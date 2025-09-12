ICE officer fatally shoots man who resisted arrest, dragged agent with car: DHS

(CHICAGO) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who was resisting arrest and subsequently dragged the agent with his car, according an ICE spokesperson.

ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop in a Chicago suburb on Friday morning when the suspect — identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Silverio Villegas-Gonzales — “resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team,” subsequently dragging the agent, ICE said.

DHS said the suspect dragged the ICE officer “a significant distance.”

“Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject,” ICE said.

Both the officer and Villegas-Gonzales “immediately” received medical treatment and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the officer suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition, ICE said.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Villegas-Gonzales “entered the country at an unknown date and time” and has “a history of reckless driving,” DHS said in a press release.

Auburn Police

(AUBURN, Ala.) — A man is in custody for allegedly killing a retired Auburn University professor, whose body was discovered in an Alabama dog park, authorities said.

Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, a veterinarian and longtime employee of Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, was found dead in a wooded area of Kiesel Park on Saturday, Auburn police said.

The 59-year-old died from an assault, police said.

Harold Rashad Dabney III, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of capital murder, police said.

Dabney, 28, also allegedly stole the former professor’s car, which has been recovered, police said.

Dabney is being held without bond, police said. The Lee County District Attorney declined to discuss details of the case with ABC News.

Auburn University called Schnuelle a “beloved” faculty member at the Department of Clinical Sciences in the Large Animal/Food Animal section, where she worked from 2003 to 2021.

“She was a cherished educator, mentor and colleague whose dedication to students and passion for theriogenology and veterinary medicine left a lasting impact on Auburn,” an Auburn spokesperson told ABC News. “Dr. Gard Schnuelle’s legacy of compassion, scholarship and service will continue to inspire generations of veterinarians.”

Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama senator and former Auburn football coach, wrote on social media, “Suzanne and I are devastated by the news of this tragic loss in our community. We are praying for the victim’s family and loved ones and for justice to be served.”

Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where numerous people were shot at Artis Restaurant and Lounge/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, police said.

The carnage erupted in the River North neighborhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up to a location and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside, Chicago police said.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody, police said.

Four people were killed — two men and two women — and 14 others were wounded, including several who were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

“When I arrived last night it was absolute chaos,” Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, told reporters. “From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I’ve ever seen.”

The hospitals were “almost as chaotic” as the crime scene as people searched for their loved ones, Price said.

The injured victims are all in their 20s and 30s and 11 of the 14 people hurt are women, police said.

“Seems there was some album release party, people coming from that. An SUV pulls up and just opens fire on a crowd of people,” Price said.

“It can happen anywhere,” he warned. “It’s devastating.”

Despite the shooting, murders were down 32% year-to-date in the city as of June 29 and shooting incidents were down 39%, according to Chicago’s crime data.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MINOT, N.D.) — A Delta regional jet on approach to Minot, North Dakota, made an “aggressive maneuver” to avoid a midair collision with a B-52 bomber, according to the Delta pilot.

“All of a sudden we just jerk really hard to the right — we just kept taking more turns and more turns and he gets on the announcement and says, ‘I’m sorry everybody, I’ll explain everything once we’ve landed safely,” passenger Monica Green told ABC News following the July 18 incident.

The flight, operated by SkyWest, had departed from Minneapolis. Once on the ground, the pilot apologized to passengers for the abrupt move and explained the situation.

“Given his speed … I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us. I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it,” the pilot said, according to a recording of the conversation. “So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise, this is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar … long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding. Not a not a fun day at work.”

It’s unclear how close the two jets came to each other or if a cockpit alarm was activated to warn the pilots of a potential collision. Minot is home to an Air Force base with B-52 bombers.

“We are aware of the recent reporting regarding commercial and Air Force aircraft operating in airspace around Minot International Airport. We are currently looking into the matter. We can confirm that a B-52 aircraft assigned to Minot AFB conducted a flyover of the North Dakota State Fair Friday evening,” an Air Force spokesperson told ABC News on Sunday evening.

SkyWest said it’s investigating the incident.

“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident,” according to a spokesperson.

