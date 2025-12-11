Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for ‘Hijack’ season 2

Poster for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’ (Apple TV)

Idris Elba may be a successful actor, but it’s not something he plans to do forever. According to Daily Mail, he shared his post-acting plans during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that my fanbase as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully,” Idris said. “I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way.”

Idris also said he’s considering returning to school so he can be more confident in spaces “with heads of states and ministers.”

“As an actor, you get offered these incredible opportunities to sit on a stage or meet a head of state. I often feel like I am just living off my instinct rather than my knowledge,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it’s politics or sport. It’s about humans.”

“I’d like to maybe study that so that I can be more effective when it comes to some of the philanthropy work I’ve been doing and some of the activism work,” he said.

Idris is still in front of the camera for now, with season 2 of his Apple TV show Hijack set to premiere on Jan. 14. The season will see how things unfold when “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives,” according to a press release. “Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.” The trailer is now available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lena Waithe says ‘The Chi”s upcoming eighth season will be its last
Paramount+

The Chicago-set series The Chi will end after eight seasons, creator Lena Waithe said in a statement to Deadline Wednesday. She said it’s “the right thing” to do “for the sake of our story and our characters.”

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family,” Lena explained. She promised fans “a final season that our Chi Family deserves.”

She called the experience the “honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine” and thanked all those who helped in the show’s success.

“I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world — our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is,” Waithe said.

The Chi is the longest-running Black drama on premium cable/streaming, according to Deadline, and the second-longest-running series in Showtime’s history, along with Dexter, Homeland and Weeds.

It centers on a group of residents from Chicago’s South Side who become linked by a series of coincidences, tragic events, and the desire for community and redemption. 

Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Hannaha Hall star in the ensemble series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘King of the Hill’ renewed for two more seasons at Hulu and more
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is developing a Call of Duty movie for Paramount. Deadline reports that Sheridan will develop and produce the project with Peter Berg. The upcoming film will be a live-action story based on the popular video game franchise …

Hulu’s revival of King of the Hill has been renewed for two more seasons. The adult animated TV series is set to return for seasons 16 and 17, making it a 20-episode order. Season 14 of the show premiered on Hulu on Aug. 4. The upcoming 15th season of the show will premiere in 2026 …

Adults has been renewed for season 2 at FX. The comedy series also streams on Hulu. The show follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York City who are trying to be good people despite feeling like they’re neither good nor real people yet …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.