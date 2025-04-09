Idaho college killings: Words ‘psychopath,’ ‘sociopath’ banned from Bryan Kohberger’s trial

Idaho college killings: Words ‘psychopath,’ ‘sociopath’ banned from Bryan Kohberger’s trial
Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — University of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to court on Wednesday for a high-stakes hearing to decide what evidence will be allowed at his trial, which is set to begin in August.

The use of particular language has been a major point of contention in the ongoing hearing.

Judge Steven Hippler agreed to the defense’s request to ban the words “psychopath” and “sociopath” from the trial.

The defense asked that the phrases “touch DNA” and “contact DNA” be excluded, arguing that it is misleading and can be misunderstood by a jury.

Hippler said he was not inclined to “police phraseology” and noted the concern that if a “banned word” is accidentally used in the courtroom it could result in a mistrial. Hippler encouraged council to avoid the terms but said he will not “police experts in the field” and encouraged legal teams to not “underestimate the reasonableness and intelligence of jurors.”

Kohberger’s defense team also worked to ensure their client will have the opportunity for physical support from his family during the trial.

The judge asked the state to call Kohberger’s family members who are witnesses early in the trial so they can sit behind him in the courtroom after they testify.

“I think their ability to be here to see the trial is important,” Hippler said.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle at the girls’ off-campus house in Moscow in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Chapin, Kernodle’s boyfriend, was sleeping over at the time.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the murders, was arrested in December 2022. He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, and a not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

The judge said Wednesday that he will allow a 3D model of the home at trial.

Many arguments have still yet to be ruled on by the judge.

One point of contention is a description of the intruder from one of the two roommates who survived the murders. The roommate said in the middle of the night she saw a man with “bushy eyebrows” walking past her in the house, according to court documents.

The defense wants that description banned during trial. The defense argues the roommate’s account lacks credibility, claiming that in interviews with police she admitted to drinking heavily throughout the day and that she had an “absolute lack of certainty.”

The defense is also pushing for the death penalty to be taken off the table if Kohberger is convicted, citing what they say is Kohberger’s autism spectrum disorder.

“When it comes to evidentiary hearings, the prosecution’s goal is trying to admit as much damning evidence as possible,” ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said, while the defense tries “to limit how much evidence comes in that is detrimental to their case.”

The hearing is ongoing Wednesday and may continue on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Idaho college killings: Kohberger lawyers seek to block talk of ‘bushy eyebrows’
Idaho college killings: Kohberger lawyers seek to block talk of ‘bushy eyebrows’
ABC News

Lawyers for the man accused of killing four Idaho college students are asking the judge in his capital murder case to ban a key witness from using the phrase “bushy eyebrows” to describe the assailant she saw the night of the bloody attack.

That request was included in roughly 100 pages of court filings unsealed Tuesday as preparations continue in advance of the August trial of Bryan Kohberger, who’s charged in the November 2022 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

A roommate of the victims, who lived at the off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home where the killings occurred originally told detectives that the masked male intruder she saw on the night of the killings had a singular physical attribute: “bushy eyebrows.” That phrase has rocketed around the world as the headline-grabbing case has moved slowly toward a trial in Boise, Idaho.

Kohberger’s defense attorneys argued the superficial description will unfairly point the finger at him and potentially bias the jury.

“The description provided by [the roommate] is unreliable and should be excluded,” defense lawyer Elisa Massoth wrote. “Although she has never identified Mr. Kohberger, testimony by [the roommate] from the witness stand, describing bushy eyebrows while Mr. Kohberger sits as the accused at trial, will be as damning as her pointing to him and saying, ‘he is the man that did this.'”

The roommate’s varying accounts and self-confessed sleepy intoxication that night make her memory fickle, Kohberger’s lawyers have argued. And, they argued, she seemed preoccupied with bushy eyebrows even before her friends were killed.

When police photographed the crime scene right after the killings, her room was found to have “many pictures of eyes with prominent eyebrows” on the walls in her room, Kohberger’s lawyers said.

“Many of which she had drawn. Some of the eyebrows are heavy, voluminous, puffy, or perhaps subjectively bushy,” and there was “artwork of human figures with an emphasis upon the eyes and eyebrows were pinned to corkboards,” they said.

Kohberger’s defense attorneys have also asked the judge to bar words like “murder,” “psychopath” and “sociopath” during the trial.

“To label Mr. Kohberger as a ‘murderer,’ the alleged weapon consistent with an empty sheath as a ‘murder weapon’ or to assert that any of the four decedents was ‘murdered’ by Mr. Kohberger denies his right to a fair trial and the right to be presumed innocent,” the defense said.

Prosecutors allege that in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into an off-campus home and stabbed the four students to death. He was arrested in late December, after a six-week manhunt, at his parents’ Pennsylvania home and indicted in May 2023.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. At his arraignment, he declined to offer a plea, so the judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty. But not if his lawyers get their way.

