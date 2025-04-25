IDF investigation finds Israeli tank fire responsible for death of UN staffer

Anadolu via Getty Images

(GAZA) — Initial findings in an ongoing Israel Defense Forces investigation found that Israeli tank fire caused damage to a United Nations structure in central Gaza in March, killing one UN staffer and injuring five others.

The incident occurred one day after the ceasefire collapsed, according to a release from the IDF on Thursday. The IDF said it attacked the structure because of “suspicions of enemy presence.”

UN staffer Marin Marinov was killed in the Deir al Balah strike, UN Secretary General Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told ABC News in an email in March.

The injured staffers were Neil Arnold, Joel Fournet, Nicolas Berthon, Alexandru Baban and David Petrov, Haq said.

The IDF initially denied involvement in the strike, saying it “did not strike a UN compound in Deir al Balah.” On Thursday, it apologized for “the unintentional harm to the UN employee and share the grief of the family.”

“The IDF continues to conduct thorough investigation processes in order to draw lessons and examine additional steps to prevent incidents of this type,” it said. “The IDF sees great importance in continuing the dialogue with international organizations, as part of efforts to coordinate, draw lessons, and prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The UN has opened its own fact-finding mission to learn more surrounding the circumstances of the strike.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, UN under-secretary-general and UNOPS executive director, responded to the IDF’s latest statement on the incident, saying: “We acknowledge the reported initial findings of the Israeli Defense Forces today that a tank round was the cause of the death of a UNOPS colleague in Deir al Balah. This is consistent with known facts to the UN: this incident was a result of a tank round into a fully deconflicted UNOPS premises. Full accountability must be ensured with respect to the grave violations of international law that have been committed.”

A week after the incident, the UN said it was “comfortable with the assertion” that rounds were fired by an Israeli tank during its initial gathering of security information, Haq told ABC News last month.

The UN secretary general announced that the organization planned to “reduce the Organization’s footprint in Gaza” on March 24, four days after the strike.

“In the past week, Israel carried out devastating strikes on Gaza, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians, including United Nations personnel, with no humanitarian aid being allowed to enter the Strip since early March,” Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN secretary general, said in a statement in March. “As a result, the Secretary-General has taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization’s footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar and our concern over the protection of civilians intensifies.”

The Israeli government has blocked the delivery of all goods, food and medical supplies into Gaza for more than eight weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was blocking aid because Hamas refused to release more hostages in an extension of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Fifty-eight hostages remain in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

The March 19 strike brought the number of UN staff members killed in Gaza since Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, to 280 people, the UN secretary general said in March.

The March UN building strike is one of several incidents where the IDF has acknowledged accountability.

It recently took responsibility for misidentifying targets and firing on a convoy of emergency medical vehicles on March 23, killing 15 medical and humanitarian workers.

It’s unclear from the IDF if any Israeli soldiers will be held accountable for deadly UN strike.

Winter storm moves east: 80 million Americans in path of snow, brutal cold
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — At least nine states from Georgia to Delaware are under snow and ice alerts as a winter storm moves east — with brutal, record-breaking cold temperatures in the Midwest and Central U.S. in the wake of the storm.

On Tuesday, the storm brought 11 inches of snow to Missouri, 8 inches to Kansas and more than 2 inches to Oklahoma, where freezing rain and sleet left dangerously slick roads.

Now, the storm has moved into the Mid-Atlantic with heavy snow in the forecast for southern Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina through Wednesday night. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas of Virginia.

By Wednesday evening, heavy snow is expected to continue for southeastern Virginia, where the highest totals from the storm are expected. Very icy conditions are expected to continue for eastern North Carolina before pushing off the coast Wednesday night.

Airlines canceled roughly 700 flights on Wednesday. Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, have the most cancellations.

On Wednesday morning, the snow fell from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee, to Lexington, Kentucky. Schools in Nashville were closed on Wednesday.

In Kentucky, where severe flooding over the weekend led to 14 deaths, the new storm dropped 2 to 7 inches of snow.

In eastern Kentucky, some officials are unable to get equipment on the roads to clear the snow, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Further south, heavy rain was reported in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

South of Raleigh and into South Carolina, an icy mix is expected.

But behind the storm is an Arctic blast.

Many cities recorded record low temperatures Wednesday morning, including: minus 24 degrees in Rapid City, South Dakota; minus 15 degrees in Billings, Montana; 1 degree in Wichita, Kansas; and 2 degrees in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is even colder, clocking in at minus 6 degrees in Dallas; minus 19 degrees in Oklahoma City; minus 19 degrees in Wichita; and minus 27 degrees in Minneapolis.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect from South Dakota to Texas. Wind chills Thursday morning will be 20 to 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. These extreme conditions could bring frostbite in as little as minutes.

