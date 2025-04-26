ICE, Florida officials arrest over 750 in 4-day operation

ICE, Florida officials arrest over 750 in 4-day operation
Agents from ICE and various Florida law enforcement agencies make arrests near Miami, Florida this week. Image via ICE

(MIAMI) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and law enforcement from the state of Florida have arrested 780 migrants who are in the United States illegally in a four-day operation beginning Monday, according to statistics obtained by ABC News.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Tidal Wave” uses ICE’s 287(g) authority, which allows for state and local law enforcement agencies to be deputized and to arrest those in the U.S. illegally. State and local agencies allow for ICE to be in jails and on task forces, according to the agency.

“I think the main reason why this operation is significant is because it’s the first of its kind,” Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, told ABC News. “It’s one that not only we’ve been doing what we have, but we have surged all our federal partners together along with Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement [and] Removal Operations, which are all the enforcement arms of ICE, but we’re also using all our 287(g) partners in the state of Florida. We’re using state, local and county law enforcement agencies to assist us in our operations.

“So this is one of the first large-scale missions we’ve done like this ever,” he added. “We brought a ‘whole the government’ approach with cooperative jurisdictions that want to help ICE secure communities in neighborhoods and remove public safety threats from our neighborhoods.”

The partnerships are a “force multiplier,” he said.

“State troopers, local police officers, county sheriffs — they’re our eyes and ears,” he said. “They encountered these criminal aliens out and about during their regular duties, and they’re able to go ahead and identify those public safety threats for us.”

ICE and officials from Florida law enforcement, which includes the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, arrested 275 people in four days with final orders of removal — meaning they can be removed from the country in short order.

Madison Sheahan, who serves as the ICE deputy director, told ABC News that the partnerships will continue.

“We’ve seen historic partnerships with the state of Texas that has been going on and being able to expand. We’ve seen historic partnerships in Virginia as well as many other states that are coming to the table, even states that you wouldn’t necessarily always think of as border states,” she said.

These 287(g) operations will continue across the country in partnership with state and federal law enforcement, resulting in successful enforcement operations, according to the officials.

Since the beginning of the administration, there have been 428 new 287(g) agreements signed with state and local law enforcement agencies, representing a 371% increase, Lyons noted.

Lyons said the partnerships with state and local law enforcement are “making communities safer.”

House Democratic leader Jeffries pushes back on divisions with Senate Democrats
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tussled with reporters Friday, pushing back against the notion that the Democratic Party is fractured as some Senate Democrats, including their leader, were on the cusp of joining Republicans to avert a government shutdown.

“Is it time for new leadership in the Senate?” a reporter asked.

“Next question,” Jeffries answered, notably withholding his public support for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“There are some colleagues of yours here in the House that are feeling betrayed. Is that what you’re feeling right now?” another reporter asked.

“The vote hasn’t happened yet,” Jeffries said.

“Have you lost confidence in him — since you guys see this so differently?” a reporter asked.

“Next question,” Jeffries repeated, dismissing the biting query.

“None of you are willing to say at this point that you have confidence in Chuck Schumer as leader?” Rachael Bade, an ABC News contributor and Politico’s Capitol bureau chief and senior Washington columnist, asked.

“You keep engaging in these parlor games because you want to take the focus off the American people,” Jeffries dodged.

It was a common strategy from Jeffries, who repeatedly rejected attempts from reporters to learn more about the divisions between House Democrats and Schumer, who announced Thursday that he would vote to keep the government open.

Schumer’s announcement has been met with full-throated criticism from House Democrats, who were powerless to block Republicans from passing the measure earlier this week.

“House Democrats are here. We’re ready to pass a four week spending bill that keeps the government open and will allow the House and the Senate to negotiate an actual agreement that meets the needs of the American people,” Jeffries, D-N.Y., said. “But we do not support a bill that is designed to hurt the American people that Donald Trump and far right extremist Republicans are trying to jam down the throats of everyday Americans.”

Jeffries continued to push for a month-long stop-gap measure, holding out hope that Senate Democrats will stop the bill from passing and appropriators will reconvene bipartisan negotiations.

“We’ll see what happens over in the Senate, there are still undecided and undeclared senators, and we anxiously await that vote,” Jeffries said.

As the caucus melts down internally over Schumer’s decision, House Democratic leaders returned to the Capitol fired up Friday morning following their caucus retreat in Leesburg, Virginia this week.

“What the American people need to know is that House Democrats are willing to work in a bipartisan way to keep government open for 30 days,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said. “That’s all we want. That’s our solution.”

While Schumer’s influence over his caucus remains to be seen ahead of the planned vote this afternoon, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark also dismissed the so-called “parlor game” dividing the Democratic Party — and downplayed Schumer’s national celebrity and influence – even though he’s served in the Senate for a quarter century and been the party leader since 2017.

“Most American people, they can’t name us. They don’t know who Chuck Schumer is, but they do know what this administration and Elon Musk and the GOP are planning for them,” Clark, D-Mass., said.

When asked if he’s afraid to say if he has confidence in Schumer, Jeffries grew defensive if not outright angry.

“Do not characterize my remarks. I am not afraid about anything, anything. I was very clear that we look forward to working with every single one of our Senate Democratic colleagues, every single one of them to push back against the Trump administration,” Jeffries said on-camera, leaving the newser in a gaggle with reporters.

