‘I needed to get to my boys’: Mother recounts Texas camp flood rescue

ABC News

(KERR COUNTY, Texas ) — In one of the deadliest floods in Texas history, a mother’s worst fears turned into grateful tears when she reunited with her two sons after they survived a harrowing experience at a camp near the Guadalupe River.

The devastating floods that struck central Texas on July 4 have claimed at least 119 lives, with around 170 people still missing. The disaster has been severe in Kerr County, where at least 27 children lost their lives at nearby Camp Mystic.

For Keli Rabon, that morning brought an alarming text message about flooding at Camp La Junta, where her sons Braeden, 9, and his younger brother Brock had arrived just the day before. “There is truly nothing that could prepare you for a moment of uncertainty, which became hours of uncertainty,” Rabon said in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

The situation quickly became dire as the camp lost power and cell service.

“Once I saw the information coming in from Camp Mystic that had been posted online, it became clear that this was quite a dire situation,” Rabon recalled. “I needed to just get to my boys as fast as I could.”

During the chaos, Brock and other campers climbed into the cabin rafters to escape rising floodwaters.

“Thank goodness the counselors and counselors in training helped all the campers to the rafters,” Braeden said. “They’re kids, too, but like high school grads. It’s just crazy.”

The camp’s director led efforts to evacuate the children to town. When Rabon finally reached her sons, she was overwhelmed.

“It was a rush of all the emotions, from intense gratitude to see them, hold them as tight as I could,” she said. “I tried my best to hold it together and not cry because I didn’t want to scare them anymore.”

But amid her relief, Rabon couldn’t help thinking of other families. While her boys’ experience ended in relief, the flooding claimed lives at other camps in the region.

“There was this immense sense of guilt and fright for the parents who wouldn’t be able to hold their children that night and maybe ever again,” Rabon said. “Words are not enough to express our gratitude for saving our sons’ lives.”

She said she hopes to thank the camp staff in person in the future.

Wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia says seeing photo of him alive is ‘very overwhelming’
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, spoke exclusively on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday morning in her first interview since Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with her husband in El Salvador Thursday.

Van Hollen late Thursday released a photo of himself with Abrego Garcia, which was the first time Vasquez Sura had seen him since spotting him in a photo among several other migrants being brought into El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison last month.

“It was very overwhelming,” Vasquez Sura said of seeing the image Thursday night.

“The most important thing for me, my children, his mom, his brother, his sibling, was to see him alive, and we saw him alive,” she told GMA’s Michael Strahan.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who has been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.

The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States.

After a federal judge ruled earlier this month that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, and the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that ruling, the polarizing case has become a test of the power of the executive branch versus the courts.

Vasquez Sura, speaking to GMA, denied that her husband is a member of MS-13 or any other gang.

“I won’t stop fighting until he returns home, until I know that he’s safe,” Vasquez Sura told Strahan.

“It’s been 37 days since March 12, since my husband was abducted,” said Vasquez Sura. “It’s been an emotional, emotional rollercoaster, honestly.”

“We’ve been together over seven years. It’s been amazing. He is very a loving husband, and amazing father. We were just young parents trying to live the American dream,” said Vasquez Sura, who is a U.S. citizen, along with the couple’s children.

“Our faith has grown, and I keep him in my prayers to bring him back home,” she said.

Strahan questioned Vasquez Sura about her filing for an order of protection from her husband in 2021, in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will. The case was closed about a month later when she failed to appear for a court hearing.

“You did take out a temporary order of protection against your husband in 2021. Were you in fear of your husband?” Strahan asked.

“My husband is alive,” Vasquez Sura responded. “That’s all I can say.”

Earlier this week, in a statement released to ABC News through her attorney, Vasquez Sura said, “After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution after a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a protective order in case things escalated. We were able to work through this situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling. Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him.”

Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Vasquez Sura’s home state of Maryland, flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to try to meet with Abrego Garcia.

“I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance,” Van Hollen said in the social media post in which he shared the photo of him with Abrego Garcia. “I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”

Vasquez Sura was told that the meeting between Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia was set up by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, a source close to the family told ABC News.

