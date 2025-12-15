Ice Cube says he ‘jumped at’ opportunity to be in ‘Anaconda’ remake
Ice Cube appears in the Anaconda remake, an opportunity he says he didn’t want to turn down. At the LA premiere of the film, he said the movie was a full-circle moment after appearing in the 1997 original.
“It’s cool to do a cameo, to kind of make it go full circle in a way,” Cube told the crowd, according to Deadline. “When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it. I’m like, ‘This is something different. It’s cool.'”
“People probably get a kick out of me popping on the screen,” he said.
Cube starred as cameraman Danny in the 1997 movie. The 2025 version of the film stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Doug and Griff, best friends who pursue their dream to remake their favorite movie, Anaconda, and actually encounter a deadly snake. Cube reprises his role as Danny in the film.
(BRAZIL) — Prince William walked in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana, while visiting Brazil this week.
William, 43, posed in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, more than three decades after Diana did the same while visiting Brazil in 1991.
Diana traveled to Brazil on April 25, 1991, on an official visit with William’s father, King Charles III, then Prince Charles, whom she would go on to divorce five years later.
Describing William’s visit to Rio de Janeiro and the city’s ties to Diana, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told reporters Wednesday, “The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.”
In addition to posing in front of the statue, both Diana — who died in 1997 following a car crash — and William took in the view of Rio de Janeiro during their respective visits.
William visited the landmark just hours before hosting the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, where he announced the five winners of $1 million grants for environmental innovations.
On Thursday, the prince spoke at the COP30 Leaders Summit in Belem, Brazil, where he said by championing conservation efforts, he is following in the footsteps of his father, the king.
“I have long believed in the power of urgent optimism: the conviction that, even in the face of daunting challenges, we have the ingenuity and determination to make a difference, and to do so now,” William said. “I grew up with my father — the king — talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world, a subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause for so many years.”
Aunt Vivian is putting her mental health first in the fourth and final season of Bel-Air. Cassandra Freeman, who plays Aunt Viv on the Peacock series, tells ABC Audio the season finds her once again balancing family and ambition, but doing so on her own terms.
“I’m really big on this philosophy of the more women center themselves in their life and work, the easier life is, and I feel that a lot with Aunt Viv,” she says. “She could go back to her old ways in season 1 and only center her family, and in this [season] she’s like, ‘No, I’m gonna redo this thing.’ And she’s gonna put her own sanity and mental health in the driver’s seat, which is why she makes a lot of the decisions that she makes.”
Aunt Viv, as fans know, is the matriarch of the Banks family; the other women in the family are Hilary and Ashley, played by Coco Jones and Akira Akbar, respectively.
Coco says fans “will be gagged” by her storyline in the fourth season, especially when it comes to her relationships with LeMarcus and Jazz.
“Ithink Hilary has a lot on her shoulders this season. And it does get rocky, I can’t even lie, but it comes out with her finding a purpose and finding a reason behind all of the things,” Coco explains.
And Akira says Ashley becomes “more comfortable with who she is and her identity” while growing up and still going through “teenager problems.”
The first three episodes of Bel-Air‘s fourth season are now streaming on Peacock.