“Do you think this is what the American people care about right?” Jeffries quipped, when pressed again on his confidence in Schumer.

‘Extreme alarm’: Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm
‘Extreme alarm’: Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top Senate Democrats from national security committees wrote a letter to President Donald Trump seeking more information about reports that members of his cabinet used the Signal app to convene a group chat to “coordinate and share classified information about sensitive military planning operations” and mistakenly included The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeff Goldberg.

“We write to you with extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment shown by your Cabinet and national security advisors,” the senators wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ABC News. “You have long advocated for accountability and transparency in the government, particularly as it relates to the handling of classified information, national security, and the safety of American servicemembers. As such, it is imperative that you address this breach with the seriousness and diligence that it demands.”

Committees “have serious questions about this incident, and members need a full accounting to ensure it never happens again,” the letter said. The authors requested a “complete and unredacted” transcript of the Signal chat for the appropriate committees to review in a secure setting.

The senators also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to carry out a thorough investigation of the matter, citing concerns that “willful or negligent disclosure of classified or sensitive national security information may constitute a criminal violation of the Espionage Act or other laws.”

The letter asked Trump to preserve the chat in question, along with any other discussions of government business occurring on any messaging application, citing concerns that the Signal messages — which are set to automatically disappear after a fixed period of time — could violate both Federal Records Act and the Presidential Records Act.

“You and your Cabinet are responsible for the safety and security of the American people, as well as our military servicemembers and intelligence personnel in the field. We expect your Administration to address this dangerous lapse in security protocol—whether intended or not—with the utmost seriousness, and to uphold the ethic of accountability that our nation holds sacred,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dick Durbin, Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed, Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense ranking member Chris Coons, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ranking member Gary Peters. It therefore represents a joint statement from the top Democrats across the committees dealing with national security matters.

In their letter to Trump, the Senators asked for answers to 10 specific questions related to the reported Signal chat, including a full list of its participants.

Those included inquiries about whether any other individuals were mistakenly added to the chat, whether any individual used a personal device to access the chat, whether anyone was out of the country while accessing the chat and whether any classified documents were transferred to unclassified systems. The senators also sought a response on whether the intelligence community has done a damage assessment of the matter.

The senators further requested an answer about whether any cabinet or White House officials are using Signal or other commercial products to discuss classified or sensitive information, or any communications subject to statutory recordkeeping requirements. If so, they asked the White House to provide details on how it is meeting record-keeping requirements.

After hitting Ukraine hard on peace talks, how far will Trump go to pressure Putin?
After hitting Ukraine hard on peace talks, how far will Trump go to pressure Putin?
Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump‘s “trust” in Russia’s Vladimir Putin now faces a major test as the world waits for Moscow to respond to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and accepted by Ukraine.

Trump said after Tuesday’s breakthrough in Saudi Arabia that he would speak with Putin soon, though declined to comment on Wednesday when asked if anything had been scheduled.

“I’ve gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing,” he said from the Oval Office, where he was peppered with question on what comes next. “This is a very serious situation.”

The Kremlin has cautiously said it is reviewing the proposal and it will not be pushed into anything.

The Trump administration placed significant pressure on Ukraine in recent weeks in stopping military aid and pausing some intelligence sharing — both resumed only after Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire on Tuesday.

U.S. officials, including Trump himself, have also set limited expectations amid broader negotiations on Ukraine’s borders and expressly ruled out NATO membership for the Eastern European ally.

Meanwhile, they’ve not publicly demanded any concessions from Putin — and it’s not clear how far Trump is willing to go in pressuring Russia to accept the 30-day ceasefire.

“We can, but I hope it’s not going to be necessary,” Trump said on Wednesday when asked about that very issue.

“There are things you could do that wouldn’t be pleasant in a financial sense,” he added without divulging any specifics. “I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don’t want to do that because I want to get peace.”

Trump last Friday threatened sanctions on Russia until it reached an agreement with Ukraine. The Biden administration imposed hundreds of sanctions on Moscow over the course of the conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on Wednesday noted that Russia is already “pretty sanctioned up” as he was asked what pressure the administration would be ready to apply.

“As far as I am aware, the United States has not provided armaments to Russia,” Rubio said as he largely sidestepped the inquiry. “The United States is not providing assistance to Russia. Every single sanction that has been imposed on Russia remains in place … So my point being is that there’s been no steps taken to relieve any of these things, these things continue to be in place.”

“We don’t think it’s constructive for me to stand here today and begin to issue threats about what we’re going to do if Russia says no, let’s hope they say yes,” Rubio said.

Trump has also often praised his relationship with Putin, saying he knows him “very well” and declining to call him a dictator despite using the term to describe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I think he wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn’t,” Trump said of the Russian leader in mid-February. “I trust him on this subject. I think he’d like to see something happen.”

Just last week, in an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed Putin was “more generous” and easier to work with than Ukraine.

Now, the administration is saying the ball is in Russia’s court after Ukraine agreed to an immediate, monthlong stoppage in hostilities should Moscow do the same.

“We’ll see what their response is,” Rubio said. “If their response is yes, then we know we’ve made real progress and there’s a real chance of peace. If their response is no, it will be highly unfortunate and then it’ll make their intentions clear.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

