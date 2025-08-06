‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien star in A24 film’s trailer

‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien star in A24 film’s trailer

Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The official trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has arrived.

A24 released the trailer for the drama film on Wednesday. Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming movie from writer and director Mary Bronstein.

Conan O’BrienA$AP Rocky and Danielle Macdonald also appear in the film, which finds Byrne playing a mother named Linda.

As her life crashes down around her, Linda “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” according to an official synopsis.

O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist, who, as featured in the trailer, did not respond to an email about a dream Linda had.

“I don’t respond to my clients’ dream emails,” he tells her.

Her circumstances get considerably more difficult as the trailer goes on, including the ceiling of her home caving in due to water damage and struggling to figure out her daughter’s medical appointments. Linda eventually asks her therapist what she is supposed to do to fix things.

“I would like you to get a good night’s sleep,” he says in response.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You kicks into movie theaters this fall, with a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Erika Doss/Prime

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.

“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ director says you don’t need to be a Weeknd fan to enjoy this ‘singular, unique experience’
‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ director says you don’t need to be a Weeknd fan to enjoy this ‘singular, unique experience’
Lionsgate

The new movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, in theaters now, stars chart-topping pop singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and features a lot of his music. But according to the movie’s director, you don’t need to be a fan of The Weeknd or his many hits to enjoy the psychological thriller.

Director Trey Edward Shults told ABC Audio at the movie’s New York premiere, “If you’re not a Weeknd fan, I think it’s a great movie regardless. It’s a singular, unique experience.”

“My goal with everything is to try to make something I haven’t seen before, because the movies that have blown me away in my life … were movies that I felt like, ‘Whoa, I’ve never seen something like that. What did I just experience? I loved it, but that was different,'” he explains. “And that’s what we tried to do with this.”

Shults said that even though the movie is about a singer named Abel, and was inspired by an incident from The Weeknd’s real life, he “tried to make it work in a way where you can take a ride with it.”

And while you’re on that ride, Shults notes, “New genres come up along the way. Hopefully it surprises you. It’s a compelling experience. But also, if you want to look deeper, there’s a whole richer thing going on, and you can have some great conversations with a friend after it.”

If you are a Weeknd fan, Shults says there are “so many connections” to the singer’s body of work. However, he insists, “You do not need to be one to enjoy it.” 

Hurry Up Tomorrow debuted in the box office top 10 after its release on May 16. Weeknd’s companion album of the same name debuted at #1 when it was released in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix shares first look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series adaptation, announces full cast
Netflix shares first look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series adaptation, announces full cast
Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

The six-part series adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel was previously announced to star Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman. Now, more cast members from the upcoming project have been announced.

Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly and Louis Partridge are also joining the series’ cast.

Additionally, production has begun on the series in the U.K. Netflix released a photo of Corrin in costume as Elizabeth Bennet alongside the rest of the Bennet sisters and Mrs. Bennet, who is being played by Colman.

Bestselling author Dolly Alderton has adapted Austen’s novel for the screen while Heartstopper director Euros Lyn is helming the series.

Alderton shared the first-look image of the film’s cast to her Instagram.

“If you need me for the foreseeable, I will be in 1812,” Alderton captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji.

She previously told Netflix she feels very lucky that she gets to be a part of the group of people who get to “retell this wonderful story.”

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life,” Alderton said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.