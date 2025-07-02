‘I’m coming home, baby!’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts after verdict read

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

(NEW YORK) — After the split verdict in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial was read, acquitting him of the most serious offenses, Sean “Diddy” Combs turned to his family and exclaimed, “I’m coming home, baby!”

After a two-month trial, the New York jury found the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge.

The jury did find him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, one in connection with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and one in connection with an ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

He was found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and “Jane.”

When the verdict was read in the Manhattan federal courtroom on Wednesday, Combs was overcome with emotion, his feet visibly shaking throughout the reading.

He pumped his fist slightly when he heard he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy. Some members in the gallery gasped.

Combs continued to look straight ahead as the remaining verdicts were read. When he heard the first guilty verdict, he rubbed his forehead.

When Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking in connection with Ventura, there were screams of joy in the gallery.

There was very little reaction from Combs’ family as the verdict was read. His son Justin leaned down and put his head in his lap while others looked straight ahead. Dana Tran, the mother of his youngest child, was in tears.

As each juror confirmed that the verdict read was accurate, Combs nodded his head and mouthed “thank you” to each of them.

When the verdict was confirmed and the judge gave the jurors instructions, Combs turned in his seat to his family and said, “I’m coming home, baby! I’m coming home!”

As the jury left the courtroom, Combs clasped his hands in front of his chest and again mouthed, “Thank you.”

Combs kneeled on the ground and appeared to pray briefly after the jury was out of the room.

After the judge left the bench, the defense team hugged and congratulated each other and the Combs family broke into applause. One person exclaimed that the defense attorneys were the “dream team.”

As Combs left the courtroom, he said to his family, “I love you, I’ma be home soon.”

Sean Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, told ABC News as she left the courtroom that her heart was fluttering as the verdict was read.

His son Christian told ABC News outside the courthouse, “We love everybody watching. We’re so happy, my Pops is coming home. God bless.”

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said he will decide whether Combs gets released on Wednesday.

He said the decision might take some time — including giving the lawyers time to write letters arguing for and against release — but will happen sometime on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said Combs should be released on Wednesday and argued for $1 million bond.

“I am not saying it is not a serious crime. It is a crime of a vastly different nature,” he said. “I believe that a significant change in conditions is warranted.”

When the judge said he thought Combs likely didn’t want to return to Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, Combs comically shook his head no and put up prayer hands, as the gallery broke out in laughter.

Combs has already served about nine months in federal prison while awaiting trial.

Each charge of transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Ryan Comey said the government plans to pursue “significant incarceration” for Combs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Department of Education tells Harvard no new research grants unless it complies with White House demands
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Escalating an ongoing clash between President Donald Trump’s administration and Harvard University, the Department of Education announced Harvard is ineligible for new research grants unless it agrees with compliance criteria.

“Harvard is not eligible for any new grants from the federal government until they demonstrate responsible management of the university,” a senior official from the Department of Education said on a call with reporters on Monday.

The pause extends to medical research funding, according to the senior official, but does not impact federal student aid.

The official said public confidence in the university is at an all-time low — and that Harvard has failed to combat antisemitism and discrimination on its campus.

It has also abandoned the rigor of academic excellence and has become a leftist institution with “zero viewpoint diversity,” according to the official, who said that only 3% of Harvard’s faculty identifies as conservative.

“Today, we received another letter from the administration doubling down on demands that would impose unprecedented and improper control over Harvard University and would have chilling implications for higher education,” Harvard said in a statement to ABC News.

The statement called the move retaliatory and implied that its efforts are illegal.

“Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat antisemitism in our community,” it said, adding that the school would “continue to defend against illegal government overreach.

The weeks-long feud between Trump and Harvard stems from several investigations by federal agencies, including the Department of Education and the Health and Human Services Department. They are probing into accusations ranging from failure to disclose foreign gifts to discrimination on the basis of race within the Harvard Law Review.

The administration launched a wide-reaching antisemitism task force review, which froze 2.2 billion dollars in funding for the institution last month.

But the university has refused to comply with demands, with Harvard President Alan Garber claiming that Trump has exceeded his executive authority.

“No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Garber wrote in a statement to the Harvard community in April.

In order for Harvard to return to compliance under federal law, the university would have to come into agreement with the administration, according to the senior official.

There was no announcement about the university’s tax-exempt status, which Trump threatened to take away on May 2.

The president can’t unilaterally revoke a school’s tax-exempt status under federal law, but sources told ABC News that the Internal Revenue Service is considering revoking the school’s status.

A Harvard spokesperson told ABC News last week that there’s no “legal basis” to rescind the university’s tax-exempt status and that it would endanger the school’s ability to carry out its mission.

