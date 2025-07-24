Idaho killings latest: Motive unknown but ‘new information could come out,’ former chief says

Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

(BOISE, Idaho) — Though the motive behind University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s violent attack remains unknown, the former police chief says “new information could come out still.”

“There’s always cases that, you know, 10 years later, somebody says something,” James Fry, who was the Moscow police chief at the time of the murders, told ABC News moments after Kohberger was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday.

After nearly three years and an exhaustive, expensive investigation, Fry admitted he wishes he knew more about the motive. Moscow police said they don’t know which victim was the specific target and have not found any link between Kohberger and the victims.

“You’re always wanting to get the families the why,” he said, but “sometimes they don’t get to have the why.”

Fry sat down with ABC News for his first network interview since the nondissemination order was lifted, allowing him to open up about the yearslong investigation that’s defined the department and the killer who terrorized his community.

The victims — roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at the girls’ off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022.

Police reports released for the first time on Wednesday reveal just how gruesome the crime scene was and noted that Goncalves and Kernodle suffered from defensive wounds.

Goncalves was stabbed 34 times and described as “unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged,” a report said. Kernodle was in an “intense struggle” and had over 50 stab wounds, a report said.

That’s done by someone who is “cold, filled with rage,” Fry said. “Angry, very angry.”

“I think it was a fight for their life,” Fry said, noting Kernodle may have encountered Kohberger when she went into the kitchen after getting her food delivery.

Two roommates survived, including Dylan Mortensen, who told police she saw a man in a mask with “bushy eyebrows” in the house on the night of the murders.

Asked why Mortensen may have been spared, Fry said there are a lot of theories, including that Kohberger may have been exhausted from the stabbings or he could’ve felt he’d been in the house too long.

“I don’t know — only he has that answer,” Fry said.

On July 2, weeks before the trial was set to start, Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts. On Wednesday, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

When Fry sat down in the jury box at sentencing, he was directly across from Kohberger, marking the first time he saw him face-to-face.

“He should be ashamed of what he did,” Fry said. “He destroyed lives, families, communities. Changed everybody that ever worked that case, changed my university.”

“It’s not human what happened,” he said.

In the end, Fry said he feels some vindication. He had promised his community and the victims’ families that this case would not go cold. During the nearly seven-week manhunt, in which the department divulged little-to-no information, that became a valid concern. Fry was receiving death threats, sleeping with a loaded shotgun near his bed and covering office windows with butcher paper to keep people from seeing inside. All while searching for, and eventually finding, the killer, who will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

89-year-old man and dog killed in bear attack in Florida: Officials
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) — An 89-year-old man and a dog were killed in apparently separate bear attacks near the victim’s home in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a “bear encounter.”

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41 near Jerome, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

In the wake of the attacks, FWC personnel killed three bears in the area, the agency said Tuesday. The bears’ DNA will be tested to confirm if any were involved in the incident.

The attacks occurred “some time apart” on Monday, and the man and the dog were found within a couple of hundred yards of the area, according to FWC spokesperson George Reynaud.

The victim was identified as Robert Markel, a longtime resident of the Jerome area. Officials believe his daughter called 911 to report the attack, Reynaud said. FWC previously said the Markel was 88, though updated on Tuesday that he was 89.

His daughter saw a bear attack the dog and then went looking for her father, who is believed to have been attacked earlier on Monday, Reynaud said.

“We do know it was a bear attack. We don’t know if it was the same bear or multiple bears,” Reynaud said at a press briefing Monday evening.

Once the investigation is confirmed, this would mark the first documented fatal bear attack in the state’s history, Reynaud said.

The animal would most likely be a Florida black bear, based on the region, FWC spokesperson Tyson Matthews said at a press briefing earlier Monday.

Markel had been alone with the dog at the residence, and there are several other residences within the property, FWC officials said.

The FWC warned residents and visitors to continue to avoid the area “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife,” the FWC said in a statement on Tuesday. “Law enforcement and FWC personnel are continuing to monitor bear activity and ensure public safety.”

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers challenge Trump administration’s invocation of state secrets privilege
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia pushed back on the Trump administration’s invocation of the state secrets privilege in a court filing Monday, saying that the government has produced no evidence “showing that it has made the slightest effort to facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s release from detention in El Salvador.

“There is little reason to believe that compliance with a court order to facilitate the release and return of a single mistakenly removed individual so that he can get his day in court implicates state secrets at all,” the attorneys argued.

“No military or intelligence operations are involved, and it defies reason to imagine that the United States’ relationship with El Salvador would be endangered by any effort to seek the return of a wrongfully deported person who the Government admits never should have been removed to El Salvador in the first place,” they said.

The filing came a week after the judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, said in a court order that the Trump administration had invoked the rarely used state secrets privilege to shield information about the case.

Judge Xinis has scheduled a May 16 hearing on the matter.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who had been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13. His wife and attorneys deny that he is an MS-13 member.

The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States.

Judge Xinis ruled last month that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States, and the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed that ruling, “with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

Following the government’s inaction, Judge Xinis ordered several government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery in order to resolve the matter, which prompted the administration to invoke the state secrets privilege.

In their filing Monday, Abrego Garcia’s argued that the Trump administration “does not come close to making a showing that would disturb the common sense conclusion that there are no genuine state secrets at play here,” saying the administration’s public statements — including in congressional testimony, public interviews and social media posts — demonstrate that “answering the requested discovery would not imperil national security.”

