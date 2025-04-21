ICYMI: Even more announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025

ICYMI: Even more announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025
Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

In case you missed the announcements that were made at Star Wars Celebration 2025 over the weekend, let’s catch you up on everything going on in a galaxy far, far away.

The celebration in Tokyo, Japan, ended on Sunday after three days of announcements and celebrity appearances.

One of those appearances was from Hayden Christensen, who sat on a panel about season 1 of the Disney+ live action series Ahsoka. He confirmed that he will return as Anakin Skywalker in season 2 of the show, which begins production the last week of April. Filmmakers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also announced the character Baylan Skoll, who was originated by the late Ray Stevenson, will now be played by Rory McCann.

New details about the upcoming final season of Andor were also revealed at the event. Creator Tony Gilroy took the stage with star Diego Luna and a selection of the series’ cast, who spoke about what fans can expect in the new season. Andor season 2 debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday, though guests in attendance were treated to a screening of the first episode, as well as a preview of what is to come in the rest of the episodes.

Other announcements included a brand-new LEGO Star Wars animated series called LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, as well as a first look at what is to come in volume 3 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions. Additionally, a new Star Wars: Visions Presents limited series called Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is coming to the streaming service in 2026.

Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza separated months prior to Baena’s suicide: Medical examiner
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza had been separated for several months prior to Baena’s suicide death, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Baena and Plaza had been separated since September 2024, the report said.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant on Jan. 3, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News at the time.

The county medical examiner confirmed that Baena died by suicide.

At the time of his death, Plaza and Baena’s family released a statement and called it “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement said. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

He and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

Good Morning America has reached out to Plaza’s reps for comment.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl
Paramount Pictures

New looks at some highly anticipated upcoming films premiered during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: The new Mission Impossible movie received a sneak peek on game day, with Tom Cruise asking for trust “one last time” in the high-intensity ad. The eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch: The upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. “Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video. The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, among others. Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters May 23.

Thunderbolts*: The new look at the Marvel movie shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine asking, “Who will keep the American people safe?,” queuing up the introduction to the team of Marvel antiheroes. In the trailer, the group — including Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour‘s Red Guardian and Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova — slowly builds camaraderie. 

How to Train Your DragonThe new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon received a Super Bowl spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a Viking. In the new ad, a young Viking played by Mason Thames befriends Toothless, a massive dragon. The film arrives in theaters June 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Travel with Trudie Styler to an overlooked Italian city in new Hulu documentary ‘An Ode to Naples’
Courtesy Hulu

You’ve visited Italy on vacation, but have you been to Naples? The new Hulu documentary Posso Entrare? (Can I Come In?): An Ode to Naples wants to change that. It’s written and directed by Trudie Styler, who has an estate in Tuscany with her husband, rock star Sting. Surprisingly, she was unfamiliar with Naples until she made the film.

“We have quite a full life in Tuscany, but I’d never been to Naples,” she tells ABC Audio. “And then I started to ask questions. ‘Why haven’t you been to Naples?’ I would say to a friend. ‘Oh, well … [it’s] dirty, dangerous.'” 

So when Styler was offered the chance to make a film about the city, she wanted to dispel those notions.

“For the last three years I’ve been immersing myself in that city, meeting extraordinary people who have their stories to tell, which I weave through into the documentary. And they transformed my life,” she tells ABC Audio.

Full of history, art and culture, Naples has been plagued by organized crime for years. Styler’s film highlights all of that, as well as unique programs that artists, locals and clergy have established to give young people a chance to thrive and help those hoping for a better life.

One program, the Orchestra of the Seas, teaches prisoners to make instruments from the wood of shipwrecked immigrant boats. In the film, it sets the stage, literally, for Sting to appear: He’s seen playing his song “Fragile” on one of the first prisoner-created guitars.

“It was wonderful to see how humbled [the prisoners] were to hear something that they’d made with their own hands,” Trudie says.

Ultimately, Trudie says she hopes viewers — especially Americans with Neapolitan roots — will watch the film and, she says, “do what I did: instead of buying into the stories of Naples being dirty and dangerous … they will take a day … to go and see the wonderful sights.”

