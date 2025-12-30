Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo recognized in UK’s New Year’s Honours List 2026

Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo recognized in UK’s New Year’s Honours List 2026

Cynthia Erivo at The Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars on King Charles III‘s New Year’s Honours List 2026. The honors system recognizes figures from across British society for their public achievements, and commitment to serving and helping the U.K.

Idris has been awarded a knighthood for his services to young people, while Cynthia has been made an MBE for services to music and drama.

Idris has worked with the youth via his Elba Hope Foundation, which supports education, among other things. He previously launched the Don’t Stop Your Future anti knife advocacy campaign and teamed with the King’s Trust (formerly known as the Prince’s Trust) to provide youth with hands-on training, mentoring and direct pathways into in music, creative media and more.

As for Cynthia, her services in music and drama include acting and/or singing in Broadway’s The Color Purple, Wicked and its sequel, Harriet and Genius: Aretha. She’s also shared her expertise with other artists via a master class at the American Theatre Wing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tessa Thompson to receive Spotlight Award at Gotham Film Awards for ‘Hedda’ performance
Tessa Thompson to receive Spotlight Award at Gotham Film Awards for ‘Hedda’ performance
Tessa Thompson on “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” (ABC/Kyusung Gong)

Tessa Thompson will be honored at the 2025 Gotham Awards for her titular performance in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama Hedda. She is set to receive the Spotlight Award at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s 35th annual awards ceremony, taking place Dec. 1 in New York City.

An adaptation of Henrik Ibsen‘s play Hedda GablerHedda follows a young newlywed who yearns for a past love while hiding her discontent with her life and husband. Over the course of one party and night, she “orchestrates a ruthless game of manipulation, where lust, jealousy and betrayal collide,” according to Deadline.

“Tessa’s performance is both fearless and revelatory – an interpretation that deepens one of dramatic literature’s most complex characters and brings her into new focus for the audience that we represent here at The Gothams,” said Jeffrey Sharp Gotham, executive producer at Gotham Film & Media Institute, to Deadline. “We are thrilled to honor Tessa with the Spotlight Tribute and celebrate her extraordinary work in bringing Hedda to life with such depth and nuance.”

Tessa’s performance as Hedda has also earned her the Actress Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association‘s eighth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards, taking place Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. 

Hedda, directed and written by Nia DoCosta, premieres Oct. 22 in limited theaters; it releases Oct. 29 on Prime Video. Tessa also serves as producer on the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jon M. Chu teases mystery star that voices the Cowardly Lion in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Jon M. Chu teases mystery star that voices the Cowardly Lion in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu and Ariana Grande attend the New York special screening of ‘Wicked’ at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 14, 2024. (Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jon M. Chu has revealed that a celebrated actor will voice the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good.

The director described how he selected the mystery actor to voice the iconic character in an interview with Deadline shared on Thursday. Chu says he sent the star a direct message on Instagram asking him to be part of the Wicked sequel.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Chu is excited for the rest of the world to find out who is voicing the character.

“Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild,” Chu said.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. He was portrayed by Bert Lahr. The character was teased in the most recent trailer for Wicked: For Good, which was released on Sept. 24.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Freakier Friday’ gets Disney+ release date and more
In brief: ‘Freakier Friday’ gets Disney+ release date and more

Freakier Friday is headed to Disney+. The sequel film will begin streaming on the platform on Nov. 12. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the new movie, which features a four-way body swap between a mother, stepdaughter, grandmother and granddaughter …

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and Nobody 2 are making their way to Peacock. The films will soon begin streaming on the platform. The third feature film based on Downton Abbey will be available to watch on Nov. 7 while Nobody 2 will stream on Nov. 14 …

Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of American Psycho reportedly will not be gender-swapped. Deadline reports that despite rumors that the film’s main character, Patrick Bateman, will be played by a woman in Guadagnino’s adaptation, that is not the case. Scott Z. Burns is adapting Bret Easton Ellis’ classic novel for the script while Guadagnino will direct the film for Lionsgate …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.