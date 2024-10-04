‘I Love Lucy’ to make its Blu-ray debut Nov. 5

Paramount Home Entertainment

One of the most groundbreaking television comedies in history is finally coming to Blu-ray. Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Friday that I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will be available for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

That happens to be Election Day, and by the look of things, chances are you might need the laughs.

The set comes packed with supplemental goodies, including a colorized and never-before-released episode called “Lucy and the Loving Cup”; the remastered I Love Lucy pilot; and remastered versions of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, which ran from 1957 to 1960, including original commercials that ran for it back in the day.

Also included will be remastered versions of the original opening and closing credits; three long-lost “flashback” scenes; and a portion of the 1959 CBS fall preview special, Eye on CBS, featuring Lucille Ball and the show’s producer Vivian Vance, which hasn’t been seen since it aired.

