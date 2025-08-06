‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien star in A24 film’s trailer

Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The official trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has arrived.

A24 released the trailer for the drama film on Wednesday. Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming movie from writer and director Mary Bronstein.

Conan O’Brien, A$AP Rocky and Danielle Macdonald also appear in the film, which finds Byrne playing a mother named Linda.

As her life crashes down around her, Linda “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” according to an official synopsis.

O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist, who, as featured in the trailer, did not respond to an email about a dream Linda had.

“I don’t respond to my clients’ dream emails,” he tells her.

Her circumstances get considerably more difficult as the trailer goes on, including the ceiling of her home caving in due to water damage and struggling to figure out her daughter’s medical appointments. Linda eventually asks her therapist what she is supposed to do to fix things.

“I would like you to get a good night’s sleep,” he says in response.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You kicks into movie theaters this fall, with a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 10.