“The tax exemption means that more of every dollar can go toward scholarships for students, lifesaving and life-enhancing medical research, and technological advancements that drive economic growth,” the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

The move would not only lead to “lost opportunities for innovation” for Harvard itself, the spokesperson said.

“The unlawful use of this instrument more broadly would have grave consequences for the future of higher education in America,” they explained.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Education Department did not announce an immediate pause on Harvard’s grant funding — that there is no freeze on any additional existing grants beyond the previously announced $2.2 billion. 

Seven killed in crash between van, pickup truck near Yellowstone National Park
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HENRY’S LAKE, Idaho) –Seven people were killed in a fiery crash between a van and a pickup truck on an eastern Idaho highway near Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The Mercedes passenger van — which was operating as a tour vehicle — collided with the Dodge Ram pickup around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake, the Idaho State Police said. The van was traveling eastbound, toward Yellowstone National Park, while the truck was traveling westbound, police said.

Fourteen people were in the van and one was in the pickup. Six people in the van — all foreign nationals — and the truck driver died in the crash, police said.

The truck driver was identified by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Isaih Moreno of Humble, Texas, police said.

The names of the victims in the van will be released by the coroner once their families are notified, police said.

“Due to the complexity of the incident, the identification of all individuals involved and notification of their next of kin will take time,” Idaho State Police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Local resident Roger Merrill said he was driving home when he came upon the crash site just a few minutes after the accident apparently occurred.

“It had appeared they had maybe hit head-on — catastrophic damage to both” vehicles, Merrill told ABC News.

“Good Samaritans had already come out to help. There were several other pickup trucks alongside the road that were assisting,” he said.

“The fire did not start immediately — there was no fire present for probably 10 to 15 minutes after I arrived. And I observed what appeared to be steam coming from the pickup,” he said. “About that time, the first responder showed up, a member of the sheriff’s department. I could see they were trying to put the fire out under the truck with a fire extinguisher, but the flames quickly spread and engulfed both vehicles within minutes.”

All occupants involved in the crash were transported to hospitals, including three flown by air ambulance. The others were transported by ground ambulance with likely non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two survivors have been hospitalized at Madison Memorial in stable condition; three others who suffered injuries were treated and released, according to a hospital official. Two patients were also taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the hospital said.

The cause remains under investigation, police said.

Henry’s Lake is about 17 miles from West Yellowstone, Montana, which is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Highway 20 closed for nearly seven hours after the crash and has since reopened, police said.

ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook and Alyssa Pone contributed to this report.

Minnesota state Sen. Hoffman credits daughter for ‘saving countless other lives’
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are crediting their daughter Hope for “saving countless other lives” on the night the couple was shot and wounded at their home in what prosecutors called an assassination attempt.

“Without Hope, we wouldn’t be here right now,” the Democratic state senator and his wife said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. “Our daughter’s quick instincts and wherewithal to state that her dad is Senator John Hoffman when she called 911 led the police getting to the Hortman’s so quickly and saving countless other lives.”

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and wounding John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in Champlin, Minnesota, as well as shooting and killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in nearby Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning, authorities said. Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors impersonating a police officer, officials said.

But two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson.

After Boelter allegedly shot the Hoffmans, prosecutors said he drove to a state representative’s house in Maple Grove. That lawmaker was not home as she and her family were on vacation, Thompson said, and Boelter left the scene.

Boelter then allegedly drove to a state senator’s home in New Hope and parked on the street, Thompson said.

After learning of the shooting at Hoffman’s home, New Hope police dispatched an officer to the New Hope lawmaker’s house, Thompson said. When the officer arrived, she saw Boelter’s car parked down the block and she believed Boelter was an officer dispatched to the scene, Thompson said.

The officer pulled up next to Boelter, rolled down her window and tried to speak with him, but he did not respond and stared straight ahead, Thompson said. So the New Hope officer drove to the state senator’s home and waited for other law enforcement, and by that time, Boelter had left the scene, Thompson said.

After learning of the shooting at the Hoffmans’, officers were proactively dispatched the Brooklyn Park home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman.

When two Brooklyn Park officers arrived at the Hortmans’, they saw Boelter’s SUV in the driveway with emergency lights flashing and Boelter standing in front of the house, Thompson said.

Boelter saw the officers and allegedly started shooting and running into the house, killing Melissa Hortman and her husband, Thompson said.

The officers fired at Boelter as he allegedly rushed into the home, Thompson said, but the suspect escaped into the house and out the back.

Boelter, who was arrested Sunday night, allegedly had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, Thompson said.

He faces federal charges including stalking and firearms charges and state charges including first-degree murder, officials said.

The Hoffmans are recovering from their injuries. John Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette was shot eight times, Yvette said, according to a message released by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

