debut, which deals with artificial intelligence. 

The conversation soon switched to one of the sticking points of the recent Hollywood strikes: studios using digital replicas of actors without their permission.

With regard to his previous digital likenesses — and their possible future use — Downey said of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gang, “I am not worried about them hijacking my character’s soul because there’s like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions there anyway and they would never do that to me, with or without me.” 

That said, he warned anyone else from doing so. “I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives just on spec,” he said, using a Hollywood term for a trial balloon script project.

“You’ll be dead,” Swisher noted, to which Downey replied, “I know, but my law firm will still be very active.”

Downey also admitted that despite the ubiquity of AI like Chat GPT and other tech, “I haven’t really played with any of these things,” adding of the play, “I wanted to maintain a bit of innocence going into this, and really have the character’s point of view, as this is taking place in the supposed near future, where it will all be different anyway.”

Related Posts

Whoopi Goldberg reveals her look for Broadway’s ‘Annie’
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Thursday’s installment of The View — and on her Instagram — EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg revealed her look as Miss Hannigan in the forthcoming New York City performances of Annie.

Miss Hannigan, the show’s antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song “Little Girls” and “Easy Street” in the production.

The revival of the classic musical will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

To her View audience, Whoopi said, “It may not be your grandma’s Annie, but it will be fun.” She added it’s “been a while” since she’s done theater — she last appeared on Broadway in 2011. Whoopi called it “kinda exciting and scary” to be returning.

When Whoopi announced she’d be on board, she commented, “I love the theater, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage. I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City.”

 

‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 2
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

The hit series Nobody Wants This is getting a second season.

Netflix announced Thursday that the romantic comedy about a podcast host named Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), an unconventional rabbi, will continue next year.

The series, which was created by executive producer Erin Foster and debuted on the streaming platform in September, followed Joanne and Noah’s unexpected relationship as they navigated their differing outlooks on life, as well as their “well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families,” according to a synopsis.

The show became an instant hit for its realistic and charming take on modern dating.

In a statement shared in a press release from Netflix about season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Foster said working on the show will “forever be a career highlight for me.”

“The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” she said. “I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls. … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

The series also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola and Tovah Feldshuh.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2025, according to the streaming platform.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ tops the box office again with million
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $51.6 million, for a two week total of $188 million.

Overseas, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice — starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe — tacked on an estimated $28.7 million, for a global tally of $246.3 million.

Speak No Evil opened in second place, earning an estimated $11.5 million at the domestic box office. The black comedy, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, collected an estimated $9.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $20.8 million.

Third place went to Deadpool and Wolverine, grabbing an estimated $5.2 million at the North American box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $621.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $1.3 billion to date.

Am I Racist?, starring Veep alum Matt Walsh, logged the top debut for a documentary film released in the past decade, according to Entertainment Weekly, opening in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earning an estimated $3 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