The record cold temperatures will spread further south into the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday, with record lows possible in Dallas; Corpus Christi, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It will warm up this weekend, and by next week, temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s in the South.

1 employee dead in shooting at USPS center, suspect at large: Police
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(TUKWILA, WA) — A postal employee was shot and killed at the United States Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center in Tukwila, Washington, on Tuesday, according to reports from the Tukwila Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service of Seattle.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. local time and found an adult male with a gunshot wound and “immediately began rendering aid until fire and medic personnel arrived and took over life saving efforts,” according to Tukwila police.

However, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been located as of 7 p.m. local time, according to police.

Tukwila police said they have reason to believe the victim and suspect were acquainted, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The Tukwila Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

15-year-old girl attacked by sea lion in California
(Annie Otzen/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Phoebe Beltran, 15, has always been a “water baby,” according to her mom, Bibi Beltran.

She has always had a love for swimming, she told ABC News, which was why she decided to participate in a junior lifeguard cadet program in Long Beach, California, on March 30.

In the middle of competing in the 1,000-yard swim test, she felt pain in her right arm.

“My initial reaction was, ‘I’m getting eaten in the middle of the water, it’s a shark, I’m going to die,'” Phoebe Beltran told ABC News.

Phoebe Beltran immediately screamed for help, which is when the animal — she later found out was a sea lion — let go of her arm.

She was assisted back to the shore and a lifeguard boat patrolling the water brought all the other swimmers to safety, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

“As I was getting up onto shore, that’s when I stood up, the lifeguards saw that my arm was bleeding, they took me to the sand and started fixing me up before sending me to the ER,” Phoebe Beltran said.

Her mom heard the screams, but didn’t think it was her daughter until she saw her arm gushing with blood.

“I don’t have the words to explain the panic in a mom’s heart when they see their child like that,” Bibi Beltran said. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions.”

Phoebe Beltran had bites “localized to her arms and extremities” and was taken to the local hospital, but “did not require advanced treatment,” officials said.

She later found out the lifeguards determined the animal that attacked her was a sea lion.

Phoebe Beltran said she did not do “anything that provoked” the sea lion and she would not have swum next to it if she had seen the animal.

“It came out of nowhere, I was surprised by it and so were other people,” Phoebe Beltran said.

This incident comes after sea lions on the California coast have reportedly been displaying strange behavior, likely due to a harmful algae bloom impacting the region, according to marine researchers.

The sea lions are likely being poisoned by domoic acid, a neurotoxin within the algae blooms, which they ingest through the fish they eat, according to marine experts. Ingesting domoic acid can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning in humans and marine mammals, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center.

“Instances of bites are quite a rare occurrence, but it is important for the public to maintain a distance of 150 feet from sea lions and other marine life on local beaches, exit the water immediately if approached by a marine mammal (do not engage) and call trained wildlife first responders if there appears to be a marine mammal in distress,” the center said in a statement to ABC News.

Justin Viezbicke, the California Stranding Coordinator for National Marine Fisheries Service, told ABC News that sea lions are not typically aggressive creatures and would normally “just run away” at the sight of humans, not attack.

“With this domoic acid poisoning, for some reason, it’s changing something in them that does create a situation where the sea lions have reacted, and that reaction has been either to bite or to chase after people or to exhibit behaviors that we would consider not normal,” Viezbicke said.

Common symptoms for domoic acid poisoning include lethargy, seizures, a bobbing and weaving of their heads and in some cases, aggression, Viezbicke said.

“Normal behavior is that they’re alert and aware of you,” Viezbicke said. “Oftentimes, with domoic acid, that awareness is really not there until you may be getting too close.”

Officials said the sea lion that attacked Phoebe Beltran had “no evidence” of being sick, just appearing to be aggressive. After the attack, the animal “left immediately and swam back out in the ocean,” the fire department said.

However, Phoebe Beltran still thinks this animal was ill.

“Knowing it happened out of nowhere, I deeply feel like it had something with it being sick,” Phoebe Beltran said. “It’s sad they weren’t able to catch it to help it and bring it back to its health, but hopefully it’s doing better on its own.”

Phoebe Beltran said her pain is “manageable,” but the emotional trauma from the incident is something she still struggles with.

“The physical wounds don’t seem that bad, but what happened took a toll on me mentally, so it’s just something I am working on getting over,” Phoebe Beltran told ABC News.

Despite the attack, Phoebe Beltran said she still plans on getting back in the water once she is completely healed, competing again for the junior lifeguard program and pursuing a career focusing on marine life.

“I came out really lucky to have my arm, it’s still working, it’s just scratches. [I hope people can] be more aware of what’s going on in the water, not to blame it on the sea animals at all,” Phoebe Beltran said.

ABC News’ Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

