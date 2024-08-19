“I’m going to be fine”: ‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel reveals breast cancer diagnosis

“I’m going to be fine”: ‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Good Morning America

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on Boy Meets World and its follow-up, Girl Meets World, revealed on her podcast that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

The 43-year-old host of Pod Meets World explains her prognosis is very good, because it was caught “so, so early.” 

On the Aug. 19 episode, she began by referencing her former co-stars turned pod co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle, explaining they were among the first to know she was “recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer.”

She added, “It’s very, very, very early, it’s technically stage zero.” She also revealed she is having surgery to remove the “high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion” that doctors found.

“I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days,” Fishel said before adding that at first she only planned on telling her immediate family and friends. She thought she’d prefer to “suffer in silence” and “suck it up,” only telling others after she’d beat it.

That said, Fishel changed her mind after reading material from author Glennon Doyle, who argues that women need to help others in the beginning or during the “messy middle” of a battle as opposed to waiting until they’re out of the experience.

Doctors caught the DCIS so early because Fishel made her annual mammogram appointment the day she received the reminder text that it was time to do so.

“They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine,” she insisted, explaining part of her reason behind going public was to encourage other women to follow suit. 

She said she’s meeting with multiple doctors, including oncologists, radiation specialists and hormone therapists to plan the next steps.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments
Jenna Ortega expresses regret over ‘Wednesday’ script comments
Netflix

In a new profile in Vanity Fair, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is expressing some regrets over comments she made regarding her hit Netflix show Wednesday.

As reported in 2023, Ortega drew fire from writers — particularly during the extended Hollywood strikes — when she told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman‘s Armchair Expert podcast she had to “put [her] foot down” regarding scripts for the show.

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines,” she said in part. “I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

The words “toxic” and “entitled” were bandied about in tweets and headlines after her comments made the news.

To VF, Jenna looked back, saying, “I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that,” calling herself “a rambler.”

She added, “I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

She added of the flap, “Everything that I said felt so magnified. … It felt almost dystopian to me. I felt like a caricature of myself.”

Jenna confessed, “I got sick of myself last year. My face was everywhere … so it’s like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too.”

Ortega reveals she successfully lobbied for a producer credit on the second season of Wednesday, which debuts on Netflix in 2025, in an effort to secure more “agency” for herself and her character, Wednesday Addams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘It’ never ‘Ends’: Rumored tangles between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly ensnare Lana Del Rey
‘It’ never ‘Ends’: Rumored tangles between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly ensnare Lana Del Rey
Sony Pictures

The rumored tension on the set between producer and star Blake Lively and her co-star and director Justin Baldoni on the film It Ends with Us has apparently ensnared Lana Del Rey.

While Lively and Baldoni haven’t commented publicly on the growing number of headlines that they butted heads making the adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestseller, a Blake interview with Hits Radio UK on Sunday added fuel to the fire.

Lively admitted she “wasn’t supposed to be talking about this,” but claims “they” — without naming Baldoni — “begged me” to take Lana’s song “Cherry” out of the movie.

Blake rolled her eyes when asked why that was the case, offering, “they felt like it was too charged and heavy” for the scene.

She insisted the choice was appropriate because her character Lily’s relationship with Baldoni’s Ryle, which turns abusive, is “still good … at that point.”

However, when Brandon Sklenar‘s character Atlas enters, “there’s conflict, there’s pain, there’s turmoil, there’s tension. You’re like, ‘Oh my God, my soulmate, the one that got away in my life.'”

This is just the latest inkling of the rumors of tension between the pair, who didn’t pose for pictures together at the movie’s premiere.

A source recently told Page Six, “It’s not just Blake. None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin.”

People also quoted an anonymous source who said, “The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

The Daily Mail claims set sources said Baldoni was “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” playing the domestic abuser, and took rewrites — some “guided” by Hoover and at least one written by Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds — personally.

That said, some snarkers online have dinged Lively for giving the impression that the heavy drama is a rom-com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Carrie Underwood comes home: Country superstar is replacing Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge
Carrie Underwood comes home: Country superstar is replacing Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge
Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood is your newest American Idol judge.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer — who won season 4 of the singing competition show in 2005 — was announced Thursday as Katy Perry’s replacement on “Idol.”

Carrie will join returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside host Ryan Seacrest when Idol returns to ABC and Hulu in spring 2025.

“I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis,” the Oklahoma native says in a video revealing the big news. “My mom said, ‘If you wanna go, I’ll drive you.'”

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show,” she said of how she skyrocketed to fame. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.”

Some of Carrie’s accomplishments include selling 85 million records, amassing 28 No. 1 singles and snagging numerous awards.

“This season, Carrie Underwood comes home,” a message in the video reads.

Carrie replaces Katy, who served as a judge alongside Luke and Lionel for seven seasons after the Idol revival kicked off on ABC in 2018.

The “Firework” singer announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February and later told Good Morning America in April that her time on Idol had “healed my heart.”

Auditions for the upcoming season of Idol kick off Monday, Aug. 12.

For more information on auditions, visit the American Idol website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.