Illinois state Supreme Court overturns Jussie Smollett’s conviction in hoax attack

Illinois state Supreme Court overturns Jussie Smollett’s conviction in hoax attack
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, FILE

The Illinois Supreme Court has thrown out former Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying about a 2019 hate crime.

Smollett was found guilty in 2021 for faking a racist and homophobic attack and lying to the police. His lawyers said this violated his Fifth Amendment rights because, in 2019, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx had already agreed to drop the charges if Smollett paid $10,000 and did community service. A special prosecutor later charged him again, leading to his trial and conviction.

In its decision, filed on Thursday, the court stated they are resolving a “question about the State’s responsibility to honor the agreements it makes with defendants.”

The court stated it did not find that the state could bring a second prosecution against Smollett after the initial charges were dismissed as part of an agreement and the actor performed the terms of the agreement, noting that Illinois case law establishes that it is “fundamentally unfair to allow the prosecution to renege on a deal with a defendant when the defendant has relied on the agreement to his detriment.”

“We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust. Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied,” it said.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision cancels earlier rulings by Cook County and appellate courts. The court has now sent the case back to the lower court to officially dismiss the charges.

A jury convicted Smollett in December 2021 on five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct stemming from him filing a false police report and lying to police, who spent more than $130,000 investigating his allegations.

He was sentenced to 150 days in county jail, ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago, fined $25,000 and ordered to serve 30 months of felony probation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Grotesquerie’ and “charming,” “greedy” co-star Travis Kelce
L-R: Diamond, Nash-Betts — FX/Prashant Gupta

The last time Niecy Nash-Betts worked with producer Ryan Murphy, she won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She can now be seen as the lead in Murphy’s follow-up, FX’s new serial killer series Grotesquerie, which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

DAHMER was unexpected. I said yes before I knew what I was saying yes to with that one,” the actress tells ABC Audio. “With this one, I had the luxury of reading the script and then saying yes.”

“But I love Ryan. I love collaborating with him. He’s a great partner. And so because of that, he will always have me at hello,” Niecy shares.

The new series has her playing Lois Tryon, “a big-deal detective in a small town,” Niecy says. 

“She … has a very troubled home life. She’s battling alcoholism, all while hunting a serial killer who is seemingly taunting her. So there’s a lot going on.”

She adds, “And then her partner in crime, if you will, the Cagney to her Lacey, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan, played by the lovely Micaela Diamond.” 

Along the way, Lois and Sister Megan run across a creepy suspect, played by acting newcomer but veteran famous person Travis Kelce

Nash-Betts, who is also a producer on the series, says of the newbie actor, “He’s charming, well-prepared, takes notes well and he’s greedy.”

She deadpans, “He can eat a lot, you know — and I’m going to be the first one to let you know. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.”

In all seriousness, she calls Taylor Swift‘s better half “a very, very wonderful guy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer
Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new trailer for the forthcoming series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is bringing the drama.

The series, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan co-created with Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace, stars Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. It’s described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” which is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

“Texas. It ain’t any different than Tombstone or Dodge City. First comes the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate,” Thornton’s Tommy says in the trailer.

When his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) asks him which of those descriptors he is, Tommy answers, “A divorced alcoholic with $500,000 in debt — and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

We also see glimpses of Jon Hamm‘s Monty Miller and Demi Moore‘s Cami Miller, a power couple in the oil industry who are close with Tommy, as well as Ali Larter as Tommy’s headstrong ex-wife, Angela.

The trailer ends with Thornton delivering a line that hints at what may sum up the show: “Men die. Oil companies don’t.” 

The cast also includes Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The first two episodes of Landman premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Tim Roth joins ‘Peaky Blinders’, Ben Stiller sets next film, and more
In brief: Tim Roth joins ‘Peaky Blinders’, Ben Stiller sets next film, and more

Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs star Tim Roth has been tapped for a role in Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie, joining Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, according to Deadline. Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played for six seasons between 2013 and 2022. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as are Roth, Ferguson and Keoghan’s roles. However, series creator Steven Knight describes the film as “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war” …

Ben Stiller will produce and star in a pickleball-themed comedy called The Dink, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film centers around a washed-up tennis pro, played by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson, who tries to “save a club in crisis and win his father’s respect” by doing the one thing he swore he’d never do — play pickleball …

Deadline reports Colin From Accounts’ creator and star Harriet Dyer will star opposite Tim Meadows in the CBS workplace comedy DMV. Dyer and Meadows will play Department of Motor Vehicles workers who rely on each other to do the thankless job of serving customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door, per the outlet … 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.