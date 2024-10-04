‘I Love Lucy’ to make its Blu-ray debut Nov. 5

‘I Love Lucy’ to make its Blu-ray debut Nov. 5
Paramount Home Entertainment

One of the most groundbreaking television comedies in history is finally coming to Blu-ray. Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Friday that I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will be available for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

That happens to be Election Day, and by the look of things, chances are you might need the laughs. 

The set comes packed with supplemental goodies, including a colorized and never-before-released episode called “Lucy and the Loving Cup”; the remastered I Love Lucy pilot; and remastered versions of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, which ran from 1957 to 1960, including original commercials that ran for it back in the day.

Also included will be remastered versions of the original opening and closing credits; three long-lost “flashback” scenes; and a portion of the 1959 CBS fall preview special, Eye on CBS, featuring Lucille Ball and the show’s producer Vivian Vance, which hasn’t been seen since it aired.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

“They say it takes a village to raise a killer”: ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ prequel series drops ’90s-era teaser
“They say it takes a village to raise a killer”: ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ prequel series drops ’90s-era teaser
Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime

Paramount+ with Showtime has dropped a teaser to Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series based on the hit avenging serial killer series that starred Michael C. Hall

À la Young Sheldon — but far darker — Hall will serve as a narrator of the show, which serves as an origin story with Patrick Gibson playing the younger version of Dexter Morgan.

“I’m a killer but I wasn’t born this way; I was made,” Hall intones. “I was made by my history, by the people around me. They say it takes a village to raise a killer.”

Among those are Christian Slater as Dexter’s dad, who helps him adopt “a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar.”

The ’90s-set series sees the younger Dexter interning in the forensics department of the Miami Metro Police Department — a gig the adult Dexter kept, which helped keep the police off his trail as he dispatched all manner of bad people over the original show’s eight-season run that ended in 2013.

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Patrick DempseyChristina Milian and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It debuts on Dec. 13 for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime. 

For Showtime subscribers, the series launches on Dec. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oprah, Montel, Andy Cohen and more react to death of talk show “pioneer” Phil Donahue
Oprah, Montel, Andy Cohen and more react to death of talk show “pioneer” Phil Donahue
Robin Platzer/Getty Images

Talk show hosts past and present took to social media to mourn Emmy winner and talk show icon Phil Donahue, who died Sunday night at 88 years old. 

Oprah Winfrey posted to Instagram a throwback photo of her hugging the man whose talk show dominance she challenged in the 1980s. “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” O said on Instagram, calling him a pioneer. “I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil.”

Montel Williams called Donahue the “godfather of talk shows” who “forever changed the landscape of television.” 

Sally Jessy Raphael called this a “very sad day” and said her former fellow chat show contemporary “was one of the finest broadcasters in American television.” Like Winfrey, Raphael posted a throwback picture of her and Donahue, echoing Oprah’s sentiment: “If there wasn’t a Phil, there would have never been a Sally.”

Piers Morgan posted a photo of himself interviewing the “clever, interesting man,” calling him “One of the true trail-blazing [sic] icons of American television.” 

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen hailed Donahue as a “singular talent who revolutionized daytime television, and the talk show itself,” thanking him for being “an outspoken advocate for the gay community at a time when we had none.”

Holly Robinson Peete posted a photo of her and husband Rodney Peete with Donahue and his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Holly said in part on X, “One of the highlights of our marriage was meeting and double dating with Phil and Marlo. The stories!!! Truly one of the best couples we’ve ever met. What a legend Phil was. A pioneer! He will be so missed.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison’
ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison’
ABC News Studios/Hulu

ABC News Studios has announced it will continue its successful true crime collaboration with Hulu with the new three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison

The series follows the story of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, a former receptionist who claims she was wrongly convicted of the poisoning murder of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam

According to the series’ producers, Conley’s conviction for the 2015 crime “sent shockwaves” through her small town of Sauquoit, New York, “dividing the town about what and who to believe.”

The series will see Conley speaking out for the first time, “staunchly maintaining her innocence, detailing her toxic relationship with Adam and offering her theories on who killed Mary and why.”

“The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder,” the tease continues.

“With unrivaled access to friends, families, investigators, local press and townsfolk, this docuseries is the first time in seven years the Yoder family has gone public and the first time since their daughter’s conviction that Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out.”

The series begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.