The source said Abrego Garcia and Vasquez Sura were not able to speak.

New Jersey transit strike: Tentative deal reached, trains will resume operation
ABC News

A tentative agreement has been reached to end New Jersey’s first statewide transit strike in more than 40 years, according to the union representing the engineers and train operators.

Trains are set to resume operations on Tuesday, according to NJ Transit. The union had previously indicated trains would resume on Monday.

“We will have a deal. Strike will end,” the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) said in a statement.

Terms of the agreement, which have not yet been released, will be sent to the union’s 450 members who work as locomotive engineers or are trainees for their consideration, according to the union.

The BLET will begin to conduct a ratification vote by electronic ballot for participating members and the agreement will also be voted on by the NJ Transit board at their next meeting on June 11.

“While I won’t get into the exact details of the deal reached, I will say that the only real issue was wages and we were able to reach an agreement that boosts hourly pay beyond the proposal rejected by our members last month and beyond where we were when NJ Transit’s managers walked away from the table Thursday evening,” Tom Haas, the general chairman for BLET, said in a statement.

The strike, which lasted just three days, shut down trains on Friday, leaving some 350,000 commuters scrambling to find other modes of transportation.

BLET members had been threatening to go on strike unless NJ Transit officials and the union were able to agree on new contract terms and conditions for the workers who drive the trains.

The day before the strike commenced, a deal with the union was close but not reached, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at the time.

Both sides met for eleventh-hour negotiations to avert the strike on Thursday, in addition to a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Monday with the National Mediation Board, but no resolution was reached.

Union leaders said during a press conference on May 9 that it’s been five years since train engineers working for NJ Transit have received a pay increase.

“Reasonable people would vote for an agreement that is fair,” BLET National President Mark Wallace said at the time.

BLET chairman Haas said during the same news conference that engineers working for NJ Transit earn an average salary of $113,000 a year. If NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average salary of $170,000 a year for engineer operators, then “we got a deal,” Haas said.

Following the news of the tentative strike deal, Kolluri said supplemental bus service and park and rides will be operational as planned on Monday, along with the light rail.

“If you can work from home, please do that one more time tomorrow,” he added.

NJ Gov. Murphy celebrated the agreement, saying, “I am delighted to report that NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have reached a tentative agreement and as a result, New Jersey’s first rail strike in decades has officially come to an end.”

Pennsylvania authorities deny bungling evidence in Luigi Mangione arrest
Pennsylvania authorities deny bungling evidence in Luigi Mangione arrest
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(ALTOONA, PA) — Pennsylvania authorities denied on Monday they botched the handling of evidence during the arrest of alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione.

“The Commonwealth avers that police at all times acted within the authority bestowed by law,” prosecutors wrote in a new court filing responding to a defense assertion that Mangione’s arrest was illegal.

Mangione has claimed police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, gave him “a specious and unreasonable” explanation for why officers approached him and failed to read him his Miranda rights when he was taken into custody on Dec. 9, 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to local charges of forgery, possession of an instrument of a crime and giving a false ID to an officer.

Prosecutors said police body-worn camera “captures his act of producing a forged driver’s license with false name to officers.”

Prosecutors also suggested there was nothing specious about the officers’ approach. According to the filing, a manager of the Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was spotted described where he was seated, what he was wearing and customer accounts that he “looks like the CEO shooter from New York.”

The caller said she was asking for police assistance because she could not approach or confront Mangione herself.

“The officers had valid reasonable suspicion to support an investigatory detention to identify who Defendant-Mangione was and whether he was a homicide suspect,” the filing, signed by Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks, said. “Defendant-Mangione voluntary (sic) speaks to officers without police compulsion and willingly provides them with is forged identification. In fact, at no time does Defendant-Mangione ask to leave, attempt to leave or try to disengage from the detention.”

Mangione is charged separately in New York, where the shooting took place, with two counts of stalking, a firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan as he was heading to an investors’ conference. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the murder through the use of a firearm charge.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in a court appearance on Friday. He is next due in court on Dec. 5 — just one day after the anniversary of Thompson’s killing. A trial will be scheduled for 2026.

The case in New York is expected to be tried before the state case in Pennsylvania.