Attorneys for the Department of Justice argued in their own brief Monday that the discovery requests by Abrego Garcia’s attorneys “would damage United States’ foreign relations.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a sealed declaration submitted to the court, affirmed “after actual personal consideration” that “disclosure of such materials reasonably could be expected to cause significant harm to the foreign relation[s] and national security interests of the United States,” DOJ attorneys said.

“Specifically, Secretary Rubio feared that if this information were disclosed, foreign governments would be less likely to work cooperatively with the United States in the future because the disclosure would be viewed as a breach of trust,” said the DOJ attorneys.

Attorneys for Abrego Garcia responded that because Rubio is not the head of either the Justice Department or the Department of Homeland Security, “he did not and could not claim” state secrets privilege for those departments.

“Simply saying ‘military secret,’ ‘national security’ or ‘terrorist threat’ or invoking an ethereal fear that disclosure will threaten our nation is insufficient to support the privilege,” they argued.

Trump vowed to deport the ‘worst of the worst’ — but new data shows a shift to also arresting non-criminals
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump campaigned for president on the promise of mass deportations that targeted criminals — and while ICE agents have arrested over 38,000 migrants with criminal convictions, new data shows a recent shift toward also arresting those who have not been accused of crimes.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has arrested an increasing number of migrants with no criminal convictions, according to an ABC News analysis of Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.

The numbers, which were obtained through a public records lawsuit and released by the Deportation Data Project at the University of California Berkeley, give the first real glimpse of how Trump’s immigration enforcement policy is playing out in the streets.Over the first five months of the Trump administration, ICE has arrested over 95,000 individuals, according to data analyzed by ABC’s owned television stations’ data team.

At the start of the administration, ICE tended to target migrants with pending or criminal convictions. From Inauguration Day to May 4, 2025, 44% of those arrested had a criminal conviction, while 34% of those arrested had pending charges and 23% had no criminal history, according to the data.

But beginning May 25, the data appears to show there was a shift in enforcement — with individuals with criminal convictions making up only 30% of those arrested. Those arrested with pending criminal charges accounted for 26% of the individuals arrested and 44% had no criminal history.

“It looks like there’s been a shift from about Memorial Day this year up until now, to an increasing number of people who have been detained who have no criminal charges,” said Austin Kocher, a professor at Syracuse University who reviewed the data.

“We hear a lot about the administration deporting the worst of the worst. And as far as we can tell from all available data up to this point, the data has not really supported that,” Kocher said.

The data is largely divided into three groups of individuals: those who have criminal convictions, those with pending charges, and those who may be facing civil immigration charges, labeled as “other immigration violators.” However, the data provides no indication of what kind of crimes the individuals may be accused or convicted of.

In Los Angeles, where ICE raids recently sparked large demonstrations, and in the New York City area, almost 60% of those arrested by ICE in the first ten days of June had no criminal convictions nor any pending criminal charges, according to the data.

Asked about the shift, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News, “We are not going to disclose law enforcement sensitive intelligence and methods. 70% of the arrests ICE made were of criminal illegal aliens.”

“We are continuing to go after the worst of the worst — including gang members, pedophiles, and rapists,” McLaughlin said. “Under Secretary [Kristi] Noem, we are delivering on President Trump’s and the American people’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe.”

The majority of administration’s migrant arrests have taken place in Texas, the state with the longest southern border. But the data also shows that enforcement has largely shifted away from apprehensions at the southern border to apprehensions in the interior of the country.

John Sandweg, the former acting director of ICE under President Barack Obama, told ABC News that the shift in enforcement is not a surprise, considering that illegal border crossings are down dramatically.

“For the last probably 15 years at least, the majority of ICE arrests, people booked into ICE custody or ICE apprehensions, were individuals apprehended at the border. But now, the administration is very sensitive to the numbers and has started putting ICE under pressure,” Sandweg said, referring to Trump’s call for more migrants to be deported.

“The problem is that you are now engaged in operations that are, frankly, more likely to find non-criminals than criminals,” Sandweg said.

As ABC News previously reported, ICE’s latest tactic has been arresting individuals at immigration courts. In most cases, when a deportation case is dismissed, it is a positive outcome for a migrant, attorneys told ABC News — but according to immigration attorneys and advocates, immigration enforcement officers have been waiting in immigration court buildings and coordinating with DHS lawyers to arrest migrants promptly after their cases are dismissed, after which the migrants are placed into expedited removal proceedings without allowing them to fight their case.

“If there’s anything that says this isn’t about serious criminal enforcement, it’s this wholesale dismissal of cases of the people who are showing up in immigration court,” Sandweg said. “I mean, you want to find the place where you’re least likely to find dangerous criminals — it’s the people who show up for their immigration court hearings.”

Sandweg said these new types of enforcement, including courthouse arrests, are being made in an effort to achieve quotas set by the Trump administration.

“It’s another way to just quickly make some arrests,” Sandweg said.

The administration, meanwhile, says it’s continuing its efforts to target accused criminals.

At a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal authorities have arrested 2,711 alleged multinational gang members since Trump re-took office in January.

“You should all feel safer that President Trump can deport all of these gangs and not one district court judge can think they’re emperor over this Trump administration and his executive powers,” she said.

