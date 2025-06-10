Ice Spice joins cast of ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’
Ice Spice has gone from rapping “Bikini Bottom” to being in a film that is set in the underwater city of the same name. Deadline reports Ice has been cast for the upcoming animated feature The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.
Ice joins a team featuring cast members Regina Hall, Arturo Castro, George Lopez and Sherry Cola, as well as Tom Kenny, who will reprise his role as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. Ice will also contribute to the music’s soundtrack.
Ice briefly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, sharing “Yay” alongside a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s article announcing the film.
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is set to release on Dec. 19.
Duck Dynasty star and patriarch Phil Robertson has died, his family confirmed.
The reality star and businessman, who starred on the popular A&E series from 2012 to 2017, was 79.
“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Robertson’s family said in a statement Sunday, which was also shared to several family members’ social media pages. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, that we ‘do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”
“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”
Robertson’s family announced in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, among other health issues.
Duck Dynasty followed the family-owned Duck Commander business, which Robertson founded in 1972, as well as the day-to-day lives of the family’s members.
Robertson previously came under fire for comments he made about homosexuality in an interview with GQ in 2013 — for which he was briefly suspended from the show before A&E reversed the decision days later — as well as his controversial remarks at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference.
Kim Kardashian thought she was going to die during a violent robbery at a luxury hotel suite in Paris in 2016.
“I absolutely thought that I was going to die,” the reality TV star and entrepreneur said Tuesday in a Paris courtroom, where a trial is underway for 10 people accused in connection with the violent robbery of millions of dollars’ worth of her jewelry.
Kardashian testified mid-afternoon, giving her version of the incident, which allegedly saw her tied up and held at gunpoint in a luxury hotel suite during Paris fashion week in 2016.
Nine men and one woman are accused in connection with the robbery, during which five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian’s hotel suite.
The suspects allegedly made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband, Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.
The trial, which began last month, has been a spectacle in the French media, where the defendants are collectively referred to as the “grandpa robbers” — or “les papys braqueurs” — because many of them are over 60.
The defendants are charged with several counts, the main one for most of them being armed robbery in an organized gang. Some are also charged with kidnapping.
Kardashian’s testimony followed that of Simone Harouche, a stylist and Kim’s childhood friend. She told the court earlier on Tuesday about the shock and trauma of waking up during the robbery.
Harouche described the scene, saying she saw Kardashian coming down the hotel suite’s stairs with tape on her feet. She said Kardashian was screaming that they might have to jump out the window to escape the burglars. Harouche said she could hear “terror” in Kardashian’s voice.
“It was a sound I never heard from Kim,” Harouche told the court. “It was terror. I remember specifically she said, ‘I have babies and I need to live. Take everything. I need to live.'”