‘Icebreaker’ hockey romance series coming to Netflix
Netflix is getting in on the hockey romance action.
The streaming service is set to air an adaptation of Hannah Grace’s popular college hockey love story, Icebreaker.
The story follows aspiring Olympic figure skater Anastasia Allen, who’s forced to share a rink with NHL prospect Nate Hawkins.
Gossip Girl’s Amanda Lasher is on board as showrunner and will co-write the series with Jade Bartlett. Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions is producing.
“I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook,” Lasher says. “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen.”
The series will follow other recent successful hockey romance adaptations, including Crave/HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry and Prime Video’s Off Campus.
If you finished your umpteenth rewatch of Heated Rivalry and are still craving more hockey drama, try giving Shoresy a shot.
The Canadian series, which streams on Hulu in the U.S., follows the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs, a hockey team that plays in the senior NOSHO league. While the Persimmon Pomapoos would sound tougher, the Blueberry Bulldogs are led by the notorious Shoresy, played by series creator Jared Keeso, who’s known for his hard hits, incessant chirping, and increasingly creative and profane mom jokes.
That premise might not suggest a lot of emotional weight, but Shoresy has a surprising amount of heart, which has kept fans returning for five seasons.
“I love the unique mix of raw, risky, edgy, oddball humor that’s also laced with so much intelligence,” Tasya Teles, who plays team owner Nat, tells ABC Audio. “Then you have these really heartfelt stories and speeches and life lessons that they weave throughout each episode.”
Shoresy is a highly stylized show, featuring wordless close-up montages of the players alongside scenes of rapid-fire dialogue and repeated turns of phrase. To bring that stylized world to life, the Shoresy cast fittingly mirrors a hockey team.
“It’s because we’ve become such a cohesive unit,” Teles says. “Everybody knows each other in such an intimate way, we all move together as one, and it just makes it really easy.”
Throughout the show’s five seasons, you also get to know the Shoresy characters away from the rink as they pursue romantic relationships — you start an episode, and there’s Shoresy, being good to Laura Mohr — but at its core, the series is about the value of hockey and the good it does for the local community.
“There’s so much integrity and honor and selflessness that hockey players have and maybe isn’t seen,” Teles says.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.
The Oscar-winning actress, 44, revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Friday. It’s her first baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.
“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”
Portman, who didn’t share specific details about her pregnancy, acknowledged the challenges people may face with pregnancy and trying to conceive.
“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she said. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”
She continued, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”
Giving birth later in life is a growing reality in the United States.
According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1990 to 2023, birth rates have declined among women in their 20s and increased among women in older age groups.
Compared to birth rates in 1990, the birth rate increased 71% among women ages 35–39 (from 31.7 to 54.3), 127% (from 5.5 to 12.5) among women ages 40–44 and 450% (from 0.2 to 1.1) among women 45 and older in 2023.
Meanwhile, birth rates remain highest among women in their 20s but have declined 51% among women 20-24 years old (from 116.5 to 57.7) and 24% among women 25 to 29 years old (from 120.2 to 91.0) over that timeframe, CDC data shows.
At age 44, Portman is nearly a decade past the age — 35 — that doctors consider women to be of “advanced maternal age.”
While many women over 35 years old have healthy babies and pregnancies, there are risks for the mother and baby that increase with maternal age, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Portman shared that she has “more energy” than she expected, and said that she is swimming and doing gyrotonics to stay active.
Portman is also the mom to son Aleph Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.
Ella Rubin is headed to the woods with Maya Hawke and Kerry Condon.
Netflix has announced that Rubin has joined the cast of the upcoming series The God of the Woods. It will be a series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Liz Moore.
The God of the Woods is a multigenerational drama series that’s set in the Adirondacks. It explores the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, as well as the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp and an earlier family tragedy.
“As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power,” according to an official description from Netflix.
Rubin is set to play the series regular role of Louise Donnadieu, a working-class counselor at Camp Emerson. Her life is upended when one of her young campers goes missing. She joins Hawke and Condon, who will play Judy Luptack and Alice Van Laar, respectively.
Liz Hannah and Liz Moore serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on this upcoming series.