Defense attorneys cite autism in bid to strike death penalty

Among the flurry of new filings, the defense also argued his life should not be on the line — because he has been diagnosed with autism, and so his impairments in communication, problems with social skills and impulse control mean he is “insufficiently culpable to be executed.”

His diagnosis however should not be wielded against him, the defense said — arguing prosecutors should not be allowed to use it “by criminalizing his status as a disabled person.”

Even if this does not work to strike the death penalty, his diagnosis could resurface in the sentencing phase if Kohberger is convicted, where his lawyers will likely raise it again as a mitigating factor.

This is not the first time his lawyers have attempted to get the death penalty taken off the table.

In their argument about his condition now, Kohberger’s lawyers shed new light on what has been a heretofore little-known person to the public.

“Mr. Kohberger displays extremely rigid thinking, perseverates on specific topics, processes information on a piece-meal basis, struggles to plan ahead, and demonstrates little insight into his own behaviors and emotions” and “his tone and cadence are abnormal, his interactions lack fluidity, and his language is often overinclusive, disorganized, highly repetitive, and oddly formal,” they argued.

He “frequently shifts the topic back to himself even when it is inappropriate. He uses abrupt, matter-of-fact phrases that would be considered rude. He carries on about topics in a circular manner and perseverates about specific, non-essential details,” they said, adding his autism is “also accompanied by obsessive-compulsiveness, and an eating disorder. Since childhood, Mr. Kohberger has exhibited compulsions around getting things in his eyes, hand-washing and other germ avoidant behaviors.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Doctor charged with arson for allegedly setting another doctor’s home on fire: Police
Doctor charged with arson for allegedly setting another doctor’s home on fire: Police
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office

(OHIO) — An Ohio doctor has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to another doctor’s house, officials said.

Andrew Campbell, 33, was arrested following an investigation into the Dec. 7 blaze, which police told ABC News they “determined to have not been accidental in nature.”

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Campbell on six counts of aggravated arson.

Authorities are looking into a possible connection between the fire and an alleged affair between Campbell’s wife and Dr. Tahir Jamil, who was targeted with the arson.

Jamil told police he and Campbell’s wife had an affair from late July to early August 2024, according to the police report. On Aug. 7, she allegedly told Jamil her husband had discovered their relationship.

A spokesperson for the University of Toledo confirmed Campbell is a fellow in their Hematology-Oncology program.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the school was informed of the charges, the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

“The University will decline further comment at this time as authorities conduct their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man falsely declared dead by Social Security still dealing with fallout, he says
Man falsely declared dead by Social Security still dealing with fallout, he says
ABC News

(SEATTLE) — An 82-year-old man in Seattle woke up feeling very much alive until he and his wife opened a letter from his bank stating he was deceased.

Ned Johnson was mistakenly declared dead, which led to the cancellation of his Social Security benefits. It took him two months to prove the mistake, including numerous phone calls, letters to government officials and enduring a four-hour wait at his local Social Security office, he said.

And he told ABC News the problem is continuing to follow him.

“I’ve since learned that I’m on the Death Master File that apparently is going to chase me for the rest of my life,” Johnson told ABC News. “It means that when Social Security declared me as deceased, there’s a file that’s kept … that I’m listed on and, apparently, it doesn’t go away. So we’re struggling with a few issues now that are starting to crop up since we started this whole thing.”

The trouble began when Johnson’s wife, Pam Johnson, received a letter from Bank of America in February expressing condolences for her husband’s alleged death in November.

“First, I thought it was a scam because it was just a little letter, and they also attached a couple of documents for me to fill out to send back to Bank of America’s estate division,” she told ABC News. “So I verified that it was the estate division and the phone number was correct. And then the second letter we got right after that was showing that debit to our checking account.”

The situation finally began to be sorted out after Johnson visited his local Social Security Administration office. Ned Johnson said he thought his troubles were over, but he added, “This thing follows you follows you like a bad smell.”

He started receiving his Social Security checks once again, but he’s now facing another problem — the checks are coming but they’ve started to deduct some.

Pam Johnson said she and her husband are very lucky to be financially stable to make do with several missed checks. But others won’t be so lucky.

“I think the more important story is the people who do rely on it … the majority of people, a lot of them on Social Security, particularly at our age that really don’t have the wherewithal to navigate the system,” she said. “So for some people, it just would be impossible.”

The Johnsons’ ordeal comes as the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have targeted purported fraud in the Social Security system, including checks allegedly sent to deceased people.

Among changes Social Security recently announced intended to combat waste and fraud, recipients will soon have to verify their bank details in person or online, instead of over the phone.

“My advice would be, watch your bank account and be prepared to — if you get tagged with one of these issues — it’s going to take some time,” Ned Johnson said. “And you just have to be patient and persistent if you expect to get anywhere.”

ABC News reached out to the Social Security Administration for comment on the Johnsons’ situation, but the agency said privacy laws precluded it from discussing specific cases.

The agency pointed to a March 16 press release stating that 3 million deaths are reported to the agency every year and that less than one-third of 1% are erroneously reported.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.