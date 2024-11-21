Idaho college killings to remain a death penalty case

Moscow, Idaho (Shunyu Fan/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) – The judge overseeing Bryan Kohberger’s murder case has ruled the death penalty will remain on the table as the case moves forward, rejecting a request from Kohberger’s defense attorneys.

In June 2023, prosecutors announced they intended to seek the death penalty against the onetime Ph.D. student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — in November 2022.

This September, lawyers for Kohberger made a sweeping play to get capital punishment tossed out, arguing — in hundreds of pages of court filings — that Kohberger’s life should not be on the line because, among other things, the death penalty would violate his constitutional rights as well as contemporary standards of decency.

However, in a lengthy filing Wednesday, Judge Steven Hippler ruled against all twelve of Kohberger’s motions challenging various aspects of Idaho’s capital punishment scheme.

In his 55-page decision Judge Hippler “concludes relief in [Kohberger’s] favor is not warranted on any of the motions.”

Among other things, defense attorneys had argued that the death penalty is out of step with current social mores. However, the judge ruled “there is no basis to depart from settled law upholding Idaho’s death penalty statute as constitutional,” and it remains “consistent with contemporary standards of decency.”

Defense attorneys also argued that capital punishment should be stricken in this case on the basis of execution methods — specifically, citing the shortage of lethal injection drugs, and arguing that firing squad executions which, last year, became legal in Idaho are “cruel and unusual.” And, they argued, letting their client wait on death row without knowing “how he will be executed” is itself an “unconstitutional” form of torment.

But the judge again disagreed — siding with prosecutors that that argument “is not ripe” for discussion, because Kohberger hasn’t been convicted yet. And, the judge continued, even if it were appropriate to address now, both the firing squad and lethal injection have been found constitutional and are allowed in the state.

The judge also ruled against each of the defense’s attempts to strike the aggravating factors prosecutors had found, which made Kohberger eligible for the death penalty.

Kohberger was arrested following a six-week manhunt in December 2022.

A criminology student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The trial is scheduled for August 2025.

Daughter desperate to find driver who killed dad in hit-and-run: ‘Please come clean’
KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Police and relatives are pleading with the public to help find the driver who struck and killed a father of three in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

Oscar Guardado was riding his bike home in south Los Angeles when he was hit by a car just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver fled and Guardado, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the suspect’s car, described by a witness as a dark, four-door sedan, LAPD Sgt. Gabriel Nily said at a news conference Monday.

There’s no video of the collision, Nily said, but video does show many witnesses were in the area at the time.

Guardado leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old son.

“He was the best dad for us three in every way. He never gave up on us,” Guardado’s daughter, Angeles Guardado, who started a GoFundMe for the family, told ABC News on Tuesday. “We were always his first priority. And I just want people to know that he was a hard-working dad.”

“It hurts losing a parent. And honestly, I just want to know more information” about the hit-and-run, she said. “It hurt us seeing our own father in a casket. It hurt us to see that we won’t even be getting messages from our father saying that he loves us and to be careful.”

“I really want to know who the person was, and what was the reason,” she said.

Police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest and prosecution.

“I’m just looking for justice,” Angeles Guardado said at the news conference.

“Please come clean,” she said.

 

Man allegedly punches pregnant woman, bites medic’s hand in violent Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru carjacking
Facebook / East Haven Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a pregnant woman and biting a medic’s hand in a violent carjacking attempt at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Connecticut, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the 28-year-old suspect, later named as William Rodriguez, pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru store on 704 Foxon Road in East Haven, Connecticut, at 7:44 p.m. and parked his vehicle “directly in front of the victim’s car while she waited at the drive-thru window,” according to a statement from the East Haven Police Department released on Tuesday.

“He then exited his vehicle, entered the victim’s car through the passenger door, and demanded her keys. When the victim refused, Rodriguez began punching her. The victim managed to escape and ran inside Dunkin Donuts to seek help,” authorities said.

A female Dunkin’ Donuts employee who witnessed the attack immediately alerted two male employees who, police said, then “rushed outside, where they confronted Rodriguez, who was struggling to operate the victim’s vehicle.”

The two male Dunkin’ Donuts employees were able to remove Rodriguez from the car and restrain him on the ground until police arrived, law enforcement said.

“Upon officer’s arrival, Rodriguez was taken into custody after a brief struggle. While receiving medical attention from an East Haven Fire Department medic, Rodriguez bit the medic’s hand,” authorities said. “Rodriguez was subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remained under guard until being transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.”

It was subsequently discovered that the vehicle Rodriguez was driving, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, had been reported stolen out of New Haven. The New Haven Police Department responded to the scene and took custody of the vehicle for further investigation.

Rodriguez now faces a litany of charges, including breach of peace, assault on emergency medical personnel, robbery in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, assault on a pregnant person, assault in the third degree, interfering with an officer and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Rodriguez is now being held on a $250,000 bond for those charges, as well as multiple outstanding arrest warrants totaling $475,000.00 and two outstanding warrants from CSP Troop A and Troop I.

The East Haven Police Department said they commend “the quick and courageous actions of the Dunkin Donuts employees, who helped bring this dangerous situation under control.”

Rodriguez is now awaiting arraignment and the investigation remains open.

Bomb cyclone to enhance powerful atmospheric river targeting West Coast
ABC News Illustration

(NEW YORK) — A massive plume of moisture from the Pacific called an atmospheric river will hit the West Coast on Tuesday afternoon and last into Friday.

The storm is expected to become a bomb cyclone — which means the pressure in the center of the storm will drop 24 millibars within 24 hours.

The storm could be so strong that it even drops close to double that rate — meaning more than 40 millibars in 24 hours.

Numerous alerts for snow, flooding, high wind and high surf have been issued along the West Coast, from the San Francisco Bay area to Oregon to Washington.

Rain totals could surpass 1 foot in Northern California and southern Oregon. More than 3 feet of snow is possible in the higher elevations.

Wind gusts could reach 85 mph along the coast and waves could climb to 34 feet.

By the weekend, some of the rain from this system will make its way to Southern California.

