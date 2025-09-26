ICE officer ‘relieved of current duties’ after violent confrontation caught on camera
(NEW YORK) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent seen on video pushing a woman at a federal courthouse in New York City on Thursday has been relieved of his current duties as the Department of Homeland Security investigates the incident, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News.
In the video reviewed by ABC News, a woman can be heard pleading with the agent as her husband is being detained, saying “you don’t care about anything.” The agent can be heard repeatedly saying “Adios” before suddenly shoving the woman up against a wall and causing them to fall to the ground. The agent can then be seen standing over her as her crying children surround the woman.
“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” McLaughlin said.
NYC Comptroller Brad Lander who was at the federal building Thursday but did not personally witness the incident posted on X, saying the woman’s husband had been detained by ICE agents just moments before she was pushed to the ground.
“Seconds earlier, her husband had been abducted by masked ICE agents who did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant, did not give any lawful grounds for his detention,” Lander posted.
Lander says the woman was taken to the hospital after the incident.
In an earlier clip, agents can be seen attempting to apprehend the woman’s husband as he tells them he is not doing anything wrong.
“Just grab her, pull her away,” an agent can be heard saying as another agent grabs the woman by the hair.
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said on social media the woman and her two young children “fled to my office for safety” after the incident and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to take disciplinary action.
“Monica and her 2 young children fled to my office for safety after she was assaulted by this @ICEgov agent in an egregious act of excessive force. This is unacceptable conduct from this ICE agent. @Sec_Noem must take appropriate disciplinary action and implement measures to prevent this from happening again,” he posted.
A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday, “Like so many, we have seen the upsetting images of a federal agent appearing to shove a woman — whose husband had just been detained by ICE — to the ground, and we are pleased to hear this incident is being investigated. Our entire city is less safe when immigrants are afraid to use basic services and attend court hearings.”
(NEW YORK) — Two Utah police officers were killed and a third was injured along with his service dog when they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Sunday night and were fired on by a suspect inside the residence, authorities said Monday morning.
The shooting unfolded in Tremonton, about 70 miles north of Salt Lake City, Brigham City Police Chief Chad Reyes said at a news conference Monday.
Reyes said the suspect in the shooting, a resident of the home the officers were called to, was arrested and has been charged with aggravated murder. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
The suspect opened fire on the officers without warning as soon as a second person inside the home opened the front door for the officers, according to Brigham City police detective Crystal Beck.
“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Beck said of the officers. “They requested additional units, and then stopped answering their radio.”
Reyes said the two Tremonton police officers died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. A Box Elder County sheriff’s deputy and his service dog arrived at the scene as the shooting was going on and were fired on while they were still in their patrol vehicle.
Reyes said the wounded deputy was taken treated at a hospital and released. The officer’s service dog was taken to a veterinary clinic and was in good condition, Reyes said.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Reyes said the shooting highlights the dangers officers face answering domestic disturbance calls.
“We don’t know what we’re walking into. They are one of the most dangerous events we can be dispatched on,” Reyes said. “These officers have been doing this. They took an oath to protect and serve their communities and that’s what they were doing, and they knew the dangers going into this and unfortunately they paid the ultimate price.”
No civilians were injured and there is no current threat to the public, officials said.
(WASHINGTON) — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to President Donald Trump’s two impeachment proceedings from an exhibit on the “Limits of Presidential Power,” a Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. The spokesperson said a future exhibit will include all presidential impeachments.
The museum decided to “restore” the section of a permanent exhibition to its “2008 appearance” because various topics had not been updated since that year and therefore they removed references to Trump, the Smithsonian spokesperson told ABC News on Thursday.
Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice.
“In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed. The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion,” the spokesperson said.
The exhibit now only includes references to the impeachment proceedings against Presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1973 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Nixon is the only U.S. president to resign following the commencement of impeachment proceedings.
While serving as the 45th President of the United States, Trump was first impeached twice by Congress during his first term – with the first proceeding beginning on Dec. 18, 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction in connection with an alleged quid pro quo call with the Ukrainian president. Trump was acquitted when the trial concluded in the Senate on Feb. 5, 2020.
Following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Trump was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13, 2021, on the charge of incitement of insurrection, but was again acquitted on Feb. 13, 2021, days after he left office after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
Trump denied all wrongdoing in both of his impeachment cases.
Following Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, the Smithsonian released a statement on Jan. 21, 2020, about the collection of objects regarding Trump’s impeachment.
The statement said that as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History “actively engages,” with history, curators are following Trump’s impeachment trial and will determine “which objects best represent these historic events for inclusion in the national collection.”
The Smithsonian spokesperson on Thursday said the museum “installed a temporary label on content concerning the impeachments of Donald J. Trump” in Sept. 2021, which was “intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025.”
“A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000, requires a significant amount of time and funding to update and renew. A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments,” the spokesperson added, in explaining the removal of Trump references.
An online description of the exhibit of the Smithsonian’s website still referenced Trump’s two impeachments as of Friday morning.
The removal of references of Trump’s impeachments was first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday. The report cited “a person familiar with the exhibit plans, who was not authorized to discuss them publicly,” who told the Post that “the change came about as part of a content review that the Smithsonian agreed to undertake following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director.”
Asked by ABC News about this claim, the Smithsonian spokesperson did not immediately comment.
The Smithsonian affirmed its autonomy from outside influences in a June 9 statement after President Trump announced that he fired National Portrait Gallery head Kim Sajet for allegedly being a “highly partisan person.” Sajet resigned on June 13, a Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.
“Throughout its history, the Smithsonian has been governed and administered by a Board of Regents and a Secretary. The board is entrusted with the governance and independence of the Institution, and the board appoints a Secretary to manage the Institution. All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board. Lonnie G. Bunch, the Secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian,” the statement said.
“The Board of Regents is committed to ensuring that the Smithsonian is a beacon of scholarship free from political or partisan influence, and we recognize that our institution can and must do more to further these foundational values,” the Smithsonian added.
Trump signed an executive order in March placing Vice President J.D. Vance in charge of supervising efforts to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the Smithsonian and targeted funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”
The order — called “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” — directed Vance and Interior Department Secretary Doug Burgum to restore federal parks, monuments, memorials and statues “that have been improperly removed or changed in the last five years to perpetuate a false revision of history or improperly minimize or disparage certain historical figures or events.”