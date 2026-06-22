Iconic record executive Clive Davis dies at 94

Iconic record executive Clive Davis dies at 94
Clive Davis attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 3, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Clive Davis, the record executive known as “the man with the golden ears,” has died of age-related illness, according to his family. He was 94.

Davis either discovered, signed or guided the careers of artists including Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, Alicia Keys, Patti Smith and Whitney Houston.

A statement from Davis’ family read, “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.”

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”

A lawyer by trade, New York City-born Davis joined Columbia Records as assistant counsel in 1960. He was made president of the label by 1967 and helped to bring it into the rock era, signing acts such as Joplin’s band Big Brother and the Holding Company; Santana; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Pink Floyd.

After being fired from Columbia in 1973, he started his own labels, Arista Records and J Records, and worked for BMG and Sony Music Entertainment. Over that time, he helped revive the careers of Dionne Warwick, Santana, the Grateful Dead, Rod Stewart and Aretha Franklin; gave Barry Manilow his first #1 with “Mandy”; identified Whitney Houston as a future star and signed her at age 19; and released Alicia Keys’ 2001 Grammy-winning debut album, Songs in A Minor.

Other acts Davis worked with over the years included Barbra Streisand, Sarah McLachlan, Carly Simon, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny G, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Kinks, Annie Lennox, Toni Braxton, Luther Vandross, Maroon 5 and Usher.

Davis also worked closely with American Idol in the show’s early years, heading the label that released the music of winners and finalists such as Kelly Clarkson, Clay Aiken, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks.

Davis’ annual star-studded pre-Grammy parties became legendary and often served as a launching pad for the artist he was focusing on at the time. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer.

His 2013 autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life, was a New York Times bestseller. The 2017 documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, is currently available on Netflix.

Davis, who at age 80 revealed that he was bisexual, is survived by three sons, a daughter, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as his partner. His two marriages ended in divorce.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Burial” is a moody, electro-pop song that Anne co-wrote with Charli; Charli’s husband, George Daniel, who’s a member of the band The 1975; and Grammy-winning producer and artist Jack Antonoff.

A24, the studio releasing the film, also dropped a 30-second trailer for the movie’s soundtrack, which uses “Burial” as background music and shows Hathaway performing as the title character, who’s a pop star. The movie and the soundtrack arrive April 17.

Last year, Vogue described Anne’s character, Mother Mary, as “a sort of Gaga–Taylor Swift hybrid” who “has fled her tour and sought out the old friend who helped craft her all-consuming public persona in the first place.” That friend, played by Michaela Coel, is a fashion designer who Mother Mary wants to design a dress for her.

According to Vogue, none of the songs had been written by the time shooting started, leaving Hathaway to play a pop star without knowing what the pop star’s music sounded like. The magazine describes the film as “deeply weird.”

 

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‘Love Island USA’ asks its fans to ‘keep it kind’ ahead of upcoming season 8
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Love Island USA season 8 will once again take place in Fiji, with Ariana Madix returning as host.

The series follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to season 7’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Its companion series, Love Island USA Aftersun, recently gained two new hosts. As previously reported, Summer House star Ciara Miller will host the reality dating competition series’ aftershow alongside Tefi Pessoa. They take over from The Traitors star Maura Higgins. Coincidently, Higgins and Miller are confirmed to be competing against each other on the upcoming season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.

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‘Deli Boys’ stars Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali unpack season 2
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The Hulu comedy series has returned for season 2. The show follows two Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies. They’re forced to reckon with their father’s secret double life in the crime world as they try to take up his mantle.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali star as Raj Dar and Mir Dar in the series. Season 1 ended with the brothers uncovering who was responsible for their father’s death. The actors told ABC Audio what fans can expect in the aftermath of that discovery throughout season 2.

Ali says Mir “has the confidence of whatever his plan is for the business.”

“He’s using that to do whatever it takes to make sure that the business is secure. But the recklessness is in his lack of consideration for the family,” Ali said. “He’s foregoing his personal life and everyone in the interest of making sure that DarCo is #1.”

As for Raj, Shaikh says “he’s trying to get back to the person he used to be” in the wake of learning Ahmad (Brian George) was responsible for his father’s death.

“But in order to get there, he has to finish this guy off, because this guy is living rent-free in his mind. And he can’t be the vibes guy if this guy is always on Raj’s mind,” Shaikh tells ABC Audio.

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All six episodes of Deli Boys season 2 are available to watch on Hulu now